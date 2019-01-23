The Top 6 Greatest Moments of Aaron Gwin's Career (So Far)

The biggest win - Val di Sole - 2012

The Joining Specialized edit

Racing on the rim - Leogang - 2014

The Chainless Massacre - Leogang - 2015

The Homecoming - Windham - 2015

The Rain Man - Mont Sainte Anne - 2017

11 years of racing, 20 wins, 45 podiums, five World Cup overalls - if he retired today, Aaron Gwin would go down as one of the all-time greats in downhill. The truth is, with a new move on the horizon, there’s no slowing him down any time soon.Let’s take a look back on some of the greatest moments of Gwin’s career so far.2011 and 2012 were Gwin’s most dominant years in World Cup racing. He claimed nine victories in just two seasons with a near clean sweep in 2011. He stamped his authority in Val di Sole in 2012 though with an earth-shattering, 8-second winning margin. It was reminiscent of Sam Hill’s heroics on the same track at the 2008 Worlds with one crucial difference, Gwin stuck the landing.Gwin isn’t really an ‘edit’ rider but there’s one that really stands out. Murdered out, silky smooth and brutishly fast, this was Gwin trying to put all the winter controversies behind him and prove one thing - joining Specialized would not slow him down.There aren’t many riders who could roll down 78th and call it a ‘greatest moment’ but there aren’t many riders who can charge down Leogang on the rim like Aaron Gwin.Could it begreat moment of downhill racing? Aaron Gwin’s chain snapped out of the gate in Leogang in 2015 and the rest is history. Not only did he take the win on the most bike parky track on the circuit but he was also fastest through the speed trap by more than 3km/h.People describe Gwin’s years on Specialized as a fallow period but in reality, the pace never abandoned him. That was showcased fully at Windham in 2015 where he put 3.5 seconds into the field on a short, flat out track. Bearing in mind the rest of the podium was split by just 1.2, this was a hugely significant win.Greg Minnaar seemed like he had the 2017 World Cup overall sewn up by the mid-point in the season, which left Gwin just one option, throw caution to the wind and hope for the best. In Mont Sainte Anne he proved how much he was willing to risk by slithering down inside lines nobody else was taking and riding flat out on a track that had been drenched by a mid-race storm. Gwin took the first of two monumental wins on his way to his fifth overall title, while Minnaar was left stuck in the mud, cursed with bad luck.