6 Key Takeaways From the Martin Maes Podcast



We just wanted to try something different because there was once again no more evolution on that bike and we were going towards 29er markets. Some bikes are very competitive in downhill, but 29er... 29er is not the way to go for me. It's never been really the way to go because I have a long torso but shorter legs. So, every time I ride on a 29er back wheels, I feel like I don't have enough space to move on the bike.



I felt like the bike was efficient, but I didn't feel like... I was right at home on that bike. I didn't have fun. I couldn't move enough. And the back wheel was constantly kicking my ass, which wasn't a good feeling. So I remember in Lousa, at the beginning of 2019, we had that GT Force in 650. And my mechanic, who has a lot of experience, was like, let's try something. We're going to reduce the fork travel at the front of 20 millimetres, put 29er wheels at the front, offset bearings as well to compensate a little bit for the geometry and let's just try it. So we were switching bikes with my mechanic. He was also riding. We did one run, full 650 with the force, we swapped, we didn't say anything. After four runs, I was like "Mark, this is fun, efficient, gives you a of confidence. And that bike feels like it was made to ride like this". And we were the first to race a mullet bike at the EWS in 2019. And now it's the majority that is either on mullet or 29er.