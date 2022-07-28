6 of the Best DH-Worthy Knee Pads Ridden & Rated

Jul 28, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Ridden & Rated
6 Burly Knee Pads For the Bike Park
By Matt Beer

No More Hamburger Knees

In case you didn't catch the action from the latest downhill World Cup in Andorra, the speeds that racers are reaching on tracks these days is ludicrous. Even your average weekend warrior sending it in the bike park isn't going slow on a basic blue square run, so why not leave those knee socks at home and load up on body protection for those lift-assisted days?

We've rounded up a half dozen MTB knee pads that are designed for a descent-focused ride plan and showcase different strategies for keeping cuts and bruises to a minimum. A couple of the options use plastic caps in addition to the usual padding, and some have extra length on the shin and above the knee. Considering these pads will stay on for a longer period of time and need to stay in place for heavier crashes, they feature more straps and grippers, but we'll still be analyzing the breathability and dexterity. Weight and price are two other factors that aren't subjective and have been included in the details.

All of these pads were tested on downhill bikes, with the exception of the two shortest pads, the Fox Launch Pro D3O and O'Neal Redeema, which spent a bit of time gaining elevation the old fashioned way. I'll weigh in as to why those two pads could find their way into downhill or enduro mountain bikers' closets and point out what type of rider each knee pad might suit.



Contents

Scott Grenade EVO Hybrid w/shin ext
Race Face Ambush Leg
Fox Launch Pro D3O
Leatt Knee & Shin EXT
O'Neal Redeema
POC Joint VPD 2.0 Long Knee
Top Picks





Scott Grenade EVO Hybrid w/shin ext




Scott Sports doesn't just create featherweight carbon mountain bikes. Their catalogue runs deep, with everything from helmets to shoes and serious downhill race equipment like these Grenade Hybrid EVO knee pads with a shin-protecting extension. That's where the Hybrid moniker comes into play. It's an add-on to the existing knee pad that mates with velcro and is held in place by a stretchy lower calf strap. Sitting on the main D3O foam insert that Scott specifically built is a moderately hard plastic shell to ward off sharp rocks and help the pad to slide on the ground, as opposed to sticking and being pulled down your leg when you touch the dirt. Along the top and side of the knee area there is ample padding with minimal shallow areas and two large velcro straps that firmly lock the pad down.

Grenade EVO Hybrid Details
• Scott-specific D3O padding
• CE Level 1 of EN1621-1
• Weight: 765 grams (set inc. shin ext.)
• MSRP: $129.99/€129.95 (€59.95 shin ext.)
scott-sports.com
Reminiscent of a 90's vert ramp knee pad, the Grenade is the largest volume pad on test - they might be a challenge fit under your aerodynamic cycling attire. That did mean they felt the safest and were still plenty comfortable to wear all day for downhill laps. The ventilation is actually sufficient throughout since the pad sits slightly off your knee when standing straight, which promotes airflow. Although you can pedal in these, the extra material and coverage slightly restrict movements needed to conquer long enduro days - these are best left for lift access laps.

The Grenade EVO Hyrbids were my favorite knee pad in the test because of the comfort-to-protection ratio. Initially, they satisfied my search for an optional shin extender - just the right size and thickness to shake off any flying rocks or pedal slips. However, the male side of the velcro on the shin extension didn't have a purchase to grip on the inside of the knee pad. This was something that caught my attention before they even ventured outside. On the second ride, they began to slide down. Unless I wedged it in an uncomfortable place underneath the lower knee strap, they would slide down and become ankle protectors.

With some custom stitch work, introducing the necessary velcro to hold the shin protector in place would do the trick and is something I'm working on because I love everything else about the Grenade Evo Hybrid knee pads.


Pros
+ True DH security and safety (knee)
+ Sits off knee slightly allowing airflow


Cons
- Slightly bulky for long periods of pedaling
- Shin extension velcro attachment isn't sufficient enough to hold them in place



Race Face Ambush Leg



The Ambush series of pads have a large fanbase for their soft-shell, mid-range protection level, and the fact that you can install and remove them without pulling your shoes off. That holds true for the longer Ambush Leg too, but an extension covering the shin works wonders against pedal strikes and the odd rock that might fling up from your front wheel without being overly bulky.

Ambush Leg Details
• D3O T5 Evo
• Weight: 520 grams
• Easy-on, fully opening straps
• MSRP: $130 USD
raceface.com

Starting with the pad splayed open, there are three velcro tabs that close the pad on your leg, above, below, and at the knee joint. Next, three elastic straps loop around the usual leg locations to hold the system in place. When everything is buttoned up, there is still plenty of airflow across the semi-opened back, which surprised me by how well the Ambush leg breathed. There's also no silicone on the inside of the pad as extra insurance to keep them in place, which isn't a negative. In the past, I've found some of those silicone strips can glue themselves to your leg if left in one position too long and cause a burn.

When I first grabbed the full-length leg pad, I expected them to be substantially heavier due to their tough outer fabric that doesn't snag pedal pins, but they are one of the lighter options on test here. The knee portion of the pad isn't as thick as the Scott or POC, and ideally I'd prefer a plastic knee cap, like their Roam pad. I could see this option appealing to flat pedal freeriders who would benefit from pads that fit under their jeans because it covers the majority of the shin bone.

The positioning of the abundant straps kept them exactly in their original positioning, however, more straps meant more seams, and a portion of the stitching did start to chafe my leg. Due to the way the Ambush Leg opens, I found there can be excessive material that bunches up behind the knee and that's where the stitching could rub me the wrong way. The convenience of having the pad totally open up versus the slip-on elastic type highlights the tradeoffs here. Overall, the Ambush Leg are a suitable choice for someone who would like a full-length pad that can be quickly installed without the bulk of plastic caps.


Pros
+ Very breathable for full leg coverage
+ No need to remove shoes or shorts to put them on


Cons
- Lacks protection around the top and side of knee
- Increased amount of stitching can lead to more chafing



Fox Launch Pro D3O



No doubt you've seen these iconic knee pads in a bike park or out on the trails before and that's for good reason - they're versatile and bring a high level of impact protection in an ergonomic package. The Launch Pro D3O is another guard that uses that orange viscoelastic foam insert to absorb energy, but there's also a removable plastic knee cap to minimize the chance of them catching the dirt and being pulled down your leg when you slide out on a berm. That cap is backed with the hook side of a velcro sandwich so you can de-tune them if you want a slimmer fit under pants or longer days of pedalling.
Launch Pro D3O Details
• D3O® T5 Evo
• Weight: 631 grams
• Removeable plastic knee cap
• MSRP: $139.95 USD
foxracing.com

When talking about fit, the total length of the pad is fairly long, which includes a fair bit of fluff that doesn't bring any useful protection beyond the scope of the D3O insert. It does mean that the thigh strap sits up high and the articulated knee cut stays in place and is quite comfortable. I found the lower calf strap to also be a little long, but there was no way I'd fit in the medium size pads. Luckily, the fit and grip that the rest of the pad brings to the table kept them from moving around or chafing. I also noticed how well the Launch Pro D3Os breathed due to their mesh back and perforated foam base.

As Fox's premier downhill knee pad, I do feel like they stop a little short on the shin, and more foam at the side of the knee would be reassuring. Then again, these were the most comfortable pads in the test with solid puncture-stopping materials and proven shock-absorbing foam. All of the different materials and construction drive the price up there, but you do almost get a DH-level and enduro-esque pad in one. Often, I found myself choosing these for trails that require DH-level protection but are only accessible by pedalling.


Pros
+ Offers the most protection in a pedal-friendly knee pad
+ Versatile design


Cons
- Could use more padding around the side of the knee
- Calf strap is long in comparison to the thigh strap



Leatt Knee and Shin Guard EXT



Do you miss the days of plastic exterior shin pads that lasted until they grossed out even the largest dirtbag in your riding crew? With the speeds that downhill racers and bike park enthusiasts reach on tracks these days, I think upping the protection level is a solid choice. Leatt even mentions that they will fit in moto boots too, so that explains why they are one of the burliest options in their mountain bike line.

Knee and Shin Guard EXT Details
• 3DF ventilated impact foam
• Certified EN1621-1
• Weight: 705 grams
• MSRP: $130 USD
leatt.com
Three velcro straps wrap around the leg; one above the calf, another well up the thigh, and the third closer to the ankle than the mid-shin. Under the plastic shields, there is a sufficient padding thickness, although it's less than some of the other pads with polymer insert here.

Even with all of that coverage and plastic armor, the pads are very breathable due to the open back that doesn't use a stretching-style sock to hold it in place. Resting against your leg, the padding has channels to promote airflow and the construction looks like an older style pad compared to the short, slip-on style pads that are common these days. Don't let that fool you though, these are very comfortable in a riding position, but standing straight-legged made me rethink the fit.

There are only two adult sizes to choose from and I've used Leatt knee pads with L/XL sizing before that measure the same in terms of leg circumference. The next size down is S/M which was literally a stretch for some of the straps to reach the velcro areas, so it may be wise to try these on before you decide to buy them. Leatt doesn't sell directly from their website, so a dealer should be able to help you find the right size.


Pros
+ Excellent coverage starting above the knee all the way to the lower shin
+ Good breathability considering the burliness and length of the pad


Cons
- Extra length can make the pad extend vertically when straightening out your leg
- Limited sizes



O'Neal Redeema



O'Neal might fly under the radar in the MTB world due to their full line not being offered in North America until recently, but with plenty of experience taken from motorcross, their apparel and protection is nothing to be scoffed at. The Redeema isn't a moto pad that's re-targeted for MTB though - it's built from the ground up with O'Neal's licensed energy dissipating polymer foam called IPX gel and comes in at a reasonable price of $99.

Redeema Details
• IPX gel
• Easy-on, zipper opening
• Weight: 520 grams
• MSRP: $99 USD
oneal.com
Like the Race Face Ambush Leg, the Redeema can be installed without removing your shoes. Instead, they use a zipper that runs the full length of the pad, as opposed to the velcro straps on the Ambush pads. They don't cover the full length of the leg, although there are two small foam areas above and below the main IPX insert.

Around the back of the pad, the light web mesh lets heat exhaust well without bunching up but the built-in lower leg elastic never felt quite tight enough - they have a boxy fit and aren't tapered as well as, say, the Fox Launch D3O Pro. Up top above the knee, there are two straps that cinch from either side which is an unusual approach. I never found that it was necessary to adjust both and think it might be better to ditch one so the rubber tabs at the end of the strap are more streamlined to avoid snagging on the cuffs of shorts.

The zipper is a handy solution to pulling the pads on and off easily, however, like the Race Face velcro solution, extra material can lead to chafing on long rides. The zipper tends to resist bending with the articulating direction of the knee and wanted to tuck in and out literally to the motion of the knee. It wasn't actually the zipper itself that rubbed my skin because there is a layer of fabric that acts as a barrier, so it may not bother some riders as much.

Overall, the Redeema is a suitable pad for the bike park, since you don't typically don't spend a lot of time pedalling those trails, and there is ample cushion in front of the knee. With some more improvements to the fit and zipper articulation, I also think it would be a great option for enduro days because you could totally remove it for climbing, should your legs start to feel that chafing from the zipper area.


Pros
+ Convenient zipper removal
+ Thick knee pad is effective to reduce shock


Cons
- Zipper covering is bulky
- Lower opening is large and could be tapered more



POC Joint VPD 2.0 Long Knee



Hailing from the land of Volvos where safety is paramount, POC's Swedish roots are no different and the Joint VPD 2.0 Long Knee is a prime example of the brand's clean aesthetic combined with premium protection. VPD is the name of the magical foam that POC developed and this pad doesn't skimp on using it in ample areas - it's just as thick at the knee as it is in the shin and there is also a portion that articulates to cover the top of the knee which is too often left exposed.
Joint VPD 2.0 Long Knee Details
• POC viscoelastic padding
• Certified EN 1621-1
• Weight: 812 grams
• MSRP: $145 USD
pocsports.com

Two adjustable velcro straps wrap around the thigh and above the calf, while a medium-weight mesh covers the entire back of the leg. The VPD foam does have perforated holes to promote some airflow but because of the thickness, material and coverage, breathability is compromised. That makes this the warmest and bulkiest pad in test, but also one of my favorites because of the security that it provides. Remember, we're investigating DH and bike park-worthy pads here, not enduro-style pads.

With that said, I did find there was a tight spot behind the knee and after wearing them all day under DH pants I was relieved to get these off. The build-up of heat throughout the pad and the serious grip of the top strap did start to irritate my skin at times. That was more so due to the silicone strip and not because they were rubbing, so some chamois cream reduced that effect slightly and made the trade-off for ultimate protection worthwhile in my opinion.

Fitting these under most pants, like the Fox Defend, wasn't an issue, but similar to the volume of the Scott Grenade pads you might not slide into the skin-tight race fit that some riders have been rocking lately. It's also worth noting that these are the heaviest and most expensive pads in this test. POC does offer a shorter version of the pad that only covers the knee and a slimmer version for enduro that still use the same VPD foam with less thickness.


Pros
+ Serious padding throughout knee and shin with no weak points
+ Articulating section to cover top of knee
+ Very secure


Cons
- Stiff and bulky for pedalling
- Least breathable compared to others in this test
- Tight fit behind knee




Top Picks
My primary goal for this test was to search for a knee pad that covered some portion of the shin and offered ample protection for high-speed impacts. Venting and articulation were a secondary requirement, plus fit still had to be taken into account.


Editor's Choice
All round, all-out protection with decent articulation and ventilation are what make the Scott Grenade EVO Hybrid w/shin ext. my top choice for lift-assisted riding, although I wish the shin extension stayed in place more securely.


Most Protection
Even without a plastic knee cap, the thickness and solid VPD foam of the POC Joint 2.0 VPD Long Knee pads can take the hardness of knocks, stay in place and cover almost all of your shin. Although the Leatt pads look to offer the most, the padding thickness is less substantial in comparison. If I had to choose a pair of pads for exclusively racing downhill where I could remove them after a few hours, these would be at the top of my list.

Versatility
The Fox Launch Pro D3O knee pads have remained unchanged for a few years now and for good reason. They are comfy, breath well, stay in place and can be used with or without the plastic knee cap. That keeps them slim for more mellow days or burly enough for DH racing.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Ridden And Rated Kneepads Fox Clothing LEATT Oneal POC Race Face Scott


10 Comments

  • 4 0
 We all know it's not cool anymore to wear upper body/shoulder and elbow armor. But I do. Thankfully there are some really good non bulky options out there for wearing under a jersey that adds protection to the upper body. I've been using the 661 Evo armor shirt and G-form elbow/knee pads for the park and been very happy with them.
  • 1 0
 Truth. Ive been wearing a chest protector for lift access because i got so comfortable wearing it for moto. The gform elbow pads have also definitely exceeded my expectations. My goal is to have one setup of protection for either moto or mtb. I would suggest 7idp as they are my favorite fitting knee pads currently
  • 1 0
 Here, you aren't even allowed to enter most parks and trailcenters if you're not wearing full protection. A lot of people don't like that, but I believe that's a good thing. Because everyone crashes sooner or later and decent protection can really make a difference.
  • 3 0
 what i really would appreciate, to see what the pros in DH and Enduro are wearing for protection.

Which upper body protector or which ellbow pads?
  • 1 0
 I own the Leatt brand due to the fact that they're the only ones that have ever stayed on my leg the entire day. Fox always slipped off. Leatt has smaller sized ones that just cover the knee which I use now at the bike park and they work great.
  • 4 0
 No Roach pads?
  • 1 0
 still wearing mine, vintage is cool, matches my kona stinky
  • 2 0
 I really kneed to invest in these.
  • 1 0
 you'll have to shell out some dough to get them.
  • 1 1
 2nd





