6 Time Moto GP World Champion Marc Marquez Partners with Mondraker

Feb 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

6 Time Moto GP World Champion Marc Marquez and his brother Alex have partnered exclusively with Mondraker.

Marc, and his two-time podium finisher brother, apparently mountain bike on their local trails in Cervera to sharpen their skills in between races. It seems that they are primarily XC riders as their choice of bike will be the F-Podium RR and each sibling was presented with a custom version of the bike for them to ride around their Moto GP schedules.

Marc’s new bike is painted in the colours of his MotoGP racing helmet, with the graphic designs to match. His racing number, 93, also features on the bike - as it does on his Repsol Honda Team motorbike. Alex's is also in a custom blue with his racing number 73 also featured as part of the colour scheme.


bigquotesUnfortunately I haven’t been able yet to test it because of the injury but it's aesthetic and spectacular. The shapes of the tubes give a unique personality for F-Podium and they make it beautiful. We are going to enjoy riding this bike very muchMarc Marquez

bigquotesI have felt the Mondraker F-Podium RR SL fantastic. It’s a very light bike and it feels very agile. I can also say that it’s fun and the absorption its’ a critical highlight. For sure it’s a bike and I will enjoy riding it.Alex Marquez

With Marc carrying a shoulder injury, Alex was left to do the modelling duties on his own custom Mondraker.

bigquotesWe are proud that both Marc and Álex are riding our bikes. The Mondraker racing DNA and especially the F-Podium RR has the efficiency at the highest level, so we hope it will be a good tool for their training sessions. We are sure that they will enjoy them as much as we enjoy seeing them winning a Grand PrixMiguel Pina, Mondraker CEO

The brothers aren't the only professional motorsports athletes that enjoy mountain biking as we've also seen Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Riccardo and Mark Webber out on the trails in recent years.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Mondraker


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
87156 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
82417 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
76634 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
66026 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
49484 views
WeThePeople Postpones Full Suspension BMX Project Following Social Media Backlash
48961 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do Bike Parts Last?
43301 views
Remy Metailler Signs with Propain Bicycles
36632 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 And there he is with a dropper post free almost XC bike. Come on moto guys!
  • 1 0
 That'll leave a lot of of folks confused as they usually sharpen their trail skills with Motorcycles.
  • 2 0
 That red sid is gorgeous!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007795
Mobile Version of Website