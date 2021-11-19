6 Environmental Initiatives in the Bike Industry: Recycled Batteries, Carbon Neutral Production & More

Electric bikes are a powerful tool in the fight against climate change, and the challenge of battery recycling is larger than what Specialized can solve alone. That is why we are proud to be one of nearly 20 bike brands who are working with PeopleForBikes to develop an e-bike battery recycling program which serves the entire industry. We are proud to lead this effort, and to use our experience for the benefit of the bike industry and the planet. — Mike Sinyard, Specialized founder and CEO