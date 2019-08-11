Pinkbike.com
6 Tips for Beginners - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Aug 11, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
*Illustrator's note: this is supposed to be a jellyfish wobbling down the trail.
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Riding Tips
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
Straight6Rocks
(39 mins ago)
Back in the time on newspapers, the Sunday comics were a weeklong anticipated event. Now, I wait for Taj’s comics with the same enthusiasm. Great job, the art, the humor and the life is all there. Thank you very much!
[Reply]
+ 2
Luis-Sc
(23 mins ago)
These are so good - I always forget about them, then they seem to pop up outta nowhere - I click the link in 2secs flat - no expectations, just know I'll be entertained - super nice surprise - !
[Reply]
+ 1
cherouvim
(16 mins ago)
Solid advice.
[Reply]
