6 Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up

The bike industry is run by a cabal of gangsters and cronies, all tied up in the big gear ratio money and slippery spoke nipples. They don't want you to know about these things - all of which definitely didn't happen in the bike industry.
Widespread Relief as April First Becomes Infested with Joyless Marketing, Just like Every Other Day
A widespread sense of relief has swept through the cycling industry as people have begun to embrace April Fools to be nothing more than a soulless gimmick used to leverage more self-aggrandizing sales pitches to the wider public. Whereas once the day’s japery yielded genuine shock, surprise, and self-reflection, it’s now solely about how to nonchalantly boast about just how zaney and fun a company is.
Professor Mogfoganall explains how we got here, and why it’s for the best.
“For thousands of years, humor has been about risk and actually thinking enough of your intended audience to flatter them that they might also get your potentially sophisticated joke about your tyre sealant being made of goat milk. Thank god the mountain biking industry has decided to depart from the norm, lowering the bar so far down satan could use it as a curtain rail and is instead pursuing a particular brand of banality hitherto untouched.”
Instead of exhibiting genuinely original thought, experts claim it’s better to just bombard the community with shit memes, terrible puns, and staged photo ops. The theory suggests that at this point the mountain bike community is so soul crushed with infomercials and sycophantic influencers that including even a semblance of humor might just cause a sudden failure of the preorbital-neo-malbrain-inner-complex, causing instant death.
Mogfognall explained “It’s just not worth the risk. It’s of vital importance that bike companies keep the humour vanilla and dull and make it more about cringe-inducing false modesty than genuine insight or self-deprecation. April the first is a special time. All the tedium generated by generic Santa Claus shreddits is just about drying up and it’s time for one last replenishment before the long wait for spooktacular Halloween edits”.
Mountain Biking “All Full”
Mountain biking is now officially “All Full” according to self-imposed gatekeeper Lenny Quimby.
“Yep, no more room at the inn dear traveler. We’re all full up until some of the e-bikers start dropping off - to take a look at them would suggest it won’t be long now”.
Mountain biking will now exist on a one-in-one-out system and you have to wait for somebody to give up the hobby before you can start it. The policy has been started by lack of parts, parking and overcrowded trails. Plus loam levels getting dangerously low.
Disastrous Consequences of Consecutive Concussions Nullified If You Avoid Second Hit
A new theory emerged from a downhill race in France last month suggests hitting your head twice isn’t a problem if you’re just really careful and avoid hitting your head the second time.
Team manager Ken Oath told us that whilst he does have a duty of care to his riders, that mainly extends to cutting up their broccoli and carrots just the right size and that he’s not prepared to stop a rider “going against what they feel is right… by doing actions that may or may not accrue series points which directly or indirectly benefit me”.
A race official responded to our questions.
“What am I meant to do? Stop them? Are you mad? Do you realise how volatile a heavily concussed person can be? Not a chance. Besides, it’s not a big problem if they just don’t do it again. We work on the theory that you shouldn’t knock your head at all and if you do it once you really really shouldn’t do it the second time. Standardizing baseline concussion tests would require time, effort and interest and quite frankly I’m running short on all three.”
Gravel Rider Infuriatingly Good Biker, Suggesting that Entire Sport Isn't just a Gimmick
"I couldn't believe it - that dropper post isn't just ornamental!" - this is what one bystander had to say after seeing Todd "The Bod" Beckingham, 27, display more than just a semblance of bike handling. Beckingham, who acknowledges that if he had to choose between keeping all his teeth and his genitals intact or riding on washboard gravel roads at 30KPH, he would choose the latter, is infuriatingly good on a bike. He also apparently expresses little regard for how the local mountain bike scene feels when he regularly top 10s at both XC and Enduro events.
Womens Only Ride Now Consists of Only Men
A women’s only night ride has had to offshoot to another evening after the men began to outnumber the women.
Ride organiser Hannah Anna Pethrington told us “Well, it all started with Helpful Harold coming along for a ride. He was the first. He had such great phrases like “I can’t whip, but if I could this is how I’d do it”. Then there was Condescending Clive who told us we weren’t that bad for women, and don’t forget Patronising Pete, who tried to insist he was a masseuse and couldn’t understand that it was a social beer for everyone and not a date. Needless to say, we had to kill them all.” Incidentally, a number of berms have been rebuilt in the area.
According to Pethrigton, for every one man removed another two oddly insistent single men with no boundaries turned up in his place. Eventually, the women stopped turning up all together and now ladies night has is attended to by roughly 40 males every Tuesday. Asked about whether the women rode on another night Pethrington informed us “The first rule of the Ferda Girls Fridays is that we don’t talk about Ferda Girls Fridays.”
Two Mountain Bike Journalists Forced to Eat Own Words
Two prominent journalists from the Sea To Sky, Lenny Quimby and Ike Shevy have both been found dead in the frozen foods aisle of a prominent supermarket in Squamish. The men, who that morning were forced to eat some humble pie about their views on ebikes, wireless shifting, and long-travel bikes, found their bile to be so toxic they died soon after.
Unfortunately, so over-indulged were they for their views, they’ve actually prerecorded enough audio to keep the Mike Bike Podcast going on for another several years. Other guests Ryan Lark and Micky Blazzifer say they will be toxic, smug, self-satisfied, and incoherent in their memory when recording eventually resumes.
“Through no skill, expertise or even likeability, these two men managed to actually get paid off of sheer self-entitlement alone. In some ways, they’re an inspiration” said line manager and cat herder Micky Blazzifer.
