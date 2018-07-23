6 Things We Learned At EWS La Thuile

1. Cecile and Isabeau are the queens of consistency.
While Cecile has been utterly dominant, Isabeau is still in touch for the overall. With a slew of 2nd place finishes, she's only 250 points back; and, with 400 points for a win in the women's series, Cecile needs to stay sharp to take the overall.
2. Sam is running away with the men's race.
With Wallner pulling out of the last round, Sam has extended his lead. Oton is still a threat, but his results are volatile—he's only been in the top 5 once this year. Sitting in 3rd, Maes has been on the podium 4 times this year, but missed the Colombia round and faces an uphill battle in the overall.
3. The DH folks are smashing it.
The "Enduro Specialists" I've expected to start owning this discipline, haven't. Yet, anyway. Eddie Masters took 3rd, Blenki took 15th. And with Cecile taking 2 World Cup DH podiums this year, it's clear that the stages being ridden on the EWS are incredibly high level.
4. Eddie Masters is having a very good year.
Coming off a top-10 World Cup DH in Vallnord, he added his 2nd EWS podium in La Thuile. Also, he carried a water bottle in his pocket all race.
5. Jesse Melamed is back.
With a 4th place this weekend he's clearly recovered from his broken collarbone, and is a legitimate podium threat going into his home turf in Whistler, BC.
Other oddities:
6. Tire brands that aren't Maxxis or Schwalbe are winning EWS races.
Enduro is likely the best litmus test for reliability, so it's noteworthy that Michelin (under Sam) and Hutchinson (under Cecile) are leading the series. It's probably been two decades since those two brands were at the pointy end of the MTB pack under Nico and Anne-Caro.
• In each Top 20 overall there are only 2 British men, but 5 British women.
• Only 30% of riders in the Men's and Women's Top 5 Overall are on 29ers: Damien Oton, Cecile Ravanel, and 5'2" Katy Winton.
• 90% of riders in the Men's & Womens Top 5 Overall are on carbon bikes. Cecile is the exception to the rule.
20 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/photo/16136082
An image is worth a thousand words.
That says it all.
As had already been pointed out many riders teams don't have a viable 29er to race and Rob Wallner who dropped out of this race would've been top 5 on his 29er, skewing the stat. How many raced on 26? That says it all.
Read the article.
"Read the article", to the guy who has written the article... HAHAHA
You made my day!
Post a Comment