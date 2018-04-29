6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018

Cube weigh in with the burliest of all the long-travel weapons - the aluminium 190mm Hanz. With full Fox Factory suspension, but without a dropper post, in some ways it is the closest to the old freeride/parkbike ethic. Without going down the direct sales route, Cube are not far behind on the value front, with the range starting at 2,499 Euros and going up to 3,999 Euros for the one shown here.