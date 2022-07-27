686 Launches New Bike Apparel Collection

PRESS RELEASE: 686
With 30 years of history creating technical apparel for the snow, 686 has deep roots outfitting top riders to look stylish in the harshest conditions. Since biking has long been the official sibling sport for snowboarding and skiing, last season we developed a small collection with input from our Evil friends up in Bellingham. This year we went all in with our take on no-nonsense performance MTB apparel designed to streamline your closet by giving riding kits street style adaptability.
The goal for the second collection was increased on-bike mobility while staying true to this mantra of off-bike wearability. The ergonomics of the pants and shorts have been updated around the body in motion. We wanted to build trail-to-town bike bottoms that didn’t mimic all the other tight MTB specific garments out there and offered the same clean look and individuality of our snow pants. Headlining the collection are our Platform pants in two different fits: slim for the pedaling crowd and relaxed for the style conscious. The Platform short turns an everyday walk short into a technical piece.
All the black colorways were created with feedback from Evil Bikes offering hardcore riders the ability to go head-to-toe black no matter the temperature. New for this season is the Rival Jersey in both long and short sleeve. Designed to pair with the Platform bottoms to be functional on the bike but can be worn every day. Like the pants, think of it as apparel that performs without making you look like a racer.
Features Include:
• Cell phone pocket for pedaling
• Key hook
• Raised lower back
• Reinforced openings
• Breathable stretch fabric
• Bike specific articulation
|The Platform Pants are cool since I can wear them at work, on my bike, or out on the town. I’ve had some other mountain bike specific pants in the past and it’s nice to have a pair I can wear any time and still be comfortable.—Brady Tweedy
|We've been traveling the American southwest digging, riding, and filming for our latest video. It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to migrate across the west and to put this video together, and we are stoked to announce HEATHENS' VOYAGE PT. 1. The 686 pants have held up great throughout the trip and are sick on and off the bike. They look great and are comfortable no matter what you're doing.—In The Hills (mountain bike freeride collective)
Riders: Brady Tweedy, In The Hills, Corbin Clement, Matt Lee
Photos: Erik Hoffman, Gerow
