6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018

Apr 29, 2018
by Matt Wragg  
Cube weigh in with the burliest of all the long-travel weapons - the aluminium 190mm Hanz. With full Fox Factory suspension, but without a dropper post, in some ways it is the closest to the old freeride/parkbike ethic. Without going down the direct sales route, Cube are not far behind on the value front, with the range starting at 2,499 Euros and going up to 3,999 Euros for the one shown here.

Propain have the all-aluminium 180mm front and rear Spindrift - which has been around for a couple of years now. The range starts at 2,395 Euros with a Formula Selva, up to this Fox Factory/CCDB-equipped version at 4,055 Euros.

Canyon's Torque may fit the bill for these freeride-esque bikes, but their EWS racers are using it too. The entry-level aluminium-framed, Yari/Super Deluxe-equipped version starts at just 2,199 Euros, up to this Fox Factory-equipped Pro version at 4,999 Euros.

This may not be the retail version of the 180 YT Capra Race, it is actually Richie Schley's personal bike with his sponsored/preferred build. To join the 180mm/27.5 with YT party (they also do a long-travel 29 version too) you need to go to the top of the range with the 5,199 carbon Euro Race version as the more affordable options get bumped down to 170mm.

Does the Santa Cruz Nomad 4 need an introduction by now? The range starts with the Yari/Super Deluxe-equipped, aluminium-framed R version at 3,699 Euros, going all the way up the drool-worthy, no holds barred CC carbon XX1 version at a dizzying 8,499 Euros.

Of all the bikes here, only the 190mm Rose Soulfire has legitimate Rampage credentials, having been piloted down the slopes of Virgin, Utah by Antoine Bizet in 2017. There is no carbon option, but range starts at just 2,299 Euros for the Yari/Super Deluxe-equipped version, up to the top end-end Fox Factory-clad "3" spec at 3,999 Euros.


42 Comments

  • + 42
 What the hell were cube thinking with that hanzz? Let's build a bike with 1cm less travel than a DH bike but give it the standover of a 90's XC bike?
  • + 8
 You need balls of steel to ride it properly
  • + 7
 Looks like a gate
  • + 20
 Think about how many water bottles will fit inside that front triangle tho
  • + 2
 Looking on the website, Cube have some really strange ideas about bike geometry. Despite that somebody must be buying them or they wouldn't keep building new Hanzz models.
  • + 2
 @sewer-rat: and the rear tyre is not on strait
  • + 1
 Gt ish
  • + 16
 Coming soon to an XC trail near you!
  • + 8
 YT CAPRA!! BRING IT BACK TO THE US, PLEASE!!!!!!
  • + 3
 What I don’t understand is if you’re going to run 190mm travel out back and 180 up front, why doesn’t the “free ride” bike category come back? Before I'm down voted off the face of the earth, hear me out. Free ride bikes back in the day we’re designed to be burly bikes that sacrificed a little on the descending in exchange for some sort of pedaling platform (very early on when they all still sucked to pedal).

So with bikes being very capable both climbing and descending these days, why not run a dual crown fork to even the travel out or give you more up front? Clearly the longer front travel-shorter rear travel works well (switchblade, HD4, scout, every hard tail ever, etc., etc., etc.). Why use a really long single crown fork that is more flexible than a dual crown? Maybe it’s time for dual crown forks to get a pedaling platform for bikes such as the ones above? Grip2 damped 40? I think yes.
  • + 1
 MRP agrees with you with their new dual crown fork!
  • + 2
 @grgsmith: I missed that!

.... checking bank account
  • + 6
 Keep thinking that Nomad is gonna grow on me. That upper link is ugly. YT and Canyon with the win here.
  • + 2
 It's an acquired taste. Acquired by spending your money on it.
  • + 1
 The previous Nomad had very nice lines to it. They took the cleanest looking bike and made it kinda ugly. The prosthetic beige color doesn't help either.
  • + 6
 Knolly Delirium anyone?
  • + 1
 Yessss- my frame is waiting for its Push 11.6 and wheelset I cant really wait any longer to build it up
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: oh man that's gonna be a sick build!
  • + 5
 Commencal sx supreme is 180/180
  • + 4
 On a trail in Epping Forest soon!
  • + 1
 I'm loving my Knolly delirium. I'm trying to sell my dual crowns so I can get a suntour durolux. Once I am totally done with my Knolly, it's going to be absolutely perfect for me!
  • + 1
 Get an X- Fusion Metric HLR and convert it to coil- best performance you can get
  • + 3
 Not new but the banshee darkside has been around for a while! 180/180 sc (or 180/200).
  • + 3
 And we still don't see a gearbox!
  • + 2
 They all have wheels that are too big. I don't see any 26
  • + 2
 Throw the tweener wheels away Fit 26 with DH tyres Problem solved
  • + 1
 I call these double black trail bikes. Perfect tool for double black diamond trails on the North Shore , Squamptom ect.
  • + 1
 Mighty fine looking bicycles.
  • + 1
 Ritchie not with "I don't remember other bike brand" anymore?
  • + 1
 That would be Rotwild.
  • + 2
 Supreme SX???
  • + 1
 No more intense uzzi, what a pity!
  • + 1
 For another 10mm, why not just go DH, same weight!
  • + 2
 Honestly, my Propain Spindrift with 180/180 pedal waaaay better than a DH bike, and I think this is the same for the other ones. Wink
So that not just "10/20mm less than a DH bike", those bikes can handle a bikepark journey very weel, and pedal up to a lot of trails.
  • + 1
 I have a megatrail and i feel relevant. Its pretty great
  • + 1
 SX Supreme!
  • + 1
 No Polygon XQUARONE EX?
  • + 1
 Boostduro!!
  • + 1
 It’s all about the super boost plus next! But forreals though, I think @pivotcycles is on to something with that. The only thing hanging it up is the lack of cranks available to support it.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



