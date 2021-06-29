686 x Evil Bicycles Announce The Blackout Collection

PRESS RELEASE: 686 x Evil Bicycles
The Blackout Collection: Evil Bicycle took 686's best-selling Everywhere collection and infused their heart-pumping, hell-raising DNA and plenty of bike-specific features while keeping the styling low-key in order to maximize off-the-bike wearability.686 x Evil Everywhere Blackout Bike Pant
• Dual Side Stealth Zipper Vent Pockets - Pocketing has shifted to the back of the leg, which is the perfect location for items while pedaling
• 3D Articulated Knee - Fits over most trail & enduro pads without compromising the casual look
• Curved High Waistband - A longer back rise combined with a curve high waistband across the back to fit better and keep you concealed while in the riding position
• Reshaped rise for cycling position
• Zip Close Card/ID 5th Pocket
• Cord Key Loop - Located just above the hand pocket opening, this loop allows you to clip your keys and you can still stash them in your pocket so they aren't bouncing around on your ride
• 92 % poly / 8% spandex stretch and breathable fabric with water & stain resistant DWR coating
• Durable construction with all seams sewn with 686 Duracore™ thread – the same thread we use on our most bomber outerwear seams
• 9-pocket design
• $119.95 USA / $159.95 CANADA686 x Evil Everywhere Blackout Short
• Dual Side Stealth Zipper Vent Pockets - Pocketing has shifted to the back of the leg, which is the perfect location for items while pedaling
• 13.25” Inseam - Fits over the top of pads
• Curved High Waistband - A longer back rise combined with a curve high waistband across the back to fit better and keep you concealed while in the riding position
• Reshaped rise for cycling position
• Zip Close Card/ID 5th Pocket
• Cord Key Loop - Located just above the hand pocket opening, this loop allows you to clip your keys and you can still stash them in your pocket so they aren't bouncing around on your ride
• 92 % poly / 8% spandex stretch and breathable fabric with water & stain resistant DWR coating
• Durable construction with all seams sewn with 686 Duracore™ thread – the same thread we use on our most bomber outerwear seams
• 9-pocket design
• $99.95 USA / $129.95 CANADA
686 x Evil Everywhere Blackout SS Jersey
• Recycled fabric from plastic bottles (approx 10 bottles per jersey)
• Anti-microbial Microban Zinc coating
• Articulated Slim Fit - Slightly wider across the back for on-bike comfort
• Slightly slimmer sleeves and body for less flapping in the wind
• Drop tail hem for greater coverage in pedal position
• $49.95 USA / $59.95 CANADA686 x Evil Blackout Hooded Jersey
• Recycled fabric from plastic bottles (approx 10 bottles per jersey)
• Anti-microbial Microban Zinc coating
• Articulated Slim Fit - Slightly wider across the back for on-bike comfort
• Slightly slimmer sleeves and body for less flapping in the wind
• Drop tail hem for greater coverage in pedal position
• $64.95 USA / $79.95 CANADA
Check out the complete collection at 686.com/collections/686-x-evilAll Photos Copyright Paris Gore
bike brand clothing I would actually buy and wear????
