6 Things We Learned from the Tokyo Olympics

The last time Spain's David Valero Serrano got a medal at a World Cup race was back in May of 2017 in Nové Mesto, but after a late surge in the men's race, he passed three-time Olympic medallist Nino Schurter and went on to win the bronze medal. At the last Olympics, his compatriot Carlos Coloma Nicolás pulled off a similar feat to take the bronze medal for Spain despite not visiting the World Cup podium leading up to the Games. In fact, Spain has four Olympic medals in mountain biking, making them the third-most winning nation in the Olympics behind Switzerland and France.



Linda Indergand is another rider that likely no one would have pegged for a medal today. She finished an impressive second in the first Short Track of the

