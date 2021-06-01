61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021

Jun 1, 2021
by Clint Trahan  
The most diverse set of Bike Check shots I've completed on an Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park. Sit back and enjoy some of these beauties!

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Banshee Scream

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Transition Spur

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Meta TR

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Fury

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Slayer

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
YT Tues

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Furious

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Altitude

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Santa Cruz Megatower

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Specialized Enduro

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Trek Fuel Ex

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Devinci Wilson

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Propain Spindrift

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Knolly Chilcotin

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Slayer

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Transition TR450

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Devinci Wilson

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Intense 951

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Norco Sight

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Giant Yukon

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Scott Gambler

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Kona Process X

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Supreme

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Fury

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Santa Cruz V-10

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Slayer

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Norco Sight

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Knolly Chilcotin

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Trek Session

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Norco Shore

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Intense Prototype

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Norco Aurum HSP

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Fury

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Fury

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Furious

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Devinci Wilson

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Trek Remedy

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Maiden

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Meta

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Fury

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Giant Glory

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Banshee Rune

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Devinci Spartan

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Canyon Sender

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Pivot Switchblade

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
GT Force

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Santa Cruz V-10

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Meta

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Specialized Rhyme

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Intense M-16

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Transition TR-500

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Giant Trance Junior

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Rocky Mountain Altitude

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Spawn Rokkusuta

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Norco Aurum

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Specialized Demo

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Yeti SB165

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Santa Cruz Nomad

Whistmas 2021 Bike Checks.
Commencal Supreme


45 Comments

  • 73 7
 Can't be arsed to look at 61 bloody photos. Just post a video and I'll skip to the ones I like.
  • 9 0
 Hahaha
  • 1 0
 This article was the greatest possible trolling to everyone whining about the video on the last one
  • 40 1
 These two should swap bikes for sizing sake!

www.pinkbike.com/photo/20711598
www.pinkbike.com/photo/20711547
  • 2 0
 I was thinking that there were quite a few who seemed to have off sized bikes compared to their own stature... But those two seemed the most extreme examples!
  • 4 0
 Yeah what's with the sasquatches riding Wilsons?
  • 1 0
 It's a sellers market
  • 12 1
 AMAZING. This is what the people want. Thanks Pinkbike and @ClintTrahan !
  • 8 0
 I spy with my little eye, a Steve Vanderhoek!
  • 5 0
 And an ALN if I'm not mistaken!
  • 3 0
 And is that Remy w/ the Spindrift?
  • 2 0
 @dolface: Good eye he's hard to spot with the mask.
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater: He is like the only guy with a propain exists in canada
  • 1 0
 @dolface: Yep
  • 4 0
 best of show? banshee scream, obviously. amazing he's still got an arrow tire on there. wonder what the weight spread between that & the spur below it would be? 10lbs+ anyways.

also: what's with all the too long chains? *bike setup neurosis triggered*
  • 5 0
 Why do I like looking at bikes so much, I have a problem
  • 4 1
 The spindrift with the dual crown fork looks pretty weird tbh. props to the homie riding it tho.
  • 5 1
 That homie is Remy Metailler!
  • 3 1
 Homie = Remy Metailler?
  • 1 0
 And probably more like the Rage than the Spindrift
  • 5 0
 I saw that spindrift and and knew it was Remy due to him probably being the only person on this continent to get one.
  • 3 0
 The kid with the Norco Sight wins.

"f*ck it, Brandeene! He's gonna grow into it."
  • 2 0
 I see 2013 Devinci Wilson, I think Jordan Boostmaster. I cannot help it, that's just how it is
  • 2 0
 Seems like more trail bikes than ever before.
  • 2 0
 That Banshee Scream deserved top spot. What a beast!
  • 2 0
 Lotta people with the NF pants
  • 1 0
 Don't understand why so many have carbon cranks,on this type of bikes...but I'm a sucker for these pics
  • 2 0
 Photo #3: Julia from Pinkbike Academy?
  • 1 0
 Great article! Always cool to see what others are riding. Surprising amount of trail bikes there.
  • 1 0
 Whew.. that's a lot of scrolling just to get to the comments. Anything good up there?
  • 2 1
 Steve V green pants are a vibe.
  • 2 0
 Man bikes are tight
  • 1 0
 We aren't gonna show some love for the nut job on the PBJ from the video?
  • 1 0
 He's having his photo taken in a glen of ferns, with soft light and a breeze blowing
  • 1 0
 Chest protectors but no elbow pads?
  • 1 0
 That bastard with the Yeti SB165 got me...
  • 1 0
 Well, one interesting bike anyway. Just happened to be the first one.
  • 1 0
 What?? No hardtail/single speeds in the lift line???
  • 1 0
 some of these kids must be selling a shit load of lemonade
  • 1 0
 Bikes...
  • 1 0
 COMMENCULT for the win.
  • 3 4
 Oh man no video?
Below threshold threads are hidden

