5 Things We Learned at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Aug 11, 2018
by Sarah Moore  
Amaury Pierron kicking up dust.

1. Amaury Pierron has won the World Cup overall

With 1088 points to Loris Vergier's 781, Amaury Pierron has cinched the 2018 World Cup overall before wheels even hit the ground for the final round in La Bresse, France. He started off with a 16th in Losinj, but followed that up with three wins and two more podium finishes, including a fourth place at Mont-Sainte-Anne despite a massive crash in practice.
What a day for Amaury Pierron. Taking the top spot in a crazy race and being joined on the podium by to fellow Frenchman and close friends.

2. Little wheels can still sweep the Top 3

Rachel Atherton, Tahnee Seagrave and Tracey Hannah were all on 27.5" wheels, as were Loic Bruni, Troy Brosnan and Danny Hart. Amaury Pierron was the top rider on 29er wheels in fourth place.
Tracey Hannah ended up in 4th albeit a second or so off 3rd placed Myriam Nicole but it looked like she had some issues in her run.

3. The youth are taking over

Rob Warner and Claudio Caluori told us in the Mont-Sainte-Anne pre-show that the average age of winners is five years younger this year than it was in 2017. In 2017, the average age of race winners was 28.7 years, and in 2018, the average age is 23.6 years.
A very popular win for Loris Vergier and equally popular return to the podium for Brook MacDonald.

4. The French are unstoppable...again

Three of the top 5 men who finished on the podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne were from France. In addition, the last five World Cups were won by Frenchmen. Amaury Pierron won Fort William, Leogang, and Val di Sole, Loris Vergier won Andorra, and now Loic Bruni has won Mont-Sainte-Anne.
A very similar photo was taken here in 2015 when Loic Bruni won World Chamionships. Today it was a similar embrace between two childhood friends but this time to celebrate Loris Vergier first World Cup win. These two guys have been through it all together and have and shared in each others victories and defeats. And always with a touch of class.

5. Rachel Atherton now ties Sabrina Jonnier for a record number of wins at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Sabrina Jonnier won the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009. Rachel Atherton won in 2008, 2012, 2015, 2016 and now, 2018.
Rachel Atherton is up some 14 seconds on Myriam Nicole but has 2.5 to find to catch Seagrave tomorrow.

Other tidbits:
• Gee Atherton has started 100 World Cups.
• Aaron Gwin is still in the top 10 overall despite missing 2 rounds, and Myriam Nicole is still in the top 5 overall despite missing 2 rounds and flatting in today's race.
• Rachel Atherton's winning time was 20 seconds faster than her qualifying time, and Loic Bruni's was 9 seconds faster.
• Battling with pain from past wrist injuries, this was World Champion Miranda Miller's first top 10 of the season.
• Angel Suarez got his first elite top 10.




What did we miss? What stood out to you this during this weekend's race?

