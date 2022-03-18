Rejoice as Bars Can Become Even Wider Due to Intense Deforestation

Great news for aggressive singletrack riders as new projections revealing further worldwide deforestation in the coming years means that handlebars can become even wider - increasing stability further.Professor Mogfoganall, of the IPA league university Rocklecompton, says that her study suggests that the greater clearance for bars could not only kill off the handguard sector but give rise to drastic increase in width, and maybe even negative effective length stems.“When the bicycle was first ridden off road, the world was so thick with trees, bars had to be as narrow as 200mm, but now, thanks to the advances in rampant consumerism, bars could potentially swell to sizes up to 1.5 meters. This is great news for not only mountain biking but also those who, like myself, think that nature is kind of icky.”The latest research carried out by the Pet’s Alliance today shows that there is a direct correlation between people who try and treat their cats as dogs and those who try and treat their motorbikes as bicycles.We spoke to one cat-walking enthusiast Nutella Johnson. “Well, you see, I know I could just let the cat outside on their own but I’d worry Captain Schumacher is too delicate to face the hardship, and it’s a similar story with me and the bike”.It’s also been revealed that eMTBs are 67% more likely to conflate their cat responding to instruction with absolute coincidence.Mountain biking is categorically not a sport for the rich, according to one regular member of the landed gentry.“Firstly, it’s only a thousand acres - so more of a garden than an estate, really. Plus, the 15-bedroom house I inherited is a nightmare for insurance and cleaning. Mr Bunglesworth, the butler, is de-cobwebbing 19 hours a day, six days a week. We let him have Sundays off because we’re chill like that, yah? But yes - the biking”.“I mean if you haven’t got the desire and wherewithal to own your private shuttle vehicle, then just get off the road. It slows my chauffeur Mr Toombsbury down. Secondly, if you can’t scrape together the small sum of $8000 to buy a bike then you’re probably not the kind of person who would have the determination to enjoy mountain biking anyway.”Mountain bikers this month are very confused, and just don’t know who the bad guy is anymore. Redbull, who were good but also apparently bad have lost the rights from the UCI, who are good but also apparently bad, to Discovery, who are good but also apparently bad, and it’s been reported on by MikeBike, who are owned by good but also apparently bad Inside Socket Media.We asked local mountain biker Freedom McClure for his thoughts, “I just don’t know who I can complain to about the oppressive media stopping me from riding my bike in the woods anymore or thinking for myself. Somebody - tell me to think for myself! Ahh!”“Don’t twist my words, man - you'd best not make me vaguely comprehensible,” he added.Bellingham based Transition Bike’s release of their new eMTB is the largest shift in mainstream culture in the last 10 years, but is largely affecting the same group of people.The teenagers, who are in the throes of puberty induced mood swings and high-sugar diets, can’t understand how Transition could make their first e-bike without consulting them, just like they couldn’t understand the demise of the UK based pop group.“How can they do it? How can they make the best decision for them without considering me! Especially when I’m the one affected most by it!” One enraged user posted on twitter.Another, Lenny Quimby, stated that the two maxims he tries to live his life by have proven again to be true. "Your heroes will let you down" he warned us, before continuing "And don't eat brown, or even yellow snow for that matter. Neither are great."Unthinkable news this week as industry shill Gareth Yoghurtbottom has revealed the shock revelation that bike brands intend to make money from their companies.A brazen Yoghurtbottom isn’t even ashamed of his views as he explains - “Yes, we want to make money, and yes we’re going to package our products in a way that makes them look most appealing, whether they’re actually radically different from other things we make or not. Listen, the new iPhone won’t change your life, and neither will a 27.5” fun trail bike. True happiness comes from within, but if you’re shallow enough to believe a slightly different wheel diameter will change everything, then you deserve to be shilled for all you're worth on sheer principle.”The news has shocked the whole industry, with one rival brand manager claiming that he sees this as underhand and going against the unspoken rules of fair play.“Yoghurtbottom can’t just market products by selling abstract thoughts likeordepending on what he wants to make the reader think! It’s not okay. It’s not a perfume advert for shit’s sake. We stick to the rules - poorly taken lifestyle shots, ex-pros milking it, and paid-to-play reviews with YouTubers.”