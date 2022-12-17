Photo Story: 68 Degrees North - The Story of Harstad Bike Park

Words & Photography by Dan Griffiths
.
When Harstad Bike Park and Velosolutions approached me with the idea of putting together a story for their Arctic MTB Mecca, I knew I was in for something special. Harstad is located 68 degrees parallel North, in the far reaches of Norway. It had always been a dream of mine to visit the region, so this was already a unique opportunity, but nothing could have prepared me for what I'd find when I got there.
6.5 million euros had been raised to make Harstad Bike Park happen, which is quite an achievement, but the story behind how this incredible sum was raised is what really stood out to me and ended up being the lead inspiration for this project.
This story looks at some of the incredible things made possible when a community joins together to create something positive for themselves - this is the story of Harstad Bike Park.
I was travelling fresh from the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in La Neuveville, Switzerland - so my journey began in Zurich. Being so remote, there aren't any direct flights straight from Europe, but that's all part of the fun.
A ninety-minute flight brought me to Oslo - the first leg of my adventure up North. From there, I would catch my second flight, and another ninety minutes later, I was in Evenes. It's an airport that boasts just two gates, appropriately named 45 and 46 - clearly, they're expecting some considerable future expansion.
Norway falls within the Schengen region, meaning my entry on the other side was seamless. In the baggage area, I met Knut - he would be my driver from the airport and would end up helping me with much more throughout the week too. Knut had recently retired from the military and now volunteers at Harstad Cycle Club to fill the days, and he always does so with a smile on his face.
This would be the recurring theme for most people I met that week. Everybody in Harstad offered a warm welcome and was more than happy to help with anything I could have needed. I learned in the airport that the Bike Park had arranged transport for anybody travelling up for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships later that week, and it was one of those small touches that made a big difference.
I've travelled all over the World for projects like this one, and it was apparent that the welcome here was not like anything I'd experienced prior. I felt in good hands and could relax knowing everything was taken care of, and that always makes focusing on the job easier.
It was already dark when I arrived in Evenes, so I would have to wait until the morning to appreciate the views. Instead, during our 45-minute drive into Harstad, I listened to Knut as he educated me on different aspects of Norway and anything else that might help me to tell this story.
Afterwards, I checked into my room at the Scandic Hotel. On the bed waiting for me was a welcome package. A hoodie, chocolates, key rings - another subtle touch that reminded me I was in caring hands here in Harstad.Day 1 - Storhornet Ride and Keipen Hike
I awoke the following morning in complete darkness. The curtains in Harstad's hotels are thick in anticipation of the midnight sun during the summer months. We missed the 24-hour sunlight this time, but the sun still rises early and sets late, even in late August, so we wouldn't be short of daylight hours.
At breakfast, I met Sebastian Aslaksrud, a Professional BMX Racer and Red Bull Ambassador from Oslo. Sebastian had travelled up to Harstad for the Qualifier on Saturday, but he'd arrived early, just like myself, to experience Harstad in its grandeur.
Afterwards, we headed to the lobby to meet Ole Morten Tunes. Ole Morten has been living in Harstad since his move from Tromso in 2001 - he was working for HCK as Race Director that week and is one of the bike park's founding fathers. Chatting, it was clear that the Cycle Club had put a lot of effort into ensuring we had the best possible week in Harstad. As it turned out, our biggest challenge would be finding enough time to do everything.
For decades Norway has led the charge towards renewable energy, with 98 per cent of the electricity production coming from renewable sources. Following that theme, Ole-Morten provided us with an electric vehicle, ensuring we could make the most of our trip. Leon Sports provided the bike next, and I was surprised to bump into Knut again, handling mechanical duties.
Car - Check. Bike - Check. It was time to explore this place. A quick message in the group chat returned several suggestions on spots to ride, and we settled for Storhornet. It's a ride that takes you along the top of a fjord overlooking the ocean - can't be too bad, right?
Heavy rain and cloud cover in the earlier stages of the ride had us wondering if we'd actually see anything, but the weather gods rewarded us later on as we neared the top. At the summit, we were greeted by dramatic scenes, with deep blues in the fjords and golden sunlight beaming on the ridge - no complaints from a photographer's side.
We stayed at the top for four hours, which felt more like four minutes, as we took photos and did our best to take it all in. We felt as if we needed to cherish the moment like it would be the last time we'd see something this special. Little did we know, we'd find those same postcard views at nearly every summit we found ourselves atop during our time here.
The singletrack we used to descend the mountain was just one of many in the Harstad region, and it's part of what makes the riding here so unique. The bike park is a spectacle in its own right, but you also have this incredible network of backcountry trails available right on the doorstep. Each boasts excellent riding with breathtaking backdrops, and a quick scan of Trailforks will direct you to over 150 trails in the Harstad region alone. We rode around 10 while in Harstad, and not one disappointed."The easy access to different trails and incredible views is one of Harstad's biggest selling points. You can ride 10 minutes out of Harstad and end up on 5 or 6 different mountain tops. The combination of the bike park, the vast range of natural trails, and the incredible landscapes means few places can compare." - Sebastian Aslaksrud | Professional BMX Racer
Eager to squeeze as much as possible out of our trip, we headed to Keipen the following evening for a hike. A short, 30-minute walk from the car brought us to the summit. The view was everything I'd expected Northern Norway to look like, and it still managed to blow my expectations.
The scale of the place was immense, and it very quickly put life into perspective. In my heart, I felt an energy comparable to something a child might feel on Christmas. In my mind, there was a stillness that I couldn't describe if I tried. At that moment, life's worries became redundant.
In the distance, I saw an outcrop hanging off the cliff edge. Of course, I had to stand there - there's nothing like a deathly overhang to remind you what it feels like to be alive. It was getting dark, but I didn't want to leave. Keipen is only a 15-minute drive from Harstad, and I could come back at any time, but I feared not finding that feeling again.
We left, and sure enough, the feeling dissipated, but it was an excellent excuse to return again. In the city, we found Egon. It's a restaurant located right in the centre of town - it's conveniently placed, but it wasn't the sole reason we'd find ourselves here most evenings - the food here was exceptional.
Not too long afterwards came bed - a big week awaited.Day 2 - The City of Harstad, Viking Culture, and Riding Local
The following morning I met Sigrid. She guided me around the city and provided me with a wealth of knowledge on Harstad culture and its Viking history - her passion for the topic was inspiring, to say the least.
You can find traces of Harstad dating as far back as the Stone Age, where its easy access to the ocean and food made it an inviting settlement. It wasn't until around 1870 that Harstad started to develop, though, and from there, its inhabitants tripled in just thirty years.
In 1904 Harstad became a city, and throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the herring and shipyard industries played a substantial role in its growth. Being so deep, Harstad's dock allowed the larger ships to come right into the city, meaning the crew could offload the cargo directly onto the land instead of using a ferry. For the shipping industry, this made Harstad very desirable.
Harstad today has around 25,000 inhabitants, much of which come of Viking descent. In the afternoon, I met Ingrid at the Trondenes Historical Viking Center. Harstad has a rich Viking history; two resourceful Viking chiefs lived in the area during those ages. One of whom was Tore Hund from Bjarkøy, who killed the Norwegian King in the Battle of Stiklestad in 1030.
In the evening, Sebastian and I met with Stian. Stian is a local to Harstad and knows everything there is to know about riding in the area. We told him we wanted to find a trail with backdrops of Harstad City, and we were there in a heartbeat. A short pedal from the car led us to a viewpoint with views over the city, surrounding Fjords, and the ocean to the North.
It's hard to describe Harstad's landscapes with words. Nothing I could say would do them justice. It's easy to feel overwhelmed as a photographer visiting a location for the first time, and the storytelling element becomes more manageable if you're not entirely blown away. In the case of Harstad, it was quite the opposite, and surrounded by these incredible landscapes, I was feeling a lot of pressure to do the place justice with my camera.
From where we stood, we could see just about every corner of Harstad. We could also see the next stop - a backcountry trail leading up another mountain down the valley. Confident we'd given ourselves enough time to appreciate things, we headed back to the car for the next leg.
Next, we found ourselves on one of the Harstad Enduro race tracks - an event that takes place annually, with support from HCK, seeing 120 entries annually.
On the e-bike, the climb would have been done in 20 minutes, but with Stian and Sebastian on the trusty acoustics, it was more like 45. We could have quickly dropped in at the trail summit and cruised down to the bottom from there, but another 10 minutes of hike-a-biking would bring us to the actual summit, which opens out even more incredible views than the first stop.
We sat and enjoyed views of Harstad and the surrounding areas for the best of an hour, captured some riding shots and headed back down the mountain. We rode one of the Enduro stages on the way down. It was fast, single track, not too technical, just flat out, no the brakes for five minutes. We loved every minute.
Back at the car, we were written off. It had been a massive day, taking in new cultures while riding to our heart's content, and most days in Harstad would look much the same. Egon and bed, please.Day 3 - Island Hopping
Day 3 brought the RIB tour. A motorised, inflatable dinghy was to take us out to sea, where we'd visit two islands - both unique in their own ways.
Thirty minutes on the waves brought us to our first island, where we were greeted by a quaint village with an iconic Norwegian chapel at its forefront. Pedalling away from civilisation, we were met by mountain views and beaches. The ocean stretched out to the North, and I was surprised to hear just how little land is left from there before you reach the North Pole.
Despite feeling miles from any real civilisation, we later found ourselves enjoying coffee and waffles at one of the island's few cafes - not something I was expecting to find out there, but certainly a welcome pick-me-up before heading back to the boat.
The next stop was even more incredible than the first. We pedalled along the coastline, passing white sand beaches that could easily be mistaken for the Caribbean. Later, a short climb brought us to a vantage point that opened up views of the entire island.
Back at sea level, the white beaches were too inviting to turn down, and a day of pedalling efforts was rewarded with a dip in the surprisingly not-so-cold waters before lunch back at the dock. The day had flown by, and we could have stayed there all evening, but duty called back on the mainland, and much like most places we visited in Harstad, we reluctantly had to pull ourselves away.
An hour on the waves brought us back to the Harstad, giving Sebastian and me a chance to chat about the plans for the following day. The idea of visiting the iconic Lofoten Islands had played on our minds since we'd arrived, but finding a place for it amongst the already slammed schedule was proving difficult.
Sleep deprivation was already weighing heavy on this trip, so the thought of a sunrise mission wasn't the most inviting, but when you're presented with opportunities like this one, your human needs often have to take a backseat. At that moment, it was decided that we would head out for Lofoten the following morning. To make it for sunrise, we would have to leave stupidly early - any earlier, and we wouldn't even be able to call it "morning".
In the city, dinner time was short-lived before returning to the hotel for my best attempt at a nap before the adventure resumed.Day 4 - Chasing Sunrise In Lofoten
Napping didn't work. The excitement was too real. In the lobby, we filled up with coffee before we piled into the car alongside bikes, gear, and snacks - we'd need them.
It was just after midnight, and it would be a three-hour drive to Lofoten, which would, all going well, give us the time we needed to tackle the climb before sunrise. It was a race with the sun, and knowing it was gradually making its way to the horizon, there was no time for rest stops.
Arriving and looking at the climb that awaited us, my first thought was - "ok, that doesn't look too bad. We'll fly up that." It was slowly getting lighter, so we pushed on. There was no saying whether or not we'd be at the top for sunrise - we could only hope our efforts would be rewarded.
I had the advantage on Sebastian this time around - I wasn't carrying a bike - so I pushed ahead. Arriving at what we thought was the summit, we were disappointed to see we had been misled by our wishful ambitions. Still waiting was another summit - it looked even further than the first one, and it was steep. Halfway up the mountain, the views were already pretty intense, but the hope of something greater awaiting us higher up pushed us on and motivated us to keep moving to the top.
With no time for rest stops or half-efforts, the push to the top should have hurt, particularly with a heavy camera pack. Yet, somehow, my mind switched off at that moment, and I felt that energy again, driving me on. The excitement of what awaited and the sense of purpose at that moment generated a flow state. The nagging mind, complaining it was tired, silenced, and the remaining thirty minutes felt strangely effortless.
It's hard to put into words what we found at the top. Thankfully, as a photographer, I often let the camera speak for me. The mind continued its silence as we sat in awe at what we were witnessing, and we stayed for the best part of two hours before reluctantly pulling ourselves away. We still had the drive home and a full day of work awaiting us, and that energy we had felt on the climb had already started to fade.
Back at the car, knowing that one short-lived moment at the summit would be our last experience of Lofoten for a while was an unfortunate realisation. At the same time, the temporary essence of the situation is precisely what made it so special.The Bike Park
The rest of my time in Harstad was spent at the bike park. I met the magicians behind the magic and loads of locals, all incredibly stoked with the new park. I was shown around the different trails and infrastructure, and I couldn't believe how much they'd squeezed into this relatively small region. What the guys have done here is incredible, and I was fascinated hearing how it all came to fruition."The walk for the park was critical in helping people understand the project - it was a massive media campaign, and it was completely free to us. We're in the top league of clubs in Harstad, we have some huge sponsors helping us, and it all began with the walking campaign. It's made working with potential partners much easier, and people are jumping on board to support us." - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club
The idea of Harstad Bike Park was created in 2015 by HCK to create a safe, progressive space for cycling enthusiasts. HCK members worked closely with the local municipality and began more than a two-and-a-half-year process of regulating the area to create the bike park, all within the space of 330.000 m2."I started this project with the trainers at HCK - we used to meet in the woods, and we started looking for an area we could have for ourselves. We found two soccer fields that weren't being used, and I just said, "Wow - this is where we need to start a bike park!" - Stian Evensen | Project Leader at Harstad Bike Park
In 2019, HCK partnered with Velosolutions Scandinavia to build the first two asphalt pump tracks - to date, the northernmost Velosolutions Pump Tracks in the world above the Arctic Circle. The project has been a huge success; up to a hundred children can be seen on both tracks daily, and the courses are used for local training and various international competitions that are held regularly.
In 2020, HCK challenged Velosolutions Scandinavia to expand on its success and create what is now the bike park. This marked the next project phase of Harstad Bike Park – starting with the creation of 7 new bike trails - from Green for families and beginners to Black for experienced athletes - and ending with innovative Freestyle and Skills Parks.“It was initially only supposed to be a small pump track for kids, which grew into a big pump track and eventually the bike park. HCK started a cross-country club, and they had some trails on the hillside, but not a huge amount. I presented the idea of a super compact bike park that has everything - you can build these kinds of bike parks everywhere, and that concept was what most intrigued us at Velosolutions.” - Johan Lindstrom | Co-Owner of Velosolutions Scandinavia
With donated funding, HCK could carry out the planned construction in 2021 with a total value of over 2.3 million euros - but the story of how this funding was raised makes this story unique.
A large chunk of the funding came from the bank - 9,000,000 NOK to be exact - but it didn't come for nothing. The bank wanted to challenge the community to see just how invested and passionate they were, so came about the idea - "Walk for the Bike Park".
A bike was placed in a glass box with a QR code, and for every person who scanned it, 5000 NOK was given to the Bike Park. For 9 weeks, the community in Harstad would need to walk up the mountain and scan the QR code. 1,800 trips were required to hit the target - it was finished in 6 days.We wondered if we would have to stress people, but it wasn't the case. Everybody was so invested, and there were 6,000 trips in the end." - Stian Evensen | Project Leader at Harstad Bike Park
In 2022, the final touches were made to the existing areas, complemented by various infrastructure elements. HCK managed to raise funds to build a two-floor service house in Harstad Bike Park with a café, meeting rooms, wardrobe, 24/7 restrooms, garage and a bike mechanic room. 2022 also saw the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships host its first Norwegian Qualifier at the brand new Harstad Sykkelpark, just one day after opening.The sponsors are crucial to keeping the park open and free for everybody. Companies have given us a lot of free machine time, and we got great prices on all the tools and machinery needed. Without this help, it would have tripled the overall cost, and we wouldn't have been able to make this happen. - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle ClubCommunity
The passion was strong in all the locals I had the pleasure of meeting during my time in Harstad.
One evening, I caught up with Linda - a local mother born and raised in Harstad. Her two children, Milian and Felix, cherish the bike park and are showing incredible progression on the bike at the ripe young ages of four and six."The bike park means so much, especially for our family. We've been in the bike park since it opened - Milian was 3 and a half years old and was pedalling his bike around the pump track when it came about in 2019. We meet a lot of families up there, and so many children are starting early - families travel to the park, and the little ones see their older brothers and sisters riding and want to try it themselves." - Linda Mortensen
Having lived in Harstad her entire life, Linda is familiar with the development Harstad has seen throughout her lifetime, particularly over the last decade. Forces like Harstad Cycle Club have brought a lot of positive change to the area, and the new bike park has been no exception."I was born in Harstad. I've lived here all my life, and so have the boys. It's a very close community, and over the last decade, there's been a huge development. It's a small community, but there's no shortage of opportunities. There are a lot of good forces working hard to make it an even better community - like Harstad Cycle Club with the bike park that's free to everybody." - Linda Mortensen
The arrival of the new bike park has provided a safe, positive space where families can socialise and interact, and for most, it's become a part of their daily lives."The bike park has made it so easy for families to provide activities for their children to be outside and active while building their confidence and developing skills. The bike park has been fantastic, and it's become a part of our daily lives. We have a lot of friends who will say the same thing, and every time we go, there are parents there who I can mingle with while the children have fun, and everyone is happier than they would be if they were sitting at home." - Linda Mortensen
From morning through evening, every day I spent at the bike park, the trails were packed with riders of all different ages and skill levels. It was evident just how important the arrival of the new park had been for the local area, and everybody you met had only good words to say about it.
Those travelling from further afield had noticed the same, and the general consensus for the community in Harstad was immensely positive. A warm, welcoming vibe can be felt wherever you go in Harstad, and the Bike Park only amplified that feeling. If you had a problem, you were never far from a helping hand, and if you needed local advice, a recommendation, or anything else, it felt as if a hundred people would gladly jump to your cause."Everybody I met in Harstad was super genuine, and they want to help you with everything. I've never experienced such a welcoming community, and everybody just wants to ensure you have the best experience - and if you have any problems, they'll help you in a heartbeat." - Sebastian Aslaksrud
During those days I spent at the bike park, I also had the pleasure of meeting Merrick Mordal. Merrick grew up in Alaska, USA, but now resides in Tromsø, working as a backcountry ski guide. At just twelve years old, Merrick became the youngest person at the time to summit Mt McKinley, and at fourteen, she already guiding for her mum's company back in Alaska.
She's been living in Northern Norway since 2011 and spent some years living in Harstad. Besides skiing, Merrick partakes in mountaineering and climbing, so when she moved to Norway, she was looking for a town with easy access to the mountains that wouldn't require her to drive too far, and Harstad provided just that.
Since her move to Tromsø, Merrick has been back and forth to Harstad and has seen the bike park progress since its beginning in 2019. She was familiar with the work taking place but was blown away by the outcome on opening day."There aren't many projects that are as ground up from the community as this one is. I've been to many towns, living in Northern Norway since 2011, and this project is totally unique in who stands behind it. I knew this was happening, and I knew a lot of the people making it happen, but to see the second phase realised made me so proud of the community." - Merrick MordalOpening Day
If there were any doubts about the community's excitement for the new bike park, those would be blown out the window come opening day.“A few days before the opening, some other plans came up, so we were rushed to finish before opening day. There was a 10-man team from Velosoluion’s on rotation, and of course, a lot of volunteers - without them, we wouldn’t have finished in time for opening." - Reinis Mārtinš Priedītis | Head Trail Builder at Velosolutions Scandinavia
Bjorn-Tore, leader of the board at HCK, told me how they were initially to have a small opening, but that idea was soon dismissed. In the end, close to 500,000 NOK was spent on the opening ceremony alone - it was one big party, alongside music, celebrations and a race of five hundred kids.
It was pretty surreal to see five hundred children and their parents make their way up the hillside for the race, and at times, I had to question where they'd all come from! The turnout for the opening ceremony was incredible, and it was apparent just how intense the anticipation was for Harstad Bike Park.“Children need activities to stay well in their bodies and mind, and riding is an excellent activity for mental and physical health. This bike park provides challenges at different levels, allowing the kids to start where they feel comfortable, and the progress from there is extreme. It’s a fantastic journey for parents and children to be a part of, providing what children need to build a healthy childhood.” - Linda Mortensen
The tape was cut, and the opening ceremony was concluded. Celebrations continued late into the evening, and they were well deserved. That evening marked the end of four years of hard work, and although one more event awaited in the morning, the team could relax, knowing one giant milestone had finally been ticked off."I'd visited in 2020, so I had something to compare it to, and this time around, I couldn't even recognise it! It's only been two years since I've been there, but the park's development is insane. It shouldn't be possible to do what they did, but they made it happen. They're so passionate about the bike park and will do everything they can to make it succeed.” - Sebastian AslaksrudRed Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships
Hosting a Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifier is no easy undertaking, but if the team behind Harstad Bike Park has proven anything over the last four years, it's that if they want something, they will make it happen.
The race would take place on the larger pump track and see top riders such as last year's World Champion Eddy Clerte and Norwegian BMX Racing and Pump Track Champion Annika Pettersen go to war on the Velosolutions course.
The rider's first impressions of the pump track were positive. Norway's very own Brage Vestavik travelled up from Oslo to enjoy the race, and although he didn't compete, he had a lot to say about the course and the bike park as a whole."I was surprised at how big they had gone, and it's cool to see mountain biking in Norway exploding. Seeing how they've used every inch of the hill is incredible, and I felt pretty inspired seeing how stoked the community was about it all." - Brage Vestavik
When he's not making lifelong memories on trips like this one, Sebastian races in the UCI BMX World Championships - he was competing in the Qualifier and was quick to comment on the course."It's by far the best pump track I've ridden, and the speed you get around that thing is insane. It flows well, has different lines, is challenging, and is so good for progression - the kids here couldn't ask for a better place to learn and develop their skills." - Sebastian Aslaksrud
In the women's final, Czech Republics Sabina Košárková put slightly under two seconds into Annika, claiming the win and a ticket to the World Final in Chile.
In the men's, a time of 25.139 in the final put Eddy an entire two seconds faster than second place, securing his ticket for the World Final.
The Qualifier was a success; you couldn't find many better ways to finish an opening weekend if you tried.The Future of Harstad Bike Park
The journey has resulted in success but hasn't come without its ups and downs. Everything you see before you at Harstad Bike Park wouldn't have been possible without the people behind it. The community has played a significant role in the park's fruition, as have all the partners and sponsors, who have gone above and beyond to help in whatever way they can."Like an iceberg, you don't see what's underneath the surface. Work has been done with several partners, both sponsors and volunteers - everybody is contributing, and it's a joint effort. Without this combined effort, we wouldn't have a bike park." - Bjørn-Tore Woll | Board Leader at Harstad Cycle Club
Velosolutions have done an incredible job on the pump tracks and the bike park as a whole, creating something totally unique, and far beyond what anybody could have envisioned."Working with the right people is the key, and it keeps projects like this interesting, and the satisfaction of seeing it all come to fruition is incredible. It's one thing to have everything on drawings, but when it comes together, it's pretty cool. I love seeing the shapers put their personality into the trails too, and it shows so much on the black line." - Johan Lindstrom | Co-Owner of Velosolutions Scandinavia
However, somewhere in the background, somebody had to pull all these people together to make this happen. The guys from HCK, Stian Evensen, Bjørn-Tore Woll, Arve Jørgensen, and Ole Morten Tunes, have taken the project from an idea to realisation. Without them, there would be no Harstad Bike Park."People have been blown away when they turn up and see what we've built here. Riders can expect a lot of fun at the park, but there are a lot of backcountry trails nearby, too - there's so much to do in one area. Most of the tracks are on Trailforks, it's easy to get to know the local riders, and everybody is so welcoming. Social media is working really well, and there are loads of local riders helping with bikes or places to stay.” - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club
Despite the bike park's success, they still show no sign of slowing down, and this really is just the beginning for Harstad Bike Park. As you read this, a two-floor service house is being built in the arena, equipt with a café, meeting rooms, wardrobe, 24/7 restrooms, garage and a bike mechanic room.If the tempo slows down, you can lose momentum, and it evaporates. The biggest challenge was keeping that momentum, so we didn't run out of time. There are always hiccups, but if you focus on those, it brings bad energy, so the best thing we did was focus on the things that went good and just managed the bad." - Bjørn-Tore Woll | Board Leader at Harstad Cycle Club
The bike park is also installing a 'Traffic Park'. It's a space that will allow children to learn road safety on their bikes while doing their part to create a more eco-friendly planet. Not forgetting the addition of an airbag zone, more trails, and the fact that all of this will be kept entirely free to everybody thanks to the help of their sponsors, Harstad Bike Park can only go up from here."The park has surprised big riders like Brage Vestavik and Andrian Tell, and it will surprise you too. You won't find that kind of bike park in Norway, where it's so compact and easy to access. You're surrounded by breathtaking landscapes everywhere you look, and Harstad has a lot of exciting culture and history to indulge in, too, so there's something for everybody.” - Ole Morten Tunes | Harstad Cycle Club
Thank you to the guys at Harstad Cycle Club, the Bike Park, and everybody else who went out of their way to ensure I had the best time possible in Harstad. It's been a pleasure visiting your incredible little community and experiencing Northern Norway at its finest.
7 Comments