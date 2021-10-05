6 New Bikes with RockShox Flight Attendant

Canyon

Canyon Neuron CF SLX LTD

Spec & Details



Frame: Neuron CF SLX M089

Travel: 130mm (140mm fork)

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 29er

Cockpit: Canyon H23 Carbon, Canyon V12 Stem

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Price: €7999 // £8,099

More info: canyon.com

Neuron CF SLX M089130mm (140mm fork)RockShox Pike Ultimate Flight AttendantRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantSRAM X01 AXSSRAM Code RSCDT Swiss XMC 1200 29erCanyon H23 Carbon, Canyon V12 StemRockShox Reverb AXS€7999 // £8,099

Canyon Spectral 29 CF LTD AXS

Spec & Details



Frame: Canyon Spectral 29 CF M121

Travel: 150mm (160mm fork)

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1501 29er

Cockpit: Canyon CP009 One Piece Carbon

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Price: €7999 // £8,099

More info: canyon.com

Canyon Spectral 29 CF M121150mm (160mm fork)RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight AttendantRockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantSRAM X01 AXSSRAM Code RSCDT Swiss XMC 1501 29erCanyon CP009 One Piece CarbonRockShox Reverb AXS€7999 // £8,099

YT Industries

YT Capra 29 Uncaged 6

Spec & Details



Frame: Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame

Travel: 165mm (170mm fork)

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 Hydra

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stem

Seatpost: SRAM Reverb AXS

Price: $9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799

More info: yt-industries.com

Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame165mm (170mm fork)RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantRockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantSRAM X01 Eagle AXSSRAM Code RSCCrankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 HydraRenthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stemSRAM Reverb AXS$9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799

YT Jeffsy 29 Uncaged 6

Spec & Details



Frame: Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame

Travel: 150mm (150mm fork)

Fork: RockShox LyrikUltimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight Attendant

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 Hydra

Cockpit: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stem

Seatpost: SRAM Reverb AXS

Price: $9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799

More info: yt-industries.com

Ultra Modulus Carbon Frame150mm (150mm fork)RockShox LyrikUltimate Flight AttendantRockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantSRAM XX1 Eagle AXSSRAM G2 UltimateCrankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 HydraRenthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stemSRAM Reverb AXS$9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799

Trek

Trek Slash 9.9 XX1 AXS Flight Attendant

Spec & Details



Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon

Travel: 160mm (170mm fork)

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Bontrager Line Pro 30

Cockpit: Bontrager RSL Integrated handlebar/stem

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Price: $12,499.99 USD / $15,999.99 CAD

More info:

OCLV Mountain Carbon160mm (170mm fork)RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantRockShox Super Deluxe UltimateSRAM XX1 Eagle AXSSRAM Code RSCBontrager Line Pro 30Bontrager RSL Integrated handlebar/stemRockShox Reverb AXS$12,499.99 USD / $15,999.99 CAD trekbikes.com (live on October 7)



Specialized

Specialized S-Works Enduro Flight Attendant (final spec magery not available at this time)

Spec & Details



Frame: FACT 11m carbon

Travel: 170mm (170mm)

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight Attendant

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Flight Attendant

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Roval Traverse SL

Cockpit: Roval Traverse SL bar, Deity 35 stem

Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS

Price: $12,500USD

More info:

FACT 11m carbon170mm (170mm)RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantRockShox Super Deluxe Flight AttendantSRAM XX1 Eagle AXSSRAM Code RSCRoval Traverse SLRoval Traverse SL bar, Deity 35 stemRockShox Reverb AXS$12,500USD specializedbikes.com (launching soon)