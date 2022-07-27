686 Launches New Bike Apparel Collection

We've been traveling the American southwest digging, riding, and filming for our latest video. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to migrate across the west and to put this video together, and we are stoked to announce HEATHENS' VOYAGE PT. 1. The 686 pants have held up great throughout the trip and are sick on and off the bike. They look great and are comfortable no matter what you're doing. — In The Hills (mountain bike freeride collective)