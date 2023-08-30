Photo Story: The 5th Ladakh MTB Fest 2023

Words
: Vinay Menon
Huffing and panting with the big bike on my back I reached the top of a 2km long downhill course for my practice runs – the "Wani Way" DH trail at Disko Valley Bike Park in Leh city, India. Located at an elevation of 3500mts, the Disko Valley Bike Park is one of the highest altitude mountain bike parks in the world. Built in 2019, on the outskirts of Leh city in Ladakh, this place is a mountain biker’s playground. Currently, Disko Valley Bike Park is the only proper facility in India to safely progress your riding skills.
For the fifth edition of the Ladakh MTB Fest, this three day event included Cross Country races, Downhill races and everyone’s favorite - Jump sessions. Riders from Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand along with National DH Champions from Nepal joined in on the weekend’s action. To keep things relaxed and more fun, the event ran a ‘best of two runs’ format for the DH race.
On the Cross Country front, the 4km XC loop included steep climbs, switchbacks, rock patches and swift descents. Local up and comer, India's National XC Championship top 10 finisher Sonam Norboo from team Ladakh Police took an easy win while Jigmet Chosgyal finished 2nd with Skalzang in 3rd.
Once the Cross Country lads were hydrated and their bikes hung, the downhill riders got the park features lit. With multiple freeride lines and dirt jumps to fly off of, the attending riders put up a blazing show.
Once everyone’s tires were warmed up after sessioning on the park’s jump trails, it was time to zip tie the race number plates and buckle up the helmet straps. The 2km long descent, ‘The Wani Way’ was piled with rock features and loose dirt. The hot and dry weather conditions of Leh city only added to the tough high altitude, low oxygen levels of the race trail
An event powered by volunteers, friends and family, even the organizers of the Ladakh MTB Fest clip on the race plates for the DH runs. The 5th Edition of the event was sponsored by the 'Ladakh Police Department' who have been gradually helping push the MTB scene in Union Territory of Ladakh.
After a sunny day of slimy grips, torn sidewalls and a few crashes n spills, the top spot was snatched by Nepal's National DH Champion Rajesh Magar, closely followed by his team mate Chris Keeling from team 'Switchback Nepal'. The third step on the podium was landed by local lad, 16 year old Wangdan Stanzin who has been cranking down Disko Valley Bike Park trails for only about a year.
The two most promising riders of the weekend who showed strong grit throughout the week's races were presented the Ajay Padval Memorial Award - #GoBigOrGoHome
and an award in the memory of downhill racer late Fhzal Wani from Kashmir - #YehMeraKaamHey.
With another edition of the Ladakh MTB Festival in the books, the riders and the organizers are already prepping up for the 2024 edition of high flying action.