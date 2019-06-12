INDUSTRY INSIDER

6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study

Jun 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Bad day for Alex Cure. A crash on stage two took him out of the running.

The EWS has published the largest study into mountain bike injuries ever conducted today and it’s packed with great info about the dangers of the sport we all love.

It’s a two-part study with the Race Event Medical Study taken from medical staff at 10 rounds of the EWS and the Rider Health Survey done via a questionnaire of riders who race at all levels of enduro, with the majority at domestic, amateur levels. It’s a pretty hefty document so we’ve picked out the six key stats you should be aware of:


1. Most injuries happen outside of racing

A hand in a bag of ice sums up Mark Scott s birthday today

In the Rider Health Survey, of the 1234 injuries that were recorded, 823 (66.7%) were sustained during training, with the rest during race practice or racing itself. Of course, riders spend a lot more time training than racing so you may expect this but it does highlight the need for greater First Aid skills among riders. After all, you’re twice as likely to get injured at the times when there are no trained medical staff on hand to help.


2. Women get hurt more, but men get hurt worse in the EWS

Thin was the section where lots of riders came undone including Caro Gehrig who was just seconds off the podium.

In the EWS, about 12% of women picked up an injury compared to around 9% of men. However, when men crashed, they generally got injured more severely, with an average of 13.2 days recovery time which is more than double the 6.4 days for women.

This holds true for the Rider Health Survey too where 55% of women recorded an injury at some point while riding compared to just over 40% of men.

At this point, we should point out that women represented about 10% of the contributors to both studies so the men’s stats are far more likely to be accurate.


3. Shoulders and Collarbones are the most commonly injured body parts

Mckay Vezina ices a sore shoulder after a massive crash in practice.

It comes as very little surprise but shoulders and collarbones are the most commonly injured body part in mountain biking. In EWS races 13.3% of all injuries are to this part of the body. Shoulder and clavicle injuries also required the greatest number of days to recover from - 49.2 days being the mean recovery time.

In the Rider Health Survey, shoulders and clavicle injuries were also very common, accounting for a quarter of all significant injuries.


4. We could still improve on how we deal with concussions

Not the happiest of Birthdays for Mark Scott on stage 1

Overall concussion rates were low both in the EWS study (0.6%) and the Rider Survey (4%), however, we could still improve how we deal in the aftermath of concussions. In the EWS race study, 58% of riders did not follow SCAT-5 protocol and nearly a third of riders (29%) returned to racing after a concussion.

In the Rider Health Study, 25% of riders continued riding after a concussion, 74% of riders said they had not heard of the SCAT concussion assessment, and 63% of riders said they did not follow a return to play (riding) protocol post-concussion. Female riders were three times more likely to suffer a concussion than men. You can read the Concussion Pocket Guide that the EWS provides riders here and the Concussion Pocket Guide that the EWS provides for Organisers and Medics here.


5. Rocky trails produce the most injuries

A busted hand made things tough out there for Shawn Neer.

Rocky trails accounted for 60% of all injuries in the EWS, on top of this, 56% shoulder/clavicle and 66% of hand fractures, occurred during falls, on rocky stages. The survey recommends that riders wear more protection on rocky stages and that additional medical provision should be targeted around rocky stages by race organisers.


6. Enduro is actually quite safe

Richie Rude bleeding for his first win since Whistler in 2016.

If all the above feels a bit doom and gloom, don’t worry, enduro is actually quite safe. In the EWS medical study, only 8.9% of EWS riders were injured during races. This compares to 24% in mountain biking during the Rio 2016 Olympic Summer Games. The EWS is most dangerous for first timers, as almost a third of race event injuries occurred to riders who have only raced one EWS.

The Rider Health Survey calculated that there are 0.15 significant injuries per rider per year, meaning a rider picks up a significant injury roughly every seven years. Another comparison given in the study is from rugby, a sport that has previously reported 1.8 injuries per player per season.

46 Comments

  • + 17
 Two things have helped (knock on wood) me avoid many injuries from crashing over my 30 plus years of riding and this may sound odd, but Judo and Gymnastics as a kid.

In judo the first thing you are taught is how to fall when thrown, and gymnastics gives you spacial awareness and the ability to roll out of most crashes.
  • + 1
 Man, I must tell you there’s so much to it that I am considering to start training falling on soft rubber playground. I just had enough of stupid crashes where I went over the bars during a stall and landed on my arms. I am tired of dislocating my fingers in situations where it was obvious I could tuck and roll.
  • + 2
 Judo has helped me roll through a lot of otherwise nasty OTBs. I'm always blown away when you see people with their head up looking at what they're going to smash their face into.
  • + 2
 I remember reading how Eric Carter took up gymnastics to learn to l how to fall. That's the plan for my kids! Judo sounds like a good option too!
  • + 2
 Same here with Jiu Jitsu! When I was instructing beginner riders, the first thing my riders did before even getting on their bikes for a session was practicing "crashing" by doing various rolls - all inspired by my jiu jitsu instruction.
  • + 1
 I have had similar thought throughout the years. But for me it was playing ball sports, particularly football, that taught me how to fall and roll once hitting the ground. But now at 40, I join my kids on their trampoline and practice throwing myself to the mat repeatedly.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Parkour training is trendy now, that would also be great for crashing!
  • + 1
 @ratedgg13: the problem is most BJJ gyms spend 90% of their time teaching guard and other groundwork, and 10% (or even less) starting from feet, so very little falling and throwing practice.
  • + 0
 Its a lot different falling without a bike so that judo link is a little weak but knowing how to crash is very important. I'm glad my parents allowed us to get into many questionable situations when we were younger and able to recover quickly.

Shoulder/collarbone study, that seems legit. I've busted my right collarbone twice and dislocated my left shoulder 200+ times resulting in two surgeries, with the second surgery consisting of taking bone from my calcified right collarbone and using that to rebuild the socket.

MTBing is awesome.
  • + 1
 I did judo as a kid too and I've never had a bad injury falling off my bike. I'd often just roll out of a crash and think, phew that was lucky! Until it happened over and over again and made me think.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: I have had zero hospital visits due to Mountain Biking, lets compare that to your record. Do you still think the Judo link is weak?
  • + 1
 That doesn't sound weird at all.

I also did gymnastics as a kid for a bit (only a year or two though), and instead of Judo, I played soccer, and a few other sports. I really think almost any of those types of sports will do a lot to help you learn to get thrown to the ground. Heck, or even just having rambunctious enough friends, we were always wrestling/throwing each other around.

Whatever it was, glad to see its paying dividends now Smile .
  • + 1
 I am just wondering... Judo and Mallets. How to...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Don't give this guy any sympathy, he's a troll.

#gargleonmynuts
  • + 13
 what % of men had their ego hurt?
  • + 1
 All.
  • + 3
 Ego injuries occur 60% of the time, every time.
  • + 9
 The thing that stopped me from getting injured in an EWS was being too shit to qualify. Long may it last!
  • + 3
 I also have this natural body MIPS layer, called FAT. It works wonders at absorbing impacts, disappointing energy and distributing impacts across more of my body. All it requires is increasing the amount of beer, pizza and donuts in your diet! I would highly recommend this technology to all casual riders.
  • + 4
 This just in: Rocks hurt!

More at 11.

In seriousness though, this is great info for a relatively new rider like myself.

Because I have a day job to get back each Monday, and a wife/kids relying on me, I wear a full face helmet most rides. I also wear knee/elbow pads and gloves every ride. But now reading that shoulder/collarbone issues are the most common injury, now I'm curious if anything exists that can help reduce/prevent those types of injuries. Anyone know of any good options?
  • - 1
 Shoulders/Collar bones are probably the most common injury due to people riding them unprotected, unlike knees which are always covered with pads etc. Not many people wear full body armour, especially people at EWS level.

If you're really worried you can invest in a pressure suit as they don't limit movement much and give a bit more protection to impacts. You risk looking like Arnie though.

In my experience don't get a neck brace as they make collar bone breakages worse/more likely.
  • + 2
 I don't think so. Collarbone breaks, shoulder dislocations, shoulder tears are usually caused by forces pulling or pushing on the arm rather than direct contact with the shoulder itself.
  • + 3
 @gabrielastin: With shoulders, you may be onto something. But collar bone breaks tend to be from the force of the fall being transferred to the clavicle and snapping it rather than direct impact to that bone. Shoulder pads might help distribute some of that impact, though.
  • + 2
 @gabrielastin: yeah protection and collarbone injuries - are you sure you are not concussed? Well collarbones get injured not because they get hit but because people fall on their arms and shoulders and bone gets compressed and either breaks (lucky) or gets dislocated (quite often - much worse scenario). Shoulders pop out whether you have your best body armor or not. Learn to tuck and roll.

@MarcusBrody the most common serious shoulder injury is dislocation. No body armor can help with that. It may eventually protect your deltoid from getting too sore, at best save you some inflammation and bursitis, but in most cases it just protects your tattoo from getting ripped.
  • + 1
 @gabrielastin: Lack of protection meaning there's literally no product on the market that reduces/prevents the forces that cause dislocations/collarbone breaks.
  • + 1
 Get strong, crash smart.
  • + 1
 @gabrielastin: There is a bit more to it. The force that is big enough to break a collarbone and more importantly the direction it is acting in may esily overcome the protection of a body armor. I do use one, however in my opinion it protects against bruises and hard hits (hematomas) and not so much possible breaks.
  • + 6
 "This compares to 24% in mountain biking during the Rio 2016 Olympic Summer Games" - WTF was going on at the Rio Olympics?
  • + 7
 Probably mugged on the way back to the hotel.
  • + 1
 Combination of things. The course had issues and you get a very wide range of abilities at Olympic events. Lots of riders who've not got a lot of any experience at that level are able to qualify. Nearly a quarter of riders injured seems rather insane though.
  • + 2
 Great to have all that data. The shoulder thing being the most common injury is interesting. Hopefully I remember that come fall and work on them over the winter. As well, I always wonder if our sport with have its 'american football' style reckoning about head injuries. Hopefully not.
  • + 1
 More than a thousand people die each year in Canada from automobiles. Which is another luxury of first world countries. There are no health benefits from driving a car. The cardio one gets from riding prevents cardio vascular desease. You get in shape cycling. Mountain biking promotes fitness. Everything has risks.
  • + 5
 That’s not the point here, dude.
  • + 3
 Red Bull Rampage called and wondering where the hell is Rider Health Survey??
  • + 1
 #drinkwater
  • + 1
 Rocks- more protection, makes sense when you look at how the downhiler's used to race, and now the Enduro riders are going as fast with little protection. We all do it, I've just bought a troylee stage for gnarlier tracks
  • + 3
 Megatower made the thumbnail twice in one day!
  • + 1
 Sitting here with a broke collarbone from riding and I just counted out 49.2 days on the calendar from the day of crash. Woohoo, light at the end of the tunnel!
  • + 1
 This is great data and glad that someone is finally compiling injury stats. Does UCI have stats for XC and DH hidden away somewhere too?
  • + 3
 WE ALL GONNA DIE
  • + 1
 Men report fewer injuries because of Monty Python. No injury, it's just a flesh wound!
  • - 1
 Nothing compared to men getting raped. These go totally unreported
  • + 1
 Why don't they show how many rocks were smashed by Richie Rude to get those cut up shins? What about the rocks?
  • + 1
 Best way to avoid getting injured, is to stop crashing!
  • - 1
 You basically have to throw out the female/male comparisons here with such tiny sample sizes.
  • + 1
 very fun to read

Post a Comment



