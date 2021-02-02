6 Time Moto GP World Champion Marc Marquez Partners with Mondraker

6 Time Moto GP World Champion Marc Marquez and his brother Alex have partnered exclusively with Mondraker.
Marc, and his two-time podium finisher brother, apparently mountain bike on their local trails in Cervera to sharpen their skills in between races. It seems that they are primarily XC riders as their choice of bike will be the F-Podium RR and each sibling was presented with a custom version of the bike for them to ride around their Moto GP schedules.
Marc’s new bike is painted in the colours of his MotoGP racing helmet, with the graphic designs to match. His racing number, 93, also features on the bike - as it does on his Repsol Honda Team motorbike. Alex's is also in a custom blue with his racing number 73 also featured as part of the colour scheme.
|Unfortunately I haven’t been able yet to test it because of the injury but it's aesthetic and spectacular. The shapes of the tubes give a unique personality for F-Podium and they make it beautiful. We are going to enjoy riding this bike very much—Marc Marquez
|I have felt the Mondraker F-Podium RR SL fantastic. It’s a very light bike and it feels very agile. I can also say that it’s fun and the absorption its’ a critical highlight. For sure it’s a bike and I will enjoy riding it.—Alex Marquez
|We are proud that both Marc and Álex are riding our bikes. The Mondraker racing DNA and especially the F-Podium RR has the efficiency at the highest level, so we hope it will be a good tool for their training sessions. We are sure that they will enjoy them as much as we enjoy seeing them winning a Grand Prix—Miguel Pina, Mondraker CEO
The brothers aren't the only professional motorsports athletes that enjoy mountain biking as we've also seen Lewis Hamilton
, Daniel Riccardo
and Mark Webber
out on the trails in recent years.
