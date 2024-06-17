6 Things We Learned from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024

1. Nino Schurter proves why he's the GOAT, again.
Nino Schurter did it again in Val di Sole, winning his 36th Elite XC World Cup and stepping onto the XC World Cup podium for the 80th time. He was unbelievable from start to finish, leading the race from the beginning of the start loop and getting a gap back to Alan Hatherly when he chose not to go into the feed zone at the end of lap 4 in the seven lap race.
Val di Sole has always been a great course for Nino and this was his 8th Elite win on the course. He also won the U23 World Championships in Val di Sol in 2008, 16 years ago. At 38 years old, Schurter isn't slowing down yet and will be looking for a fourth Olympic medal to add to his collection of gold from the 2016 Olympics, silver from the 2012 Olympics and bronze from the 2008 Olympics. At the last Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, Schurter finished just off the podium in fourth place. This will be his fifth Olympic appearance.2. XC mountain bikers from South Africa are having a moment.
32-year-old Candice Lill took her first-ever World Cup podium in Val di Sol yesterday, finishing third behind Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Puck Pieterse. Even more impressive is the fact that the South African is a privateer, racing with just her husband as her support team.
Lill won the bronze medal at the 2009 Junior XCO World Championships and represented South Africa at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Since her appearance in Tokyo where she finished 24th, she has been on an upwards trend with a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a silver medal at the 2023 UCI Marathon World Championships. Her 6th place in Nove Mesto at the last round was her best performance until Sunday's race in Val di Sole. In 2012, she finished last at the Olympics in London, but now she has a real chance for a medal in Paris.
Cannondale Factory Racing's Alan Hatherly finished a strong second in the Elite men's race, as the only rider who was able to follow Nino Schurter's pace until the beginning of lap five. While Hatherly has won XCC races and even won the XCC overall in 2022, he has yet to win an XCO race.
The only South African to have won an XCO World Cup race is the late Burry Stander. He won two in his abbreviated career
- Champery, Switzerland in 2009 and Windham, USA in 2012. However, Lill and Hatherly are knocking at the door for another South African World Cup XCO win.3. Switzerland dominated the top positions in the men's category.
Switzerland has always been strong in XCO, but it was impressive to see five Swiss male riders in the top 12 in Val di Sole with Nino Schurter (1), Filippo Colombo (5), Marcel Guerrini (7), Lars Forster (8 ), and Mathias Flueckiger (12). It's Schurter and Flueckiger that will be representing Switzerland at the Paris Olympics in just five weeks, despite Flueckiger not having the strongest results so far this year. It will be interesting to see if the silver medallist from Tokyo can turn his luck around after illness at the beginning of the year since you can bet that the Swiss Olympic Committee is counting on him doing so and bringing home another medal.
In the men's top 12, there were six countries represented, including two French riders, two Italian riders, one South African, one Belgian, and one Chilean. The top French finisher in third, Mathis Azzaro, is another rider that hasn't qualified for the French Olympic team, with Victor Koretzky and Jordan Sarrou on the roster for Paris. Sarrou finished 9th while Koretzky finished a distant 24th after getting sick at the last round in Nove Mesto. He still leads the overall points standings however ahead of Nino Schurter.
On the women's side, seven countries were represented in the top 12 with the United States having the most women in the top positions - Savilia Blunk (5), Haley Batten (8 ), and Kate Courtney (12). France, the Netherlands, and Austria all had two riders in the top 12 and South Africa, Sweden and Switzerland each had one. On the women's side, the top performers are also the riders who have been selected to represent their countries in Paris, other than Anne Tauber who finished 11th. 4. A few more clues as to who will be racing at the Olympics.
The announcers stated that it's Anne Terpstra who will be representing the Netherlands alongside Puck Pieterse. Terpstra tore a muscle
at the last round in Nove Mesto and so didn't start in Val di Sole and is not planning on racing next weekend in Crans Montana.
Martina Berta, Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto will be representing Italy along with one other female rider. Whether that final rider is Chiara Teocchi or Greta Seiwald wasn't clear.
Jolanda Neff missed this race to focus on her breathing issues
which suggests that she hasn't given up hope yet that she'll be able to compete at her best in Paris 2024. 5. 13 women in the field had won a World Cup race before.
The announcers shared was that 11 women in the XCO field in Val di Sole out of 74 starters had won a World Cup XCO race before, but it looks to be even more. Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Puck Pieterse, Loana Lecomte, Laura Stigger, Mona Mitterwallner, Haley Batten, Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller, Kate Courtney, Evie Richards, Eva Lechner, Rebecca Henderson, and Yana Belomoina have all won World Cup XCO races before. 6. Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock will each only be racing two XCO World Cups ahead of the Olympics.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot has absolutely dominated the last two World Cup races and it appears they could be the only two World Cup races she does this season as she prepares for her season goal of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Ferrand Prevot chose not to compete in the two rounds in Brazil and will be missing the Crans Montana XC World Cup next weekend to do an altitude camp ahead of the Olympics. With five rainbow jerseys in XCO from 2015, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023, the French rider knows how to peak for an important race and we look forward to seeing if she can continue to bring her exceptional form to Paris at the end of July.
Ferrand Prevot's Ineos Grenadiers teammate Tom Pidcock has announced he will be racing in Switzerland, coming off 6th place at the Tour de Suisse. This will be his second mountain bike race of the season after winning for the fourth time in a row as an Elite rider in Nove Mesto, five in a row if you count his win there as a U23 rider.Other facts:
• This was Pauline Ferrand Prevot's third win in Val di Sole. She was the only rider we spotted wearing long sleeves.
• Riley Amos won his fourth U23 XCO and won for the seventh time this year, just missing out on a perfect streak by finishing second in the XCC in Val di Sole.
• Val di Sole was Italian racer Eva Lechner's last XC World Cup. Her first was in 2005 and she won three World Cups.
• The feed zone in Val di Sole looked a little bit sketchy, with Anne Tauber almost crashing grabbing her bottle and Evie Richards had a huge crash in it.
• The announcers confirmed that Jenny Rissveds and Simon Andreassen are a couple after the camera panned to them embracing after Andreassen had to withdraw from the race stating that "I have to respect my body and get it back working 100% again"
. Andreassen won round two in Araxa.
• Every men's race has had a different winner this year so far with Christopher Blevins, Simon Andreassen, Tom Pidcock, and Nino Schurter winning one race apiece. On the women's side Pauline Ferrand Prevot has won two, while Haley Batten and Jenny Rissveds have won one apiece.
• Gwendalyn Gibson came back from breaking her collarbone
at round 1 and finished 15th.
• Jenny Rissveds came back from injury
in the XCC in Nove Mesto and finished 9th.
• Loana Lecomte proved that she still has the chance to medal at home at the Paris Olympics after finishing 4th in Val di Sole. While she's won 9 World Cups, she's had a difficult start to the season with a 21st, a DNF, and a 13th before a podium in Val di Sole.