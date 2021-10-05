6 New Bikes with RockShox Flight Attendant

4 brands have been granted access to RockShox Flight Attendant on its launch - Canyon, YT Industries, Trek and Specialized - and all of them have models that are either available now or will be in the near future specced with this new electronic tech. If you want to learn more about the technology itself, check out Mike Levy's explainer, here
, or Mike Kazimer's review, here
but his article is a rundown of the bikes that will be running the system and their specs and price. Let's dig into all the details below.CanyonCanyon Neuron CF SLX LTD
Spec & DetailsFrame:
Neuron CF SLX M089Travel:
130mm (140mm fork)Fork:
RockShox Pike Ultimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
DT Swiss XMC 1200 29erCockpit:
Canyon H23 Carbon, Canyon V12 StemSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXSPrice:
€7999 // £8,099More info: canyon.com
Canyon Spectral 29 CF LTD AXS
Spec & DetailsFrame:
Canyon Spectral 29 CF M121Travel:
150mm (160mm fork)Fork:
RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
DT Swiss XMC 1501 29erCockpit:
Canyon CP009 One Piece CarbonSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXSPrice:
€7999 // £8,099More info: canyon.com
YT IndustriesYT Capra 29 Uncaged 6
Spec & DetailsFrame:
Ultra Modulus Carbon FrameTravel:
165mm (170mm fork)Fork:
RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantDrivetrain:
SRAM X01 Eagle AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 HydraCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stemSeatpost:
SRAM Reverb AXSPrice:
$9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799More info: yt-industries.com
YT Jeffsy 29 Uncaged 6
Spec & DetailsFrame:
Ultra Modulus Carbon FrameTravel:
150mm (150mm fork)Fork:
RockShox LyrikUltimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate Flight AttendantDrivetrain:
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXSBrakes:
SRAM G2 UltimateWheels:
Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon I9 HydraCockpit:
Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 w/ Apex 35 stemSeatpost:
SRAM Reverb AXSPrice:
$9,499.00 USD // $13,299 CAD // €8,999 // £7,799More info: yt-industries.com
TrekTrek Slash 9.9 XX1 AXS Flight Attendant
Spec & DetailsFrame:
OCLV Mountain Carbon Travel:
160mm (170mm fork)Fork:
RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe UltimateDrivetrain:
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
Bontrager Line Pro 30Cockpit:
Bontrager RSL Integrated handlebar/stemSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXSPrice:
$12,499.99 USD / $15,999.99 CADMore info: trekbikes.com
(live on October 7)
SpecializedSpecialized S-Works Enduro Flight Attendant (final spec magery not available at this time)
Spec & DetailsFrame:
FACT 11m carbonTravel:
170mm (170mm)Fork:
RockShox Zeb Ultimate Flight AttendantShock:
RockShox Super Deluxe Flight AttendantDrivetrain:
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXSBrakes:
SRAM Code RSCWheels:
Roval Traverse SLCockpit:
Roval Traverse SL bar, Deity 35 stemSeatpost:
RockShox Reverb AXSPrice:
$12,500USDMore info: specializedbikes.com
(launching soon)
Time to look for lost batteries on the trails
Coming to a bike near you, Winter 2022.
