Photo Story: The 5th Ladakh MTB Fest 2023

Hiding from the sun! Ladakh's summer temperatures can soar close to 40°C on a normal day. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Reaching the DH Race start line required a 1Hr hike up. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Local shredder from Leh city, Skalzang took the third spot for the day. \\ Photo: Skaldan Urgyan

2nd place finish for Ladakhi local Jigmet Chosgyal in the Cross Country race at the 5th Ladakh MTB Festival 2023. \\ Photo: Skaldan Urgyan

Taking the win in the Cross Country category, Ladakh Police team rider, Sonam Norboo. \\ Photo: Skaldan Urgyan

Slab art! Launching off one of the rock slabs at Disko Valley Bike Park, Vinay Menon from Maharashtra. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Jump sessions during the Ladakh MTB Fest are a rider favorite. \\ Rider: Vinay Menon \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Nepal's Rajesh Magar, aka RJ Ripper sending the largest jump feature of the park, the 'Padvalator'. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Delhi's Karan Kurar styling off into the evening. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Vinay Menon flying off the 'Padvalator', a jump built in 2019 in memory of late Ajay Padval. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Nepal's Rajesh Magar, with slippery grips.\\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Playing through the day, Disko Valley Bike Park has plenty of hits spread across the property. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Rajesh flying off the 'Padvalator' with the Shanti Stupa in horizon. \\ Photo: Ranju Tara Sharma

Registration desk was buzzing with laughs and pre-race beverage. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Stacking up the wheels for the day. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Shuttle van dropped us about a quarter way up the 'Wani Way' DH race trail. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Hike up to race down! \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Starting off on the 'Wani Way' DH trail in the noon sun.\\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Local ripper Gyatso Tundup from team Unexplored Ladakh setting his fastes time for the day.\\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

When not rescuing climbers stuck at high passes, Takpa Nurboo is speeding downhills.\\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Delhi's Digvijay Sharma blazing down Ladakh's descent. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Disko Valley Bike Park co-founder Skaldan Urgyan digging those treads in the loose dirt.\\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Karan Kurar surprising everyone with a 4th fastest time of the day onboard a 120mm trail bike. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Loosening up the pre-race nerves, riders eye the finish line arch from the start line area. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Leh town's fastest 16 year old, Stanzin Wangdan enroute to clocking the third fastest time on the stop watch. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

2nd run was a disaster for Wangdan as he blew his tire out and slammed hard on the upper half of the course. Landing him in the hospital, onto some fresh metal hardware in his hands. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Where's that chainsaw smoke coming from! Spectators kept the racers entertained with their antics! \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

The dry day saw quite a few slip n spill on the trail. With zero traction on course riders were struggling to get a grip. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs)

Stanzin Wangdan managing to tread down the course in Run 1. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

One of the fastest riders of Nepal, Chris Keeling getting comfortable on a rock feature down the 'Wani Way' trail. \\ Photo: Ranju Tara Sharma

The high altitude air nudged Nepal's Chris too. But he gripped it and sped through to a 2nd place finish at the Ladakh MTB Fest DH Race. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

One of the fastest Enduro racers of Asia, multi time National DH Champion on Nepal, Rajesh Magar aka: RJ Ripper was racing against his own best from 2022 - 1Min 55Sec. \\ Photo: Ranju Tara Sharma

Rajesh Magar clocked a 1:54 in his Run 2, making him the fastest rider yet on the 'Wani Way' descent. \\ Photo: Rahul Gautam

Ladakh MTB Fest 2023 DH Race winners of the Experts and the Amateur category.

The Ladakh MTB Fest family.

Vinay Menon cruising down the 'Wani Way' DH trail during the 5th Ladakh MTB Fest 2023. \\ Photo: Boney Panicker (Sportographs).

: Vinay MenonHuffing and panting with the big bike on my back I reached the top of a 2km long downhill course for my practice runs – the "Wani Way" DH trail at Disko Valley Bike Park in Leh city, India. Located at an elevation of 3500mts, the Disko Valley Bike Park is one of the highest altitude mountain bike parks in the world. Built in 2019, on the outskirts of Leh city in Ladakh, this place is a mountain biker’s playground. Currently, Disko Valley Bike Park is the only proper facility in India to safely progress your riding skills.For the fifth edition of the Ladakh MTB Fest, this three day event included Cross Country races, Downhill races and everyone’s favorite - Jump sessions. Riders from Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand along with National DH Champions from Nepal joined in on the weekend’s action. To keep things relaxed and more fun, the event ran a ‘best of two runs’ format for the DH race.On the Cross Country front, the 4km XC loop included steep climbs, switchbacks, rock patches and swift descents. Local up and comer, India's National XC Championship top 10 finisher Sonam Norboo from team Ladakh Police took an easy win while Jigmet Chosgyal finished 2nd with Skalzang in 3rd.Once the Cross Country lads were hydrated and their bikes hung, the downhill riders got the park features lit. With multiple freeride lines and dirt jumps to fly off of, the attending riders put up a blazing show.Once everyone’s tires were warmed up after sessioning on the park’s jump trails, it was time to zip tie the race number plates and buckle up the helmet straps. The 2km long descent, ‘The Wani Way’ was piled with rock features and loose dirt. The hot and dry weather conditions of Leh city only added to the tough high altitude, low oxygen levels of the race trailAn event powered by volunteers, friends and family, even the organizers of the Ladakh MTB Fest clip on the race plates for the DH runs. The 5th Edition of the event was sponsored by the 'Ladakh Police Department' who have been gradually helping push the MTB scene in Union Territory of Ladakh.After a sunny day of slimy grips, torn sidewalls and a few crashes n spills, the top spot was snatched by Nepal's National DH Champion Rajesh Magar, closely followed by his team mate Chris Keeling from team 'Switchback Nepal'. The third step on the podium was landed by local lad, 16 year old Wangdan Stanzin who has been cranking down Disko Valley Bike Park trails for only about a year.The two most promising riders of the weekend who showed strong grit throughout the week's races were presented the Ajay Padval Memorial Award -and an award in the memory of downhill racer late Fhzal Wani from Kashmir - #YehMeraKaamHey.With another edition of the Ladakh MTB Festival in the books, the riders and the organizers are already prepping up for the 2024 edition of high flying action.