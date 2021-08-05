Art by Taj Mihelich

Mountain Biker having a Hard Time Keeping Cool During Heatwave, Despite Ownership of Pit Vipers

Unbelievably, these didn't help.

Orange Bikes Tell Everyone to “Piss off and Leave them Alone”

"Go and moan about it on Tiktok, nerd."

Avid Cycling Fan Pens Vivid Erotic Blog, Insisting Text Will Always be Superior to Video

Timbersnake is looking to self publish or seralise his work. Avid mountain biking fan Justin Timbersnake has announced that after growing frustrated with many video-only sites he intends to pen his own erotic blog that will in turn be supported by studio-quality photography.



Timbersnake explains that the benefits of text outweigh the cons in nearly every regard, it’s less data-intensive, more thorough plus it’s easier to be discreetly read at work. Timbersnake expanded he's only one reprimand away from a full disciplinary due to "Bluetooth confusion" in the office.



Timbersnake, who is also an account holder and regular commenter on mountain biking website MikeBike.com, is fed up with what he wants not being taken into consideration, with only 90% of articles being his preferred written word format.



"It's just not fair, why is only nearly everything on Mikebike in my preferred medium? Why not everything? I just feel so marginalised".



Purchase of Tandem Bicycle Actually Worsens Marital Problems

The couple in pre-tandem times.

Mountain Biker Files $5 million Lawsuit Against Knee Pad Manufacturers For Neglect of Shins

"They... they were magnificent." Caca Mierda has filed a huge lawsuit against the kneepad industry for their chronic neglect of the shin area since 2008. Doctors have described the rider's shins as looking like "somebody tried to put a fire out with a fork” and “a perfect map of the night sky”.



“It’s just not right” Mierda told us “how can we live in a world where pedal pins are long enough to be used a prison shiv, some flat pedals shoes have rubber so hard and plasticy it could well be made of recycled Joan Rivers AND we don’t even have anything to protect our shins? The whole thing is a joke, I’ve resorted to borrowing my nephew’s Sondicos.”



“I don’t have much going on for me but my shins... they were like glorious monoliths that would make women swoon and make men weep with chastened envy. Men, women and goats alike lusted after these beautiful pins and now it's ruined. It's all ruined. The gross neglect of the kneepad industry has taken that away from me and I want payback.”



Marketing Straplines Where Every. Single. Word. Is. A. New. Sentence. Told to Stop.

The agency responsible said, "Authentic. Disruptive. Quiver. Killer."