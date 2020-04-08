6 New Knee Pads - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 8, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Race Face Roam Knee Pads

Details:
• Open-back design
• D3O knee pad, bonded Kydex/TPU knee cover
• Hook and loop upper and lower straps
• Mesh back panel
• Ripstop knee cover
• 6 sizes: XS through XXL
• Comes in black
• MSRP: $129.99 USD
www.raceface.com
Race Face's new Roam knee pads are aimed at Enduro racers. It's no secret that Enduro races have gotten progressively faster and more technical and knee pads have had to evolve to keep up with treacherous descents and massive climbs.

If you make a mistake on a descent and wind up crashing, the Roam pads protect your knees with D30 impact protection. There's also a puncture-proof Kydex layer on the front of the knee pads and a TPU skid plate so that you'll slide on the ground when you take a bad fall instead of stopping on impact. The pad is pre-curved so that it feels natural when riding, not standing.

As for climbing, there's stretch in the rear panel of the pad to make it more comfortable when you're pedaling. That being said, the Roam knee pads are easy to take off without removing your shoes since they have a three-part velcro design that opens up the backside of the pad entirely so they will suit riders that like to take their pads off to climb. There are an additional two velcro straps to secure the pad in place.

The protective D30 pad on the Race Face Roam pads is removable for laundry day, while the rest of the pad can be put in the mesh bag that the pad is sold in (just remove the cardboard header card!)

The pads come in six sizes, and retail for $129.99 USD.








G-Form Pro-Rugged Knee Guards

Details:
• Impact absorbing SmartFlex
• Adjustable fit-strap
• Double-knit compression fabric
• Extra wide top gripper
• Ventilated mesh back
• Low-profile bottom gripper keeps pads in place
• 30 day return policy
• 6 sizes: XS through XXL
• MSRP: $79 USD
www.g-form.com
G-Form's new Pro-Rugged Knee Guards are a pull-on design that is intended to be comfortable for both the climbs and descents that you encounter on your ride. There's a soft, double-knit compression fabric around the front of your leg and a ventilated mesh back. The calf section doesn't have a strap for adjustments, but there's an adjustable fit strap at the top of the pad. In addition, there are grippy sections on the top inside of the pad and at the bottom of the calf to ensure the pad stays put when you're riding.

For protection, the Pro-Rugged Knee Guards use the same Smartflex technology that hardens on impact that the previous generation of their pads did. The molecules in the foam repel one another
at rest, making the material soft and flexible, but bind together upon impact, causing the pads to stiffen and absorbing the impact.

While the technology may be the same, this is a much more aesthetically pleasing version with a matte cloth exterior instead of the shiny black plasticky material that was used in the last generation.

The pads are machine washable and can be washed in the cloth bag that they are shipped in. They're available in six sizes, and retail for $79.99 USD. The elbow pads have also been updated and the new Pro-Rugged Elbow Guards are available in six sizes and retail for $69.99. There's a 30-day return policy on both the knee and elbow guards.











Troy Lee Designs Stage Knee Guards

Details:
• D3O lightweight, low profile knee impact protection
• Silicone grippers prevent slipping
• Spacer-prene sleeve combined with breathable mesh panel
• Durable, abrasion-resistant knee panel
• 3 sizes: XS/SM MD/LG XL/2X
• MSRP: $79 USD
www.troyleedesigns.com
The Troy Lee Designs Stage Knee Guard is designed to offer mid-range trail protection in a low-profile package. Like Race Face, Troy Lee Designs uses D3O technology for impact protection. The D3O pad is soft and flexible to keep the guards comfortable while riding, but on impact, the D3O material hardens to disperse the energy and protect your knees.

There aren't any adjustment straps on the Stage Knee Guards, but there are silicon grippers at the top and bottom of the sleeve to keep the guard in place. The back of the sleeve is mesh to help you
stay cool, while the front panel is made of abrasion-resistant material. There's 360° seamless construction for added comfort.

The Stage Knee Guards are available in three sizes and retail for $79 USD. There is also a new Stage Elbow Guard that uses the same technologies, is available in three sizes, and retails for $69







Pearl Izumi Elevate Knee Guards

Details:
• Medium weight pads for enduro/trail riding
• D3O viscoelastic LP1 pads
• Cordura 4-way stretch material
• Mesh fabric with knee cutout
• Sizes: XS-XL
• MSRP: $125 USD
www.pearlizumi.com
Pearl Izumi's Elevate Knee Guard is designed as a medium-duty knee pad to offer protection for enduro and trail riding in a breathable package. The pads have a four-way stretch Cordura material over the removable D3O insert designed to take a hit more than once while staying washable and flexible to allow a full day of pedaling.

The pads have a tall upper cuff with a wide band of elastic lined with grippy silicone material to keep them in place. The back of the pads are a mesh fabric to allow for breathability.

The Elevate Knee Guards are available in sizes XS-XL and sell for $125 USD.





Pearl Izumi Summit Knee Guards

Details:
• Lightweight padding for trail riding
• D3O viscoelastic knee protection, CE level 1 certified
• Cordura 4-way stretch material
• Mesh fabric with knee cutout
• Sizes: XS-XL
• MSRP: $85 USD
www.pearlizumi.com
The Summit knee guards are even lower profile than Pearl Izumi's Elevate knee guards, with a extra long upper cuff to ensure they stay securely in place. The pads are aimed at trail riders who want a little extra security, and feature a non-removable D3O pad that's thinner than what's found on the Elevate knee guards for even better pedalability.

The D30 padding is covered with a tear-resistant Cordura fabric, and the rest of the sleeve is constructed from a breathable mesh, with a cutout at the back of the knee.

The Summit knee guards are CE Level 1 certified and are available in sizes XS to XL for for $85.








POC Pocito Joint VPD Air Knee Guards

Details:
• Lightweight and highly ventilated children’s body armor for knees or elbows
• VPD Air compound protective padding
• Reflective patches for extra visibility
• Sizes: S, M, L
• MSRP: $60 USD
www.pocsports.com

Groms need protection as much as anyone; probably more given the amount of time they seem to spend tumbling on the ground. POC's pint-sized POCito guards use the Swedish company's VPD Air material for protection, and the open back design makes it easy to get them on and off, no shoe removal required. There are two strips of grippy neoprene material on the back of each pad to help keep them from slipping in the event of a tumble.

The pads will work as knee or elbow guards - the day they're no longer big enough to work as knee guards is the day they become elbow guards. Available in sizes small, medium, and large, the POCito guards retail for $60 USD.







Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Pond Beaver 2020 Knee Pads


34 Comments

  • 17 0
 Pads looker more poorly made every year...perfect for our disposable economy.
  • 3 0
 No kidding. One tuck and roll into some sticks and they are toast.
  • 4 1
 Who the hell at pearl izumi decided mesh, yes mesh, was a good idea to cover the padding on knee pads? Their market in hooker tights must have declined or something...
  • 1 0
 As long as Dainese keep making the Armoform Pro that's fine, nobody else needs to bother.
  • 1 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: If it makes for a light, breathable knee pad I'm okay with it. If they breathe better than the Dainese Trail Skins 2 I'd happily wear them knowing theres a chance they could get damaged in a crash. Much better than not wearing knee pads because they're too hot.
  • 1 0
 Pearl Izumi Elevate guard makes your knees looks like shins.
  • 12 0
 Can't wait to try those Pearl Izumi's when they are discounted 50%.
  • 3 0
 They look really good and comparable to what i believe the benchmark is, 7idp. Bot quite the sam hill 7idp version with the extra donut, but id imagine v2 may. High thigh, open knee back, looks like a win.
  • 10 0
 They all look like ladies tights to me
  • 1 0
 Winner winner chicken dinner .
  • 2 0
 Yea, the mesh backing looks really bad. I imagine that fabric is not going to be as durable either.
  • 3 0
 Lulu Lemon yoga pants with D3O technology.
  • 1 0
 @Lastpikd: Indeed. I have the 7IDP Sam Hill which has a similar backing and after a few snags from pedals pins they have multiple holes and tears. I have been told it looks like purposefully torn lingerie
  • 3 0
 Why can't pads have straps? Whenever I get sleeve type armor, it never fits right. Straps let you adjust the fit perfectly, and also gives you the option of putting them over clothes. My knee have 4 straps and never move when I'm wearing to the point I forget they are there.
  • 8 0
 The Race Face pads have straps, and the G-forms have a strap at the top, but the fashion police may come after you if you're wearing them over jeans.
  • 1 0
 Opposite for me. I was always readjusting my straps. My most recent knee pads are the slip on 7idp Sam Hill model. I put them on and adjust once in ~10 minutes after the pad is warm and malleable. After that they'll stay put for 30 miles and are still comfortable mid Summer. Won't be going back.
  • 3 0
 Almost no one will like those gforms, pearl izumis and pocs, yet that’s what 99% of shops will carry. Throw in a bontrager and specialized for good measure and we’ll all continue to shop online.
  • 4 1
 Can some manufacturer please please make a good knee pad without massive branding on them. I don't want to be your billboard.
  • 1 0
 Wait a few more months and Amazon Basics will come out with a knock-off and minimal branding.
  • 1 0
 Had several pairs of knee pads over the last years, and examined a good deal of others. One can argue about their aesthetics, ergonomics, etc, but I think in terms of durability, materials and construction POC is simply head and shoulders above the others
  • 1 0
 No mention of CE certification other than the PI Summit. There are plenty of comfortable level 1 options on the market. Finding level 2 pads that are comfortable to wear on longer trail rides is more challenging. The 7idp Project Knee is the best i've found so far but they're not nearly as comfortable as my Fox Enduro Pros (level 1).
  • 2 0
 Rode with the Race Face Roam yesterday, super comfy. I am usually super picky about knee protection comfort. Haven't had a good crash yet but soon to come.
  • 1 0
 Boomer here, still wearing full hard shelled knee and shin guards. Doesn’t anyone else worry about the sharp pins on their flat pedals? Or do the knee high black socks provide enough protection....
  • 4 0
 Winner is IXS Flow evo+
  • 3 0
 IXS wins the knee pads for me
  • 3 0
 This is the article I kneed, time for new pads soon!
  • 3 0
 When Pond Beaver says we might need knee pads, I listen.
  • 2 0
 I'll stick to my brown Roach knee-to-ankle, Made in Vancouver protection that I never wear anyway.
  • 1 0
 Good thing that there are some knee/shin guards featured. I like the additional protection they provide.
  • 1 0
 7iDP Sam Hills...maybe these Troy Lee Stage pads compete but I doubt it. Plus they are Level 2 protection.
  • 1 0
 POCito makes sense for those with growing kids.
  • 1 0
 With most of these being sold online I can't cope with six size breaks...
  • 2 5
 GFORM is for old men that think they ride harder than they do.
  • 3 0
 must be true, cuz i like my g-form elbow pads.

Post a Comment



