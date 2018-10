6 Things We Learned at EWS Finale Ligure

4. Injuries are a part of the game, but how long you'll be out is anyone's guess.

Just seven weeks after Ines Thoma broke her C5, L1 and nose ahead of EWS Whistler, she was able to finish EWS Finale Ligure! Jesse Melamed broke his hand ahead of Whistler and finished 8th in Spain and 7th in Finale Ligure. Then there's Adrien Dailly who missed almost the entire season with a broken elbow, and Rae Morrison who missed half the season with a broken finger.