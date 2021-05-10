6 Key Findings from Female Pro Riders - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey

May 10, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2021. We invited any rider who had finished in the Top 40 overall of their chosen discipline in either of the previous two seasons in either XC, enduro, downhill, or slopestyle & freeride, as well as notable non-competition riders and highly ranked juniors. We then published them in full and publicly. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.







Mountain biking is a male-dominated sport, and so snapshots of pro riders as a whole are not necessarily representative of how things are going for the smaller population of women within the sport. While women's mountain biking has grown significantly over the last several years, the women's competitive side of the sport is less developed than the men's side of things. In this survey, 61% of the riders were men, while the remaining 39% of those surveyed are women. This article deals specifically with responses from those 77 female pro riders who gave us their thoughts on the state of the sport.




Most Women Want to Race the Same Courses as the Men

The vast majority of women surveyed think that men and women should race on the same courses. Many of them feel that to promote equality and respect for women, it's important to understand that despite physiological differences from men, the professional women in this sport are exceedingly capable and can compete on the same courses as the men.

We did, however, receive one comment from a woman who says women would benefit from having smaller jumps in some competitions. That perspective is interesting, for example looking back to the 2019 Crankworx Whistler Speed & Style event, the first of its kind with a women's category. A strong group of women showed up to throw down - including some household names - but many struggled to carry enough momentum through the course to clear the big jumps, especially in the wind that showed up on the big day. Instead of being able to show off their best tricks, the competition became more about just getting over the jumps. After the event, some competitors said they wished the course design had been more realistic for the current stage of development of women's freeride.

That said, women's mountain biking is evolving quickly as more opportunities are afforded women and the sport develops further. It seems like big jumps and gnarly courses are here to stay, which is exactly what most of the women want.


In response to the statement 'The course should be the same, irrespective of gender,' 53.2% strongly agreed, 35.2% agreed, 10.4% responded neutrally, and 3.9% disagreed. None strongly disagreed.


Female Pros Say There's a Pay Gap

We asked women in the sport whether they think there's a pay for professional female vs. male riders.


More than half the women surveyed responded ‘strongly agree’ to the statement ‘there is a gender pay gap in mountain biking.’ Another 29.9% responded ‘agree,’ putting the total agree answers at 83.1%. 11.7% were neutral, 3.9% disagreed, and 1.3% strongly disagreed.

It seems that many of the pro women we surveyed would like to be valued based on competitive results, rather than on social media followings or other metrics. We saw similar feedback from the men's side of the survey. It's important to acknowledge that the competitive mountain bike scene is subsidized by brands that want to sell their products, and that racers and brands aren't always motivated by the same things. Brands that hire racers to sell things will always be somewhat at odds with racers who feel their only job is to compete, regardless of gender.

A selection of anonymous responses to the question 'How much less do you think you might be paid than an equivalent male rider?

bigquotesI can only really speak for the DH World Cup scene, but it really depends on where you stand as a racer. I'd say the top maybe 3 women probably do get paid equally to their male equals, but to actually make a living as a woman you have to be a consistent top 5 racer. Whereas in the men's field, I'd estimate that about a top 30 racer can make a living off of racing. Even proportionately, that's a pretty big gap.

bigquotesI have no idea. There is no communication around this. A topic not allowed to talk about.

bigquotesThe salary of women between rank 5-15 compared to the men's 5-30 might be around 10x smaller... Some women winning World Cup were paid 10k a year at first. It is a huge problem because no one knows how much the other is making! Therefore, women are signed for peanuts because another one will take her place if we step up! I've raced World Cups for over 10 years without any salary.

bigquotesI think that as a woman I get 50% less maybe even more.

bigquotes$20,000 less than comparable male.

bigquotesFor starters I don’t get paid at all and I’m sure they would rather look at paying a male over me first.


The Numbers Say There's a Pay Gap Too

The pay gap is real across all disciplines in mountain biking. Many men in the sport earn more than $100k, but it is much more difficult for women to break out of the $50k-$100k pay bracket - just 1.4% of women surveyed earn more than $100k each year, about 10 times less than the amount of men that do. Similarly, many more women than men earn less than $5000 from mountain biking each year: 32.9% of women responded that they earn less than $5000 each year, compared with 23.4% of men.


Note: The chart and comments above represent all the responses except one, which came from the only rider to tell us they make more than $500k per year from mountain biking. We know that a select few riders in the sport (male and female) do make more than $500k, but since only one shared this information with us, we have decided to exclude them from all charts that break down salary by gender, discipline, or other characteristics that could be used to identify them. In creating this survey, we promised the riders anonymity, and we want to deserve their trust.

It's also worth noting that once a rider reaches a certain level of celebrity, they are able to transcend the mountain bike world a bit and attract sponsors from outside the sport, meaning that the outliers who attain that status are not totally representative of what happens within the bike industry.


The Majority of Women Surveyed Feel They've Have Experienced Sexism In The Sport

It's no secret that mountain biking is still quite male-dominated and, although things are shifting, attitudes toward women in the sport have a long way to go. The numbers here suggest that the majority of female MTB pros feel they've experienced sexism in the sport, while roughly 20% say they have not personally experienced sexism in mountain biking.


In response to the statement ‘I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking,’ the largest contingent of women (35.1%) answered ‘strongly agree,’ while 28.6% responded ‘agree.’

The remaining 38% was divided into 14.3% who responded ‘neutral,’ 18.2% who chose ‘disagree,’ and 3.9% who strongly disagreed.

Interestingly, some who said they had not experienced sexism in the sport did answer that there is a gender pay gap, perhaps suggesting that they feel the pay gap is not inherently the result of sexism.


75% of Women Would Support Legislation to Diversity Teams

One idea that has floated around to help diversity the sport is to require UCI trade teams to include female and/or junior riders. Such legislation would help ensure that fewer women and up-and-coming riders are left out in the cold, so to speak. Such legislation could perhaps also help narrow the pay gap by offering women better sponsorship opportunities.


In response to the statement 'I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior,' 41.6% strongly agreed, 33.8% agreed, 15.6% were neutral, 6.5% disagreed, and 2.6% strongly disagreed.


How can we make the sport more inclusive?

A selection of responses to the question 'What changes would you like to see in mountain biking to make it more inclusive for women?'

bigquotesIt’s hard to pin down specific changes that I’d like to see, since it requires a cultural shift more than anything. I’d like to see a shift towards viewing female riders as good riders first and women second - it seems like so many teams get a female rider and are satisfied that they’re good and very supportive of women because they got a token female rider, but then seem hesitant to have another female on the roster. It also pains me to constantly hear female riders being talked about for their looks alone; good and bad. We’re riders, we’re not up on course to give others an opportunity to judge our appearances.

bigquotesMore support, equal pay for the same work.

bigquotesFirst off, 20 qualifiers instead of 15 at the races! Maybe not during the pandemic, but before some World Cups had up to 45-50 girls racing. Equal prize money would be cool too. In general I'd like the UCI to stop making things more difficult for privateers. A lot of women racing race as privateers, only a handful have full factory support.

bigquotesTransparency + equal pay.

bigquotesTraining in A group.

bigquotesDevelopment teams for women in all disciplines of racing. There seems to be more of this in XC than in enduro or DH. Provide opportunities for younger females to grow as cyclists. As a company, support women not because of their Instagram follower count, but rather what they are doing in the sport. Maybe it is top-level racing or coaching, then as a company use your platforms to share your athlete. Too much weight is on the athlete's shoulders to promote themselves, aka their brand(s). IMO the brands should be doing more to promote their athletes. Showcase your athlete, make a video, get an article posted, set up an event, etc.

bigquotesSpecifically for racing, I’d like to see more women able to qualify for World Cups, I’d like to see it mandatory for teams to have a female in order to support women and help progression and exposure so women as part of MTB is normal. I’d like us to be seen as mountain bikers, who love riding as much as everyone else!

bigquotesMore support. The more support we get and the more welcoming the environment is the more women will show up. With more women out racing then it encourages others to get involved too.

bigquotesSwitching up the schedule for race weekend rather than always building towards the men's event.
Male staff such as mechanics etc not treating women like they don't know what they want their bike setup to be.
Descriptive words used to describe women that aren't used for men.
Not mentioning women's weight or appearance and associating that with predicting their race form.
When promoting women's racing, talk about the actual race drama instead of always just talking about inequality (although this obviously needs to be a focal point too).
Equal prize money obviously.
Equal pay.
Standardized contracts regardless of male or female.
Lift women up for their achievements in the sport, not their appearance.
Less focus on the sex sells angle.

bigquotesNo need to sugar coat women only stuff, I just want to see equality. Both men and women together, riding, racing, promoting, filming, working. Pay equal, offer equal opportunities.

bigquotesThere are a lot of things, but some that come to mind are more equal opportunities & support for events/races/competitions for women (equal pay, comparable events for both men & women, etc). More brand/industry encouragement and support for women (featuring, including, and sponsoring more women). Fewer sexist comments and ideology surrounding women in mountain biking in general.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike State Of The Sport Survey Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
How Much Do Professional Mountain Bikers Get Paid? - Pinkbike's State of the Sport Survey
105890 views
Thought Experiment: What's the Heaviest Trail Bike We Could Build for $10k?
58032 views
Spotted (Again): Santa Cruz's New XC Race Bike - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
56388 views
5 Interesting Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - What Do You Think?
50705 views
Final Results: Albstadt XC World Cup 2021
49119 views
Trinity MTB Debuts With a Steel, High Pivot, Gearbox Compatible Freeride Bike
42564 views
Field Trip: Polygon's $2,369 Siskiu Fools You Into Thinking It's Pricier
42241 views
Video: How To Not Build Illegal Trails with Ben Cathro
37138 views

49 Comments

  • 43 1
 This series is fascinating, thank you for doing this. The exposure you are creating is sobering and well overdue.
  • 17 1
 I feel like all women's racing needs to follow the lead of women's XC racing... they seem to be closing the coverage gap and the wage gap faster than any other type of racing, and they've done it without trying to artificially regulate equality. They race basically the same races as the men and they've put out an incredible product, developing talent and then showcasing that talent and it's attracted more and more viewers, sponsors, and dollars.

You'll always have a*sholes that can't see past "girls on bikes" but I think the number of riders today who don't just see women's XC as amazing riders first and foremost are a dying minority.
  • 2 0
 @badbadleroybrown well said. Anyone who really pays attention to racing knows that the quality of competition found in the women's XC field is incredible and deserving of recognition.
  • 3 0
 Not to mention that the increase in coverage has helped many people realize that women's XC is often more entertaining than the men's, at least for the past few years because of Nino. The dude is amazing, but the overall isn't really a competition on the men's side.
  • 1 0
 Although enduro is the first discipline to have equal prize money. As far as media coverage is concerned, RedBull and the EWS commentary teams do very well to cover male and female riders quite evenly.
  • 1 1
 Deep field, really competitive racing.

The women's xc in the past few years has been intense and thrilling, whilst the men's somewhat boring with Nino dominating (looks like it could be a different story this year).

Men's DH and EWS has been similar, intensely competitive with races going down to the last moment.

Women's DH and EWS not so much.

Rachel Atherton used to win everything by a country mile and the field rather small.

In EWS Isabeau wins by a country mile every, single time. And even then when Cecile was around, she would routinely beat Isabeau by another mile, every single time.

Field has gotta be deep and the racing intense to get the eyeballs.
  • 1 0
 I rarely agree with you @badbadleroybrown but hats off to you good sir for pointing out the example of XC racing.
  • 13 1
 The article touches on the fact that pay is more about what a rider is worth to a brand regardless of gender or results. I agree that prize money should be equal but when it comes to money from sponsorship it might be a tougher by to crack in a sport that is still male dominated.
  • 7 1
 The "equal pay/equal work" position doesn't hold a lot of water in professional sports. What if work twice as hard but lack natural talent and barely qualify?
  • 2 5
 Equal pay for equal work. There is a gender pay gap because the women are not as good. End of. When they are as good, they should make the same coin.
  • 8 0
 It will be interesting to look at this longitudinally, that is if you plan to do it again, and see if there are changes over the next few years. Great work on this. It is very interesting and well put together.
  • 10 0
 I completely agree! We hope to make it an annual thing.
  • 12 4
 "In response to the statement ‘I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking,’ the largest contingent of women (35.1%) answered ‘strongly agree,’ while 28.6% responded ‘agree.’

Gents, lets be better.
  • 3 3
 Have you seen many examples of that? I've always been extremely impressed by the mtb community. Whether different race or gender, I've legit only seen riders being totally cool to each other. Worst behavior is people talking shit about each other's choice of bike brand or components lol.
  • 3 1
 @DylanH93: I dont believe I have, but ive been riding a long time so its possible my eyes or ears tuned something out, I cannot say for certain.

I am not trying to implicate anyone here, but those numbers are bad, so clearly theres some room for improvement.
  • 3 1
 @DylanH93:

Women: Sexism is real. Discrimination is real.

A Dude Online: Well actually, *I've* never seen that, so
  • 2 0
 @DylanH93: If we go by the comment section of this very article (and many others on this site) sexism is alive and well in the MTB community.
The online community and its reflection of the greater populace and the wall of anonymity that the internet offers is another can of worms, but it's easy to see that there are issues that need more coverage and changes that need to be made.
  • 2 0
 @DylanH93: you ever work in a bike shop and notice how some male customers won't even talk to the female employees about bikes or riding? that's one example I have witnessed, with plenty more...
  • 3 0
 I completely get them wanting to be on the same course. It’s helpful being able to compare and push yourself. They surely could work the smaller jumps idea in too by just having other routes that cause a slight time penalty but smaller jumps. They do that in other sports for men/women/pro/am and it works quite well.
  • 1 0
 Be interesting to see the answers to this question by discipline. My gut tells me the non-race athlete answers are skewing the data. But maybe it is a factor in DH too...
  • 5 0
 Can we see the data on the fanbase/Viewership/product endorsement ROI for Men's VS Women's Racing?
  • 2 0
 I really don't care if it is men or women, all I care about is watching competitive racing.
There have been plenty of bangers in the ladies WC recently, more so when Rach and PomPom have been out of action.
I think a more even split of the money and a wider field will help with competitiveness long term, this will lead to way more competitive racing every World Cup weekend... Women's field wins, viewers/fans win, sponsors win as more ladies get into the sport and spend money... Everyone is a winner!
  • 1 0
 @paulmurphy1989: pretty sure you are in the minority my brother, the amount of women that compete in sports is small the amount of women that want to watch women compete in sports it's pretty small the amount of men that want to watch women compete in sports is even smaller so you are just diminishing your returns at this point
  • 7 4
 It would be pretty cool if women would make as much money as the men in mountainbiking. But sadly the companies don't have endless money and have to think about return on investment.
  • 2 0
 Do entry fees cost different between men and women racers? Do the costs of competition differ between sex's? Like as in the cost of equipment, travel, lodging, insurance, mechanic's, etc. I feel like costs are probably the same for a given athlete, for example does it cost Scott more or less money to send Nino and Kate to the same race if they originate at the same departure location. Does it cost the same to enter those athletes into a race. These races aren't free to enter and someone is paying money to race in them.
  • 4 0
 "For starters I don’t get paid at all and I’m sure they would rather look at paying a male over me first."
dang
  • 7 3
 I hope some of the d0uchebags who regularly post on here about the looks of women notice the feedback from this survey.
  • 2 0
 Yeah because men absolutely should not ever look at women in terms of physical attractiveness. That would be wrong, and so outdated.
  • 1 0
 IMO prize money should be the same for first. I think the men deserve a larger overall purse though since the men’s field is deeper. I mean that won’t change the pay gap much at all since prize money is a fraction compared to sponsor money but I think it makes sense to have the prize be the same. Sponsorship money will never really be fair though for the reasons stated above.
  • 6 4
 Can’t help but notice you avoided asking if they think people born male should be allowed to race in the womens category.. pretty hot topic at the moment and it seems to be one that women don’t get a voice in
  • 2 1
 Professional athletes "pay" is getting over simplified in this article. There's a few sources of income and financial support that combine to build "pay". Bike/equipment/apparel etc. sponsors, race/event prize money and support from national team's budgets (public/tax funded) are the 3 categories that I can think of. These all come from different sources with different economic/business drivers. Pro athletes can find other sources too like coaching or YouTube videos. It's easy to say that everyone should be paid fairly but it's quite difficult in reality.
  • 4 0
 Do WNBA players get paid the same as NBA players?
  • 3 0
 Thats the beauty in a CBA, it simplifies things into relative terms. The players pay, as an entire group (union) is based on total league revenue. WNBA and NBA are supposed to both be 50% shortly (2021 projections for WNBA). Which means they are getting paid the same in relative terms. If they want the same total dollars, they have to help the league grow to that level.

There is no CBA in MTB, and its not even reasonable to consider it because the riders are primarily paid by sponsors, all of whom have different revenues and different allocations to athletes vs. other marketing.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010548
Mobile Version of Website