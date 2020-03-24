6 Bits of Good News as the Cycling Industry Rallies Against the Spread of Coronavirus

Here's the plan:



- We were really hoping that up to 1000 people would join us in giant, glorious groups of trail loving trash hunters, but that's going to have to wait a while.



- But just as we were settling in for a little sulk we realised that we don't have to be together to work TOGETHER to #protectwhatwelove.



- Idea We're going to hijack the #selflisolation & #socialdistancing hashtags of doom for GOOD by asking thousands of you to do your own #selfLESSisolation #DIYTrailClean whenever you are able to escape into our wild and beautiful places.



- Now this is the key. Every individual positive action makes a difference. But, when we share and connect these incredible individual actions, something truly awesome happens. So, please shout it from the hilltops! Use social media to connect our dots and create a giant, noisy network of action!



As outdoor sportspeople we know you'll all have been thinking the same as us; "will we still be able to ride, run and roam our trails and wild places?". Whilst things are changing faster than Danny Hart's Champerey run the current guidance from the UK government, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, the British Mountaineering Council, British Cycling and the National Trust is that we CAN still head out into our hills, forests, trails and rivers as long as we are playing well within our CAPABILITIES. We'll be keeping a super close eye on this and will be updating our community constantly to make sure we all remain responsible with our actions. We also ask that anyone joining us from afar strictly follows the guidance and law being applied where they live!



Are you in? Ace! Click the link below to view more detailed plans and assets for our re-launch. If you’d like to join in, here are our #s and handles to get you started:



#1000positiveacts #stayconnected #selflessisolation #springtrailclean #DIYTrailClean #trasfreetrails — Trash Free Trails