6 Slopestyle Bikes - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 18, 2018
by Ralf Hauser  
Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized's P.3.



Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S.



Diego Caverzasi's Beddo Sway.




Ryan Nyquist's Haro prototype.


Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Stitched 360.



Simon Pagès' Calibre Astronut.



10 Comments

  • + 4
 Haro is the sexiest
  • + 2
 I want full frontal linkage shots of that haro
  • + 2
 What's on top of Diego's toptube? Looks like microphone?
  • + 1
 Seems to have been one. In the live broadcast on red bull tv he had much more bike sound when riding. I think they were experimenting with it...
  • + 2
 @MrEtnie: It is to really get an idea of the gnar of the course. It has special receptors to check how much he's shitting himself.
  • + 1
 Merken
  • + 1
 Can someone tell me how to get a mechanical gyro without drilling tab mounts?
  • + 1
 Gyro's used to have a plate that would sit under the top H'set cup, assuming your frame still has an external H'set cup?
  • + 1
 what most guys use: slopestylegyro.wixsite.com/detangler
  • + 1
 I live that pink bike Pinkbike!

