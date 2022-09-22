65,000 Square-Foot Indoor Bike Park Coming to North Vancouver

Sep 22, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

A former Sears store in Capilano Mall, downtown North Vancouver, will soon begin its next chapter as British Columbia's largest indoor bike park, with plans for 65,000 square feet of indoor riding space and an additional 50,000 square feet of outdoor bike park open seasonally on the roof.

West Coast Bike Parks Ltd. has partnered with North Shore investors and builders to build something unlike anything else seen in British Columbia. Canada does already have a few indoor bike parks, including Ontario's Joyride 150 and Alberta's B-Line Indoor Bike Park, but the North Shore Bike Park will place more emphasis on trail-esque riding and wooden features alongside the jumps and pump tracks we see at other parks. The closest comparison, according to West Coast Bike Parks founder Mike Upton, is Ray's MTB Park in Ohio, USA.

"It’s all wooden structures. It’s a lot of flow. It’s a lot of jumping and pumping," Upton told NS News. "You’re indoors, so you’re not riding down a hill. But there is elevation, there is the opportunity to do some jumping, do a lot of flow and technical."

The park will partner with North Shore coaching and guiding company Endless Biking to host programming for all levels of riders including lessons, parties, theme nights, and more.

As of right now, the goal is to open for business in February 2023. More information will become available at northshorebikepark.ca.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
102022 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
73487 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
70457 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
56466 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
47342 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
43483 views
MUST WATCH: Caleb Holonko Turns the Lights Out
40864 views
GoPro Launches the Hero 11 Black & Mini
33638 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 Some of the best riding in the world and now a indoor bike park the size of some shopping malls. If you can afford to live there there's nowhere better than Vancouver.
  • 1 0
 That's.... why I'm here. Wink (though 'afford' is a strong word)

Looks like a fun option to shake things up a bit.

I think the final note about Endless is a pretty awesome example of how a space like this can be used- perfect for certain kinds of lessons/skills coaching, especially though the winter when there's a bit more downtime on the coaching side of things.
  • 4 0
 They didn't even mention the Air Rec Center, just a short drive east of Vancouver.
  • 4 0
 There is a 10 million square km bike park right outside - called Canada.
  • 1 0
 There's also thing call rain and it's pretty active 9 mo/y in Vancouver. Many trails don't do well in the rain, especially jump/flow ones.
  • 4 0
 But where will the Spirit Halloween store go next year?
  • 3 0
 Finally, a reason to go to the mall!
  • 2 0
 HOLY SHIT
  • 2 0
 Yeeee Haw!!!
  • 1 0
 Lucky! You ever take it off any sweet jumps?
  • 1 0
 YES!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008823
Mobile Version of Website