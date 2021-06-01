Pinkbike.com
61 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021
Jun 1, 2021
by
Clint Trahan
The most diverse set of Bike Check shots I've completed on an Opening Day at the Whistler Bike Park. Sit back and enjoy some of these beauties!
Banshee Scream
Transition Spur
Commencal Meta TR
GT Fury
Rocky Mountain Slayer
YT Tues
Commencal Furious
Rocky Mountain Altitude
Santa Cruz Megatower
Specialized Enduro
Trek Fuel Ex
Devinci Wilson
Propain Spindrift
Knolly Chilcotin
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Transition TR450
Devinci Wilson
Intense 951
Norco Sight
Giant Yukon
Scott Gambler
Kona Process X
Commencal Supreme
GT Fury
Santa Cruz V-10
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Norco Sight
Knolly Chilcotin
Trek Session
Norco Shore
Intense Prototype
Norco Aurum HSP
GT Fury
GT Fury
Commencal Furious
Devinci Wilson
Trek Remedy
Rocky Mountain Maiden
Commencal Meta
GT Fury
Giant Glory
Banshee Rune
Devinci Spartan
Canyon Sender
Pivot Switchblade
GT Force
Santa Cruz V-10
Commencal Meta
Specialized Rhyme
Intense M-16
Transition TR-500
Giant Trance Junior
Rocky Mountain Altitude
Spawn Rokkusuta
Norco Aurum
Specialized Demo
Yeti SB165
Santa Cruz Nomad
Commencal Supreme
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
45 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
73
7
pcledrew
(47 mins ago)
Can't be arsed to look at 61 bloody photos. Just post a video and I'll skip to the ones I like.
[Reply]
9
0
diego-b
(41 mins ago)
Hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
Arierep
(3 mins ago)
This article was the greatest possible trolling to everyone whining about the video on the last one
[Reply]
40
1
Caiokv
(45 mins ago)
These two should swap bikes for sizing sake!
www.pinkbike.com/photo/20711598
www.pinkbike.com/photo/20711547
[Reply]
2
0
ObviousAlias
(21 mins ago)
I was thinking that there were quite a few who seemed to have off sized bikes compared to their own stature... But those two seemed the most extreme examples!
[Reply]
4
0
NorCalNomad
(19 mins ago)
Yeah what's with the sasquatches riding Wilsons?
[Reply]
1
0
lenniDK
(13 mins ago)
It's a sellers market
[Reply]
12
1
Caiokv
(50 mins ago)
AMAZING. This is what the people want. Thanks Pinkbike and
@ClintTrahan
!
[Reply]
8
0
Badler
(47 mins ago)
I spy with my little eye, a Steve Vanderhoek!
[Reply]
5
0
dolface
(35 mins ago)
And an ALN if I'm not mistaken!
[Reply]
3
0
dolface
(24 mins ago)
And is that Remy w/ the Spindrift?
[Reply]
2
0
lefthandohvhater
(22 mins ago)
@dolface
: Good eye he's hard to spot with the mask.
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(5 mins ago)
@lefthandohvhater
: He is like the only guy with a propain exists in canada
[Reply]
1
0
Arierep
(2 mins ago)
@dolface
: Yep
[Reply]
4
0
xy9ine
(34 mins ago)
best of show? banshee scream, obviously. amazing he's still got an arrow tire on there. wonder what the weight spread between that & the spur below it would be? 10lbs+ anyways.
also: what's with all the too long chains? *bike setup neurosis triggered*
[Reply]
5
0
enduroNZ
(46 mins ago)
Why do I like looking at bikes so much, I have a problem
[Reply]
4
1
danielfloyd
(37 mins ago)
The spindrift with the dual crown fork looks pretty weird tbh. props to the homie riding it tho.
[Reply]
5
1
gdawg
(28 mins ago)
That homie is Remy Metailler!
[Reply]
3
1
atekt
(27 mins ago)
Homie = Remy Metailler?
[Reply]
1
0
Ren-o-
(24 mins ago)
And probably more like the Rage than the Spindrift
[Reply]
5
0
noplacelikeloam
(21 mins ago)
I saw that spindrift and and knew it was Remy due to him probably being the only person on this continent to get one.
[Reply]
3
0
HankDamage
(15 mins ago)
The kid with the Norco Sight wins.
"f*ck it, Brandeene! He's gonna grow into it."
[Reply]
2
0
T4THH
(48 mins ago)
I see 2013 Devinci Wilson, I think Jordan Boostmaster. I cannot help it, that's just how it is
[Reply]
2
0
noplacelikeloam
(46 mins ago)
Seems like more trail bikes than ever before.
[Reply]
2
0
sirkpeak
(40 mins ago)
That Banshee Scream deserved top spot. What a beast!
[Reply]
2
0
sparkinson
(18 mins ago)
Lotta people with the NF pants
[Reply]
1
0
lenniDK
(15 mins ago)
Don't understand why so many have carbon cranks,on this type of bikes...but I'm a sucker for these pics
[Reply]
2
0
Blawrence
(13 mins ago)
Photo #3: Julia from Pinkbike Academy?
[Reply]
1
0
BenTheSwabian
(12 mins ago)
Great article! Always cool to see what others are riding. Surprising amount of trail bikes there.
[Reply]
1
0
Jcmonty
(12 mins ago)
Whew.. that's a lot of scrolling just to get to the comments. Anything good up there?
[Reply]
2
1
CamShreds
(47 mins ago)
Steve V green pants are a vibe.
[Reply]
2
0
bikerbrett
(34 mins ago)
Man bikes are tight
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(29 mins ago)
We aren't gonna show some love for the nut job on the PBJ from the video?
[Reply]
1
0
VtVolk
(5 mins ago)
He's having his photo taken in a glen of ferns, with soft light and a breeze blowing
[Reply]
1
0
kingbike2
(20 mins ago)
Chest protectors but no elbow pads?
[Reply]
1
0
megaold
(10 mins ago)
That bastard with the Yeti SB165 got me...
[Reply]
1
0
Rhymer
(5 mins ago)
Well, one interesting bike anyway. Just happened to be the first one.
[Reply]
1
0
Pacificashredder
(3 mins ago)
What?? No hardtail/single speeds in the lift line???
[Reply]
1
0
arrowheadrush
(0 mins ago)
some of these kids must be selling a shit load of lemonade
[Reply]
1
0
greenpistol
(50 mins ago)
Bikes...
[Reply]
1
0
Cyscokidmurph
(8 mins ago)
COMMENCULT for the win.
[Reply]
3
4
Tmackstab
(44 mins ago)
Oh man no video?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
ridingofthebikes
(47 mins ago)
Stupid article, give me a fricken video, it's like you don't listen to what the people want!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
toast2266
(26 mins ago)
I'm a person, and I want pictures.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(3 mins ago)
Too easy. Give me a podcast with bikes' descriptions on a radio in order to sharpen my imagination and feed my frustrations.
[Reply]
