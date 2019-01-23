VIDEOS

The Top 6 Greatest Moments of Aaron Gwin's Career (So Far)

Jan 22, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
What a twist f fate for Aaron Gwin. After a puncture ruined his winning run last round in Lenzerheide it looked as if the weather was going to derail his plans again in Mont Sainte Anne. Gwin however was having none of it and put down one of the greatest runs of all time to do the impossible.

11 years of racing, 20 wins, 45 podiums, five World Cup overalls - if he retired today, Aaron Gwin would go down as one of the all-time greats in downhill. The truth is, with a new move on the horizon, there’s no slowing him down any time soon.

Let’s take a look back on some of the greatest moments of Gwin’s career so far.

The biggest win - Val di Sole - 2012

2011 and 2012 were Gwin’s most dominant years in World Cup racing. He claimed nine victories in just two seasons with a near clean sweep in 2011. He stamped his authority in Val di Sole in 2012 though with an earth-shattering, 8-second winning margin. It was reminiscent of Sam Hill’s heroics on the same track at the 2008 Worlds with one crucial difference, Gwin stuck the landing.

The Joining Specialized edit

Gwin isn’t really an ‘edit’ rider but there’s one that really stands out. Murdered out, silky smooth and brutishly fast, this was Gwin trying to put all the winter controversies behind him and prove one thing - joining Specialized would not slow him down.

Racing on the rim - Leogang - 2014

There aren’t many riders who could roll down 78th and call it a ‘greatest moment’ but there aren’t many riders who can charge down Leogang on the rim like Aaron Gwin.

The Chainless Massacre - Leogang - 2015

Could it be the great moment of downhill racing? Aaron Gwin’s chain snapped out of the gate in Leogang in 2015 and the rest is history. Not only did he take the win on the most bike parky track on the circuit but he was also fastest through the speed trap by more than 3km/h.

The Homecoming - Windham - 2015

People describe Gwin’s years on Specialized as a fallow period but in reality, the pace never abandoned him. That was showcased fully at Windham in 2015 where he put 3.5 seconds into the field on a short, flat out track. Bearing in mind the rest of the podium was split by just 1.2, this was a hugely significant win.

The Rain Man - Mont Sainte Anne - 2017

Greg Minnaar seemed like he had the 2017 World Cup overall sewn up by the mid-point in the season, which left Gwin just one option, throw caution to the wind and hope for the best. In Mont Sainte Anne he proved how much he was willing to risk by slithering down inside lines nobody else was taking and riding flat out on a track that had been drenched by a mid-race storm. Gwin took the first of two monumental wins on his way to his fifth overall title, while Minnaar was left stuck in the mud, cursed with bad luck.

Must Read This Week
The 10 Year Challenge... for Mountain Bikes
84465 views
Reece Wilson Completes the Trek Factory Racing DH Team Line Up
65756 views
First Ride: The New Canyon Strive
63054 views
Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000
63028 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
59548 views
The Evolution of the Santa Cruz V10
53334 views
Marco Fidalgo Passes Away Following Motorcycle Crash
46343 views
Recapped: The Complete 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
44347 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 all legendary race runs...
  • + 1
 Such a class act, when he is on it he is totally on another level.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020607
Mobile Version of Website