6 People & Organizations Improving Mental Health Through Mountain Biking

From Katie on the Cycling UK website

Before I was cycling I was very depressed. It was a dark place. When I started cycling it gave me something to focus on. As I got fitter I also started smiling more. It got me out the door and became something I did with friends.I had something to improve on, that I could see myself getting better at and so it changed how I thought about myself. I started thinking positively, from “I can’t” to “I can”.It’s all thanks to mountain bikes, which is probably why I stare at them lovingly in the garage sometimes. Cycling makes you lighter. You stop worrying about family or life. It's just you, your bike, pedalling and tuning into your body.In equal parts it excites and terrifies me. When you're not hurling yourself down something steep it's relaxing, when you are, all other thoughts disappear and you just wonder am I going to die? Your body is the last thing to give up. Your mind goes first. So if you can get your mind in the right place and keep pushing you'll discover how far your body can go and it will amaze you.A lot of life is spent inside. You’re inside your car, an office, a shopping centre. People need to be outside, and cycling is a wonderful way to experience the outdoors. Has cycling become a wallet destroying obsession? Yes. I have three bikes and fight my dad for garage space. I’ve taken on 75 mile races and travelled coast to coast. I've crashed a couple of times, but you know, I’ve never regretted a ride.