65,000 Square-Foot Indoor Bike Park Coming to North Vancouver

A former Sears store in Capilano Mall, downtown North Vancouver, will soon begin its next chapter as British Columbia's largest indoor bike park, with plans for 65,000 square feet of indoor riding space and an additional 50,000 square feet of outdoor bike park open seasonally on the roof.
West Coast Bike Parks Ltd. has partnered with North Shore investors and builders to build something unlike anything else seen in British Columbia. Canada does already have a few indoor bike parks, including Ontario's Joyride 150
and Alberta's B-Line Indoor Bike Park
, but the North Shore Bike Park will place more emphasis on trail-esque riding and wooden features alongside the jumps and pump tracks we see at other parks. The closest comparison, according to West Coast Bike Parks founder Mike Upton, is Ray's MTB Park
in Ohio, USA.
"It’s all wooden structures. It’s a lot of flow. It’s a lot of jumping and pumping," Upton told NS News
. "You’re indoors, so you’re not riding down a hill. But there is elevation, there is the opportunity to do some jumping, do a lot of flow and technical."
The park will partner with North Shore coaching and guiding company Endless Biking to host programming for all levels of riders including lessons, parties, theme nights, and more.
As of right now, the goal is to open for business in February 2023. More information will become available at northshorebikepark.ca
.
11 Comments
Looks like a fun option to shake things up a bit.
I think the final note about Endless is a pretty awesome example of how a space like this can be used- perfect for certain kinds of lessons/skills coaching, especially though the winter when there's a bit more downtime on the coaching side of things.