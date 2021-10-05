6 New Bikes with RockShox Flight Attendant

Oct 5, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

4 brands have been granted access to RockShox Flight Attendant on its launch - Canyon, YT Industries, Trek and Specialized - and all of them have models that are either available now or will be in the near future specced with this new electronic tech. If you want to learn more about the technology itself, check out Mike Levy's explainer, here, or Mike Kazimer's review, here but his article is a rundown of the bikes that will be running the system and their specs and price. Let's dig into all the details below.


Canyon

Canyon Neuron CF SLX LTD

Spec & Details

Frame: Neuron CF SLX M089
Travel: 130mm (140mm fork)
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 29er
Cockpit: Canyon H23 Carbon, Canyon V12 Stem
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Price: €7999 // £8,099
More info: canyon.com


Canyon Spectral 29 CF LTD AXS

Spec & Details

Frame: Canyon Spectral 29 CF M121
Travel: 150mm (160mm fork)
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1501 29er
Cockpit: Canyon CP009 One Piece Carbon
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Price: €7999 // £8,099
More info: canyon.com


YT Industries

YT Capra 29 Uncaged 6

Spec & Details

Frame: Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame
Travel: 165mm (170mm fork)
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 Hydra
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stem
Seatpost: SRAM Reverb AXS
Price: $9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799
More info: yt-industries.com


YT Jeffsy 29 Uncaged 6

Spec & Details

Frame: Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame
Travel: 150mm (150mm fork)
Fork: RockShox LyrikUltimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 Hydra
Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stem
Seatpost: SRAM Reverb AXS
Price: $9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799
More info: yt-industries.com


Trek

Trek Slash 9.9 XX1 AXS Flight Attendant

Spec & Details

Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon
Travel: 160mm (170mm fork)
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30
Cockpit: Bontrager RSL Integrated handlebar/stem
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Price: $12,499.99 USD / $15,999.99 CAD
More info: trekbikes.com (live on October 7)



Specialized

Specialized S-Works Enduro Flight Attendant (final spec magery not available at this time)

Spec & Details

Frame: FACT 11m carbon
Travel: 170mm (170mm)
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Flight Attendant
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Roval Traverse SL
Cockpit: Roval Traverse SL bar, Deity 35 stem
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS
Price: $12,500USD
More info: specializedbikes.com (launching soon)



