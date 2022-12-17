Photo Story: 68 Degrees North - The Story of Harstad Bike Park

Day 1 - Storhornet Ride and Keipen Hike

"The easy access to different trails and incredible views is one of Harstad's biggest selling points. You can ride 10 minutes out of Harstad and end up on 5 or 6 different mountain tops. The combination of the bike park, the vast range of natural trails, and the incredible landscapes means few places can compare." - Sebastian Aslaksrud | Professional BMX Racer

Day 2 - The City of Harstad, Viking Culture, and Riding Local

Day 3 - Island Hopping

Day 4 - Chasing Sunrise In Lofoten

The Bike Park

"The walk for the park was critical in helping people understand the project - it was a massive media campaign, and it was completely free to us. We're in the top league of clubs in Harstad, we have some huge sponsors helping us, and it all began with the walking campaign. It's made working with potential partners much easier, and people are jumping on board to support us." - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club

"I started this project with the trainers at HCK - we used to meet in the woods, and we started looking for an area we could have for ourselves. We found two soccer fields that weren't being used, and I just said, "Wow - this is where we need to start a bike park!" - Stian Evensen | Project Leader at Harstad Bike Park

“It was initially only supposed to be a small pump track for kids, which grew into a big pump track and eventually the bike park. HCK started a cross-country club, and they had some trails on the hillside, but not a huge amount. I presented the idea of a super compact bike park that has everything - you can build these kinds of bike parks everywhere, and that concept was what most intrigued us at Velosolutions.” - Johan Lindstrom | Co-Owner of Velosolutions Scandinavia

We wondered if we would have to stress people, but it wasn't the case. Everybody was so invested, and there were 6,000 trips in the end." - Stian Evensen | Project Leader at Harstad Bike Park

The sponsors are crucial to keeping the park open and free for everybody. Companies have given us a lot of free machine time, and we got great prices on all the tools and machinery needed. Without this help, it would have tripled the overall cost, and we wouldn't have been able to make this happen. - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club

Community



"The bike park means so much, especially for our family. We've been in the bike park since it opened - Milian was 3 and a half years old and was pedalling his bike around the pump track when it came about in 2019. We meet a lot of families up there, and so many children are starting early - families travel to the park, and the little ones see their older brothers and sisters riding and want to try it themselves." - Linda Mortensen

"I was born in Harstad. I've lived here all my life, and so have the boys. It's a very close community, and over the last decade, there's been a huge development. It's a small community, but there's no shortage of opportunities. There are a lot of good forces working hard to make it an even better community - like Harstad Cycle Club with the bike park that's free to everybody." - Linda Mortensen

"The bike park has made it so easy for families to provide activities for their children to be outside and active while building their confidence and developing skills. The bike park has been fantastic, and it's become a part of our daily lives. We have a lot of friends who will say the same thing, and every time we go, there are parents there who I can mingle with while the children have fun, and everyone is happier than they would be if they were sitting at home." - Linda Mortensen

"Everybody I met in Harstad was super genuine, and they want to help you with everything. I've never experienced such a welcoming community, and everybody just wants to ensure you have the best experience - and if you have any problems, they'll help you in a heartbeat." - Sebastian Aslaksrud

"There aren't many projects that are as ground up from the community as this one is. I've been to many towns, living in Northern Norway since 2011, and this project is totally unique in who stands behind it. I knew this was happening, and I knew a lot of the people making it happen, but to see the second phase realised made me so proud of the community." - Merrick Mordal

Opening Day

“A few days before the opening, some other plans came up, so we were rushed to finish before opening day. There was a 10-man team from Velosoluion’s on rotation, and of course, a lot of volunteers - without them, we wouldn’t have finished in time for opening." - Reinis Mārtinš Priedītis | Head Trail Builder at Velosolutions Scandinavia

“Children need activities to stay well in their bodies and mind, and riding is an excellent activity for mental and physical health. This bike park provides challenges at different levels, allowing the kids to start where they feel comfortable, and the progress from there is extreme. It’s a fantastic journey for parents and children to be a part of, providing what children need to build a healthy childhood.” - Linda Mortensen

"I'd visited in 2020, so I had something to compare it to, and this time around, I couldn't even recognise it! It's only been two years since I've been there, but the park's development is insane. It shouldn't be possible to do what they did, but they made it happen. They're so passionate about the bike park and will do everything they can to make it succeed.” - Sebastian Aslaksrud

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships

"I was surprised at how big they had gone, and it's cool to see mountain biking in Norway exploding. Seeing how they've used every inch of the hill is incredible, and I felt pretty inspired seeing how stoked the community was about it all." - Brage Vestavik

"It's by far the best pump track I've ridden, and the speed you get around that thing is insane. It flows well, has different lines, is challenging, and is so good for progression - the kids here couldn't ask for a better place to learn and develop their skills." - Sebastian Aslaksrud

The Future of Harstad Bike Park

"Like an iceberg, you don't see what's underneath the surface. Work has been done with several partners, both sponsors and volunteers - everybody is contributing, and it's a joint effort. Without this combined effort, we wouldn't have a bike park." - Bjørn-Tore Woll | Board Leader at Harstad Cycle Club

"Working with the right people is the key, and it keeps projects like this interesting, and the satisfaction of seeing it all come to fruition is incredible. It's one thing to have everything on drawings, but when it comes together, it's pretty cool. I love seeing the shapers put their personality into the trails too, and it shows so much on the black line." - Johan Lindstrom | Co-Owner of Velosolutions Scandinavia

"People have been blown away when they turn up and see what we've built here. Riders can expect a lot of fun at the park, but there are a lot of backcountry trails nearby, too - there's so much to do in one area. Most of the tracks are on Trailforks, it's easy to get to know the local riders, and everybody is so welcoming. Social media is working really well, and there are loads of local riders helping with bikes or places to stay.” - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club

If the tempo slows down, you can lose momentum, and it evaporates. The biggest challenge was keeping that momentum, so we didn't run out of time. There are always hiccups, but if you focus on those, it brings bad energy, so the best thing we did was focus on the things that went good and just managed the bad." - Bjørn-Tore Woll | Board Leader at Harstad Cycle Club

"The park has surprised big riders like Brage Vestavik and Andrian Tell, and it will surprise you too. You won't find that kind of bike park in Norway, where it's so compact and easy to access. You're surrounded by breathtaking landscapes everywhere you look, and Harstad has a lot of exciting culture and history to indulge in, too, so there's something for everybody.” - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club