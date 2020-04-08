6 New Knee Pads - Pond Beaver 2020

Race Face Roam Knee Pads

Details:

• Open-back design

• D3O knee pad, bonded Kydex/TPU knee cover

• Hook and loop upper and lower straps

• Mesh back panel

• Ripstop knee cover

• 6 sizes: XS through XXL

• Comes in black

• MSRP: $129.99 USD

• www.raceface.com

If you make a mistake on a descent and wind up crashing, the Roam pads protect your knees with D30 impact protection. There's also a puncture-proof Kydex layer on the front of the knee pads and a TPU skid plate so that you'll slide on the ground when you take a bad fall instead of stopping on impact. The pad is pre-curved so that it feels natural when riding, not standing.



G-Form Pro-Rugged Knee Guards

Details:

• Impact absorbing SmartFlex

• Adjustable fit-strap

• Double-knit compression fabric

• Extra wide top gripper

• Ventilated mesh back

• Low-profile bottom gripper keeps pads in place

• 30 day return policy

• 6 sizes: XS through XXL

• MSRP: $79 USD

• www.g-form.com

For protection, the Pro-Rugged Knee Guards use the same Smartflex technology that hardens on impact that the previous generation of their pads did. The molecules in the foam repel one another



Troy Lee Designs Stage Knee Guards

Details:

• D3O lightweight, low profile knee impact protection

• Silicone grippers prevent slipping

• Spacer-prene sleeve combined with breathable mesh panel

• Durable, abrasion-resistant knee panel

• 3 sizes: XS/SM MD/LG XL/2X

• MSRP: $79 USD

• www.troyleedesigns.com

There aren't any adjustment straps on the Stage Knee Guards, but there are silicon grippers at the top and bottom of the sleeve to keep the guard in place. The back of the sleeve is mesh to help you



Pearl Izumi Elevate Knee Guards

Details:

• Medium weight pads for enduro/trail riding

• D3O viscoelastic LP1 pads

• Cordura 4-way stretch material

• Mesh fabric with knee cutout

• Sizes: XS-XL

• MSRP: $125 USD

• www.pearlizumi.com

The pads have a tall upper cuff with a wide band of elastic lined with grippy silicone material to keep them in place. The back of the pads are a mesh fabric to allow for breathability.



Pearl Izumi Summit Knee Guards

Details:

• Lightweight padding for trail riding

• D3O viscoelastic knee protection, CE level 1 certified

• Cordura 4-way stretch material

• Mesh fabric with knee cutout

• Sizes: XS-XL

• MSRP: $85 USD

• www.pearlizumi.com

The D30 padding is covered with a tear-resistant Cordura fabric, and the rest of the sleeve is constructed from a breathable mesh, with a cutout at the back of the knee.





POC Pocito Joint VPD Air Knee Guards

Details:

• Lightweight and highly ventilated children’s body armor for knees or elbows

• VPD Air compound protective padding

• Reflective patches for extra visibility

• Sizes: S, M, L

• MSRP: $60 USD

• www.pocsports.com



The pads will work as knee or elbow guards - the day they're no longer big enough to work as knee guards is the day they become elbow guards. Available in sizes small, medium, and large, the POCito guards retail for $60 USD.





As for climbing, there's stretch in the rear panel of the pad to make it more comfortable when you're pedaling. That being said, the Roam knee pads are easy to take off without removing your shoes since they have a three-part velcro design that opens up the backside of the pad entirely so they will suit riders that like to take their pads off to climb. There are an additional two velcro straps to secure the pad in place.The protective D30 pad on the Race Face Roam pads is removable for laundry day, while the rest of the pad can be put in the mesh bag that the pad is sold in (just remove the cardboard header card!)The pads come in six sizes, and retail for $129.99 USD.at rest, making the material soft and flexible, but bind together upon impact, causing the pads to stiffen and absorbing the impact.While the technology may be the same, this is a much more aesthetically pleasing version with a matte cloth exterior instead of the shiny black plasticky material that was used in the last generation.The pads are machine washable and can be washed in the cloth bag that they are shipped in. They're available in six sizes, and retail for $79.99 USD. The elbow pads have also been updated and the new Pro-Rugged Elbow Guards are available in six sizes and retail for $69.99. There's a 30-day return policy on both the knee and elbow guards.stay cool, while the front panel is made of abrasion-resistant material. There's 360° seamless construction for added comfort.The Stage Knee Guards are available in three sizes and retail for $79 USD. There is also a new Stage Elbow Guard that uses the same technologies, is available in three sizes, and retails for $69The Elevate Knee Guards are available in sizes XS-XL and sell for $125 USD.The Summit knee guards are CE Level 1 certified and are available in sizes XS to XL for for $85.