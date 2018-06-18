Pinkbike.com
6 Slopestyle Bikes - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Jun 18, 2018
by
Ralf Hauser
Follow
Following
Nicholi Rogatkin's Specialized's P.3.
Brett Rheeder's Trek Ticket S.
Diego Caverzasi's Beddo Sway.
Ryan Nyquist's Haro prototype.
Tomas Lemoine's Canyon Stitched 360.
Simon Pagès' Calibre Astronut.
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Finlay77
(1 hours ago)
Haro is the sexiest
[Reply]
+ 2
brotherluke
(52 mins ago)
I want full frontal linkage shots of that haro
[Reply]
+ 2
Levin192
(52 mins ago)
What's on top of Diego's toptube? Looks like microphone?
[Reply]
+ 1
MrEtnie
(40 mins ago)
Seems to have been one. In the live broadcast on red bull tv he had much more bike sound when riding. I think they were experimenting with it...
[Reply]
+ 2
vinay
(32 mins ago)
@MrEtnie
: It is to really get an idea of the gnar of the course. It has special receptors to check how much he's shitting himself.
[Reply]
+ 1
vapidoscar
(31 mins ago)
Merken
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbdude562
(1 hours ago)
Can someone tell me how to get a mechanical gyro without drilling tab mounts?
[Reply]
+ 1
nojzilla
(56 mins ago)
Gyro's used to have a plate that would sit under the top H'set cup, assuming your frame still has an external H'set cup?
[Reply]
+ 1
JmtbM
(56 mins ago)
what most guys use:
slopestylegyro.wixsite.com/detangler
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(57 mins ago)
I live that pink bike Pinkbike!
[Reply]
