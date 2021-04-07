661's New Recon Advance & Updated Recon Knee Pads - Pond Beaver 2021

661 has added an all-new knee pad - the Recon Advance - to its line, and completely redesigned their popular Recon pads too.661 Recon Advance pads
The Recon Advance is burlier and more padded than the standard Recon. It's more suited to enduro-style terrain rather than general trail riding.
Inside there's a thick D3O insert, which protects the kneecap area and extends part way down the shin, plus fourteen small articulated foam pads offer additional coverage to the lower thigh, outer knee and shin. What makes these pads stand out is the optional hard plastic knee covers. These are available separately for $14.99 and can be attached to the outside of the pad via four Velcro straps. A large Velcro square on the back of the plastic cap helps secure the connection. It only takes a few seconds to fit or remove the caps, so you could take them off for mellow rides or to make them easier to wash and dry.
The fit is non-adjustable, but the elasticated silicone thigh gripper sits nice and high up the leg, which in my experience usually results in a pad staying up properly. 661's Padlock system allows them to be tethered to their padded shorts via plastic poppers for extra security.
In a size large they weigh 539g with the covers and 449g without - that's on my scales. They're available in sizes Small to XL, and they're expected to be in stock by August.
Recon Advance Knee - $109.99 USD
Hard Cap kit - $14.99 USDNew 661 Recon pads
At the same time, 661 has updated its minimalist Recon pad, which is a lightweight trail pad. The previous version. which we reviewed back in 2016
, was a super-minimalist pad with no official accreditation for protection. The new version is more substantial than its predecessor, and it now carries the same protection certification as the Recon Advance, but still a much thinner, lighter-duty pad with less coverage. It uses what 661 calls D3O Ghost protective inserts, which are designed to be as flexible and breathable as possible while still passing the lab tests required to gain that CE 1621-1 certification. These inserts aren't removable and they're much thinner than the inserts in the Advance pads, so although they pass the same safety tests, I'd rather crash in the Advance pads.
Like the Recon Advance, they use elasticated silicone grippers to secure the fit and the upper band sits high up on the thigh. They're also compatible with 661's Padlock system to connect them to padded shorts or vests.
On my scales the Recon knee weighs 311g a pair in size large. There's a matching elbow pad available too, which weighs 279g a pair. Both are available in sizes Small to XL, with stock expected by August.
Recon Knee - $84.99
Recon Elbow - $74.99
