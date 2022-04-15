6 Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up

Widespread Relief as April First Becomes Infested with Joyless Marketing, Just like Every Other Day

Thank god the good times have ended. It made the lack of enjoyment the rest of the year seem worse.

Mountain Biking “All Full”

The car park at half Nelson on Thursday, where Quimby was turning people away if they couldn't name the elite podiums from Lourdes.

Disastrous Consequences of Consecutive Concussions Nullified If You Avoid Second Hit

Gravel Rider Infuriatingly Good Biker, Suggesting that Entire Sport Isn't just a Gimmick

So unnecessary lol.

Womens Only Ride Now Consists of Only Men

Curiously, the advice has dried up now it's men only.

Two Mountain Bike Journalists Forced to Eat Own Words

These woman didn't know either man, and was angry when it was revealed the buffet only consisted of Monster and Takis.