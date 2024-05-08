6 Key Takeaways From the Martin Maes Podcast

On Leaving Behind a Successful Junior Downhill Career For Enduro On How His 2019 Positive Test Affected His Image
It was tempting, but at the same time, living in Belgium didn't really allow me back then to ride a downhill bike because our tracks were not enough speed or not enough elevation to be able to train on a downhill bike. And I was so young that I wasn't even thinking of moving out. And I was really attached to my family and I'm still very attached to my family. So for me, moving out was never an option. So yeah, it did cross my mind and it's still sometimes crossing my mind. And maybe eventually in a few years, I will sign the contracts only for Downhill. And it's a wish for myself. My goal was to win EDR or EWS World Championship. It still didn't happen. Hopefully one day it will happen. And I think when I will get it, hopefully I will be able to focus a little bit more on downhill because that's, I feel like it's something that I've never really tried. I've never really put all my focus into downhill. It's only sometimes, you know, that I come up, show up and do some downhills and I'm doing all right, but I believe that I could be much better with proper preparation leading to the races.
On Having His 2019 Wins Taken Away
I think first of all, I think the race wins being taken away from me wasn't painful. It was more the situation that was, I was in a very unfair situation that we've been able to explain through a post on my Instagram and Facebook page that was related to the media in a good way because we had the writing from the doctor admitting his mistakes. He could explain exactly what happened. I had photos of my legs being cut. We also had the prescription for the antibiotics that he's given me. It was proven to be fighting the infection that I was facing at that time. So yeah, it was more being scared of losing a clean image of myself. You know, that was my main concern because there is always people that only read the subtitle and they see doping and there are probably still people thinking that I try to dope myself or hide other stuff. Anyway, that's the past. Now I'm looking ahead.
On The Intensity of Downhill
There is still that bittersweet of losing, 2019 was a good year for me. Like everything felt like I was on a different cloud. Like you say earlier, the team surrounding me, the bike, my setup on the bike, like everything was rolling, then I felt like at the races I was just riding fast but without even trying - everything felt natural. It was such a good positive feeling. It was, for me, the result of being professional for a few years. I had my few years where I was a loose dog. I was constantly making mistakes and I felt like 2019 was a year that everything was coming all together. And I felt like I was on a different cloud, on a different level than the rest of the field. But it wasn't meant to be. Now I look ahead, and after 2019, there were the two COVID years. So I feel like I still haven't properly recovered 100% from that time. And I think like maybe if... One day I win a title, I will be okay with it. But like I said, there is still that bitter sweet that is hurting me sometimes. .
On His Famous Win in La Bresse
In downhill, there is no room for error, no room for hesitation. And when you get into that zone, I call it the zone, which only happens a few times a year, then everything flows. There is no more hesitation. You look so far ahead that you don't actually see the risk or the danger on the track. And definitely, looking back at my best stages or races, I was in that zone. But you don't know how it comes, you don't know how it goes away. But I would like to have that technique to every time get in that zone for every stage and every downhill World Cup that I do, every run that I do. But it's hard to get in there.
On Being One of the First EWS Riders to Run Mixed Wheels
I won Whistler, EWS, and then two weeks after there was La Bresse Downhill World Cup. As it wasn't far away from home, I was like, "Hey GT, my mechanic is keen to come over, should we go to La Bresse, try to do something nice?" And yeah, we went and ended up winning. I knew that the track was suiting me pretty well and also the horrendous condition that day in finals, it was pissing down. It was really the same condition that we faced all the winter in Belgium. So, actually, I felt at home, and mentally, I was ready to play in the mud. I think other people from the South coming to La Bresse and seeing such a shit weather in August, they lose motivation, but I was happy to go in the mud and go as fast as possible. And it was also a track where I would say that settings didn't really matter as much. We faced really dry conditions and then on Sunday, you know, everything was completely different and the track, the gradient, the roughness, it wasn't like Fort William as an example, or Mont-Sainte-Anne, where the speed is high, the suspension needs to be right, you need a lot of time on your bike to be comfortable. La Bresse was none of that. It was just about riding your bike as fast as possible down the hill in horrendous conditions.
We just wanted to try something different because there was once again no more evolution on that bike and we were going towards 29er markets. Some bikes are very competitive in downhill, but 29er... 29er is not the way to go for me. It's never been really the way to go because I have a long torso but shorter legs. So, every time I ride on a 29er back wheels, I feel like I don't have enough space to move on the bike.
I felt like the bike was efficient, but I didn't feel like... I was right at home on that bike. I didn't have fun. I couldn't move enough. And the back wheel was constantly kicking my ass, which wasn't a good feeling. So I remember in Lousa, at the beginning of 2019, we had that GT Force in 650. And my mechanic, who has a lot of experience, was like, let's try something. We're going to reduce the fork travel at the front of 20 millimetres, put 29er wheels at the front, offset bearings as well to compensate a little bit for the geometry and let's just try it. So we were switching bikes with my mechanic. He was also riding. We did one run, full 650 with the force, we swapped, we didn't say anything. After four runs, I was like "Mark, this is fun, efficient, gives you a of confidence. And that bike feels like it was made to ride like this". And we were the first to race a mullet bike at the EWS in 2019. And now it's the majority that is either on mullet or 29er.
