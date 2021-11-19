6 Environmental Initiatives in the Bike Industry: Recycled Batteries, Carbon Neutral Production & More

The cycling industry gets away with some pretty wasteful practices, which it often waves away under the pretense of "it's bikes, so it's green." The reality is that buying less, repairing and reusing your things, and riding more locally are the best things for the earth; however, we applaud the brands that are trying to reduce their impacts on the environment too. The perfect is the enemy of the good, so it's great to see people working towards better. Let's take a look at the recent announcements that move the industry forward in reducing its impact on the environment.
Northvolt Creates Lithium-Ion Cells with 100% Recycled Nickel, Manganese & Cobalt
Swedish battery producer and recycler, Northvolt, has created its first lithium-ion cells using 100% recycled nickel, manganese and cobalt.
Founded in 2016, Northvolt has been working to "enable the European transition to a decarbonized future" with a focus on producer and recycling electric vehicle batteries. Its latest breakthrough sees a huge development as they have been able to create lithium-ion cells using 100% recycled nickel, manganese and cobalt. Upon electrochemical performance testing of the recycled cells, they were found to have performance on par with those made using freshly minded materials.
In addition to using recycled nickel, manganese and cobalt from batteries Northvolt are also able to recover copper, aluminum, plastics and other materials which it recycles through local companies.
|What we have shown here is a clear pathway to closing the loop on batteries and that there exists a sustainable, environmentally-preferable alternative to conventional mining in order to source raw materials for battery production. The recycling process can recover up to 95% of the metals in a battery to a level of purity on par with fresh virgin material. What we need now is to scale-up recycling capacities in anticipation of future volumes of batteries requiring recycling.— Emma Nehrenheim, Northvolt’s Chief Environmental Officer and head of Revolt
Muc-Off Pledges to Save 200 Tons of Plastic by 2023
Muc-Off has increased its pledge to reduce plastic after exceeding its target set in 2020.
Previously Muc-Off had set a goal of removing 30 tonnes of plastic by 2023 but it has surpassed this 18 months ahead of time as back in July this year they reached 94 tons of plastic saved. Muc-Off has now increased its goal to a lofty 200 tons by 2023. Since it announced the new goal MucOff released its new Punk Powder
a completely plastic-free bike cleaner.
|It’s awesome to have reached our latest milestone. Our new target is to make sure that we’re continuing to push full steam ahead in our mission to save as much plastic as we can. We’ve made phenomenal progress in the last year, but there’s so much more work to do.— Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off
Call2Recycle Will Work with Specialized on eMTB Recycling Program
Specialized has teamed up with Call2Recycle to help build a battery recycling system among its retailers.
At the start of 2021 we covered the news that Specialized was working with one of Tesla's co-founders Jeffrey Straubel and his company Redwood Materials
to recycle all of its US batteries by the end of this year, but now the brand has joined with non-profit Call2Recycle to help build out a network with retailers.
The result of this new program means Specialized and Call2Recycle will train retailers of its eMTBs to become registered battery collection sites for recycling. Once a bike shop has completed the training they can be found on Call2Recycle's website as a location to dispose of your batteries.
|Electric bikes are a powerful tool in the fight against climate change, and the challenge of battery recycling is larger than what Specialized can solve alone. That is why we are proud to be one of nearly 20 bike brands who are working with PeopleForBikes to develop an e-bike battery recycling program which serves the entire industry. We are proud to lead this effort, and to use our experience for the benefit of the bike industry and the planet.— Mike Sinyard, Specialized founder and CEO
Endura Launches PFC Free Spray
Following Endura's decision to stop using PFC-based coatings on waterproof clothing, it has launched a PFC-free Re-Proofer.
The new Re-Proofer is a biodegradable and PFC-free solution to keep water out of any waterproof clothing. Endura says it will clean and restore the Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating on your clothes leaving them refreshed for wetter conditions.
Endura's Re-Proofer is available now with 60ml costing £3.49 and 300ml priced at £9.99.
Vittoria to Double Production Capacity with Carbon Neutral Plant
Vittoria is set to expand its operations again as it looks to spend $20 million to double its production with a new Thailand facility.
The new production plant aims to employ around 400 people and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. To help offset the impact of increasing its tire production Vittoria has committed to running the facility with solar energy, intelligent climate control and incorporating recycled materials where possible. While it hasn't released any evidence for this claim, Vittoria is saying this will be the world's first carbon-neutral production.
Rotor Moves to Sustainable Packaging
Following the example of brands including Trek and Cannondale
, Rotor has launched updating packaging that focuses on using sustainable materials to transport its products.
Rotor says the new packaging is not just an aesthetic change as they incorporated the same packaging across all of its products. With the new packaging, Rotor has used either recycled or eco-friendly materials to support its environmental responsibility.
