6 Things We Learned At EWS La Thuile

Jul 24, 2018
by Brian Park  
Man on a mission. Sam Hill was once again the man to beat and no one touch him.

1. Cecile and Isabeau are the queens of consistency.

While Cecile has been utterly dominant, Isabeau is still in touch for the overall. With a slew of 2nd place finishes, she's only 250 points back; and, with 400 points for a win in the women's series, Cecile needs to stay sharp to take the overall.
A day full of stage wins once again for Cecile Ravanel. She now leads by 34 seconds heading into day 2.

2. Sam is running away with the men's race.

With Wallner pulling out of the last round, Sam has extended his lead. Oton is still a threat, but his results are volatile—he's only been in the top 5 once this year. Sitting in 3rd, Maes has been on the podium 4 times this year, but missed the Colombia round and faces an uphill battle in the overall.
When you are the world number one it s hard to escape the paparazzi.

3. The DH folks are smashing it.

The "Enduro Specialists" I've expected to start owning this discipline, haven't. Yet, anyway. Eddie Masters took 3rd, Blenki took 15th. And with Cecile taking 2 World Cup DH podiums this year, it's clear that the stages being ridden on the EWS are incredibly high level.
Eddie Masters is crushing it at the EWS once again. Fresh off a top 10 at last weekends World Cup and a few weeks after almost stealing a podium position in Slovenia he sits in 2nd.

4. Eddie Masters is having a very good year.

Coming off a top-10 World Cup DH in Vallnord, he added his 2nd EWS podium in La Thuile. Also, he carried a water bottle in his pocket all race.
This is one to celebrate. Masters has a well earned drink at the end of the weekend.

5. Jesse Melamed is back.

With a 4th place this weekend he's clearly recovered from his broken collarbone, and is a legitimate podium threat going into his home turf in Whistler, BC.
Jesse Melamed is well on the mend. Fourth after day one.

6. Tire brands that aren't Maxxis or Schwalbe are winning EWS races.

Enduro is likely the best litmus test for reliability, so it's noteworthy that Michelin (under Sam) and Hutchinson (under Cecile) are leading the series. It's probably been two decades since those two brands were at the pointy end of the MTB pack under Nico and Anne-Caro.
Tech from the La Thuile EWS pits


Other oddities:
• In each Top 20 overall there are only 2 British men, but 5 British women.
• Only 30% of riders in the Men's and Women's Top 5 Overall are on 29ers: Damien Oton, Cecile Ravanel, and 5'2" Katy Winton.
• 90% of riders in the Men's & Womens Top 5 Overall are on carbon bikes. Cecile is the exception to the rule.




What did we miss? What stood out to you this during this weekend's race?


20 Comments

  • + 9
 That Michelin tyre looks exactly what Magic Mary should be, having wider base for the knobs so that they don't squirm on hard and dry surfaces. Would totally give it a try. I just don't see how a big part of bike population would accept those huge blue/yellow logos Big Grin Should sell well in Sweden
  • + 5
 Wako. It's not. It's actually a pattern used by Michelin before. The DH32
  • + 3
 @endurocat:

www.xxcycle.com/marques/michelin/images/large/dh32.jpg
image.ceneostatic.pl/data/products/47927501/i-schwalbe-magic-mary-27-5-x-2-35-sg-vsc-tl-e-zwijana.jpg
www.pinkbike.com/photo/16136082

An image is worth a thousand words.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: Yes it is
www.cheapbikeparts360.com/products/michelin-dh32-at-26-tire
  • + 4
 So waking is a tire engineer now lol what can't he do? The top armchair engineer on this site
  • + 2
 @endurocat: those were ahead of their time with the 2.8
  • + 5
 So... if you are good at racing Dh with a chairlift. You are good at racing Dh with having to pedal up.... cool. Enduro is the cool new sport for sure. Let's hope it stays in its current format for a few more years after the UCI has an influence.
  • + 8
 what about Flat pedals?
  • + 3
 100% of the Men's overall no.1's arms are tattooed.
  • + 4
 Robin Wallner now in 6th, is on a 29", but as of last round it would have been at least 40% of top-10 on 29"
  • + 4
 For sure, and it's a flawed metric because lots of those riders don't have a viable choice. I love me a little broscience though.
  • + 3
 "Only 30% of riders in the Men's and Women's Top 5 Overall are on 29ers"

That says it all.
  • + 1
 Go on, what does it say?

As had already been pointed out many riders teams don't have a viable 29er to race and Rob Wallner who dropped out of this race would've been top 5 on his 29er, skewing the stat. How many raced on 26? That says it all.
  • + 4
 What about people on carbon rims? Then there failure rate
  • + 1
 And tire inserts, what about bush guards too. A few out there now
  • - 3
 7. That 27.5 wheels are indeed faster .
  • + 2
 You didn't read to the end of the article hey? Smile
  • - 8
flag endurocat (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @brianpark: It's percentages only.
Read the article.
  • + 2
 @endurocat: Lol!
"Read the article", to the guy who has written the article... HAHAHA
You made my day!
  • + 0
 @Aksel31: Well, I wasn't talking of percentages. He is.

Post a Comment



