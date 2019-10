Vinny Armstrong & her Trek Session

A bike that's won Rampage before isn't a bad choice for the desert.

Hannah Bergemann & her Kona Operator

Looks smooth.

Slide 3 is a sick POV of her line.

Vaea Verbeeck & her Rocky Mountain Maiden

Definitely freeride-ready.

Check her stories for video of her line.

Veronique Sandler & her ????

She's tagging Marin on IG, but that's an older Nukeproof Pulse. We asked but didn't hear back; assuming it's a borrowed bike.

Tahnee Seagrave & her Transition TR11

We did a full bike check on her TR11 earlier this year.

Micayla Gatto & her Diamondback DB4L

Pretty sure the DB4L came out in 2014. Would love to see them take another crack at an affordable DH bike!

More to come from the desert!