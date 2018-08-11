5 Things We Learned at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

1. Amaury Pierron has won the World Cup overall



With 1088 points to Loris Vergier's 781, Amaury Pierron has cinched the 2018 World Cup overall before wheels even hit the ground for the final round in La Bresse, France. He started off with a 16th in Losinj, but followed that up with three wins and two more podium finishes, including a fourth place at Mont-Sainte-Anne despite a massive crash in practice.



2. Little wheels can still sweep the Top 3



Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah were all on 27.5" wheels, as were Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart. Amaury Pierron was the top rider on 29er wheels in fourth place.



3. The youth are taking over



Rob Warner and Claudio Caluori told us in the Mont-Sainte-Anne pre-show that the average age of winners is five years younger this year than it was in 2017. In 2017, the average age of race winners was 28.7 years, and in 2018, the average age is 23.6 years.



4. The French are unstoppable...again



Three of the top 5 men who finished on the podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne were from France. In addition, the last five World Cups were won by Frenchmen. Amaury Pierron won Fort William, Leogang, and Val di Sole, Loris Vergier won Andorra, and now Loic Bruni has won Mont-Sainte-Anne.



5. Rachel Atherton now ties Sabrina Jonnier for a record number of wins at Mont-Sainte-Anne



Sabrina Jonnier won the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009. Rachel Atherton won in 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016 and now, 2018.



Other tidbits:

• Gee Atherton has started 100 World Cups.• Aaron Gwin is still in the top 10 overall despite missing 2 rounds, and Myriam Nicole is still in the top 5 overall despite missing 2 rounds and flatting in today's race.• Rachel Atherton's winning time was 20 seconds faster than her qualifying time, and Loic Bruni's was 9 seconds faster.• Battling with pain from past wrist injuries, this was World Champion Miranda Miller's first top 10 of the season.• Angel Suarez got his first elite top 10.What did we miss? What stood out to you this during this weekend's race?