6 Things We Learned from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Nino Schurter breaks his own record once again.

1. Nino Schurter proves why he's the GOAT, again.

Disbelief for Candice Lill as she crosses the line in third for her first World Cup XCO podium.

2. XC mountain bikers from South Africa are having a moment.

Nino Schurter's teammate Filippo Colombo came fifth in Val di Sole, his third podium of 2024.

3. Switzerland dominated the top positions in the men's category.

European Champion Simone Avondetto finished oh-so-close to the podium in his home race with a sixth place.

4. A few more clues as to who will be racing at the Olympics.

The winner of round two, Haley Batten, remains in the overall leader's jersey after her 8th place in Val di Sole.

5. 13 women in the field had won a World Cup race before.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot will be doing an altitude camp this week instead of racing the next World Cup in Switzerland.

6. Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock will each only be racing two XCO World Cups ahead of the Olympics.

2016 Rio Olympic gold medallist Jenny Rissveds came back from injury in Val di Sole to finish 9th.

Other facts: