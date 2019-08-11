6 Tips for Beginners - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Aug 11, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

*Illustrator's note: this is supposed to be a jellyfish wobbling down the trail.






Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Riding Tips


3 Comments

  • + 8
 Back in the time on newspapers, the Sunday comics were a weeklong anticipated event. Now, I wait for Taj’s comics with the same enthusiasm. Great job, the art, the humor and the life is all there. Thank you very much!
  • + 2
 These are so good - I always forget about them, then they seem to pop up outta nowhere - I click the link in 2secs flat - no expectations, just know I'll be entertained - super nice surprise - !
  • + 1
 Solid advice.

