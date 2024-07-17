7 Bikes Check from the 2024 Study Dirty

2024 Study Dirty Bike Checks

Ren Egnew's Evil Wreckoning

Ren Egnew placed 2nd in 19-29 Expert for the second year in a row

Frame: Evil Wreckoning

Shock: Push ELEVENSIX RT

Fork: RockShox Lyrik 170mm

Wheels: I9 Enduro 29"

Tires: Front- Continental Kryptotal Rear- Vee Attack HPL

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Brakes: Shimano M820 Saints

Notable features: Groundkeeper Custom Frame Wrap, usually this bike sports pink tassels on its grips, but its owner is in the midst of a busy event season so they didn't make an appearance at the Sturdy Dirty.





Yeehaw for frame protection.



Who needs brakes this good when you're flying downhill as fast as Ren usually is?



Alex Showerman's Juliana Roubion XO1 AXS RSV

Freeride Queen Alex Showerman and her carbon steed.

Frame: Juliana Roubion Carbon CC

Shock: FOX 36 Float Factory 160mm

Fork: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29", Reserve 30|HD 27.5"

Tires: Front- Maxxis Minion DHF 29", Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Notable features: I9 Hydra Hubs, Alex Showerman's signature mismatched grips, and a pride sticker that just seems to compliment the already amazing color of this bike.



Lya Macaya's Zerode Katipo Trail

Apparently gearbox bikes are pretty fast... Lya Macaya took gold in her division of the Expert category.

Frame: Zerode Katipo

Shock: Formula MOD CTS

Fork: Manitou Mezzer Expert 160mm

Wheels: Rear- WTB Kom Tough 29" Front- Newman Evolution SL A.30 29"

Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 29"

Gearbox: Pinion C1.9xr 9 speed

Belt tensioner: Pinion BT1

Notable features: Pretty much this whole build is notable.



No chain link tattoos here. Also some very cool, beefy suspension happening.

Jill Kintner's Pivot Switchblade

Queen of Crankworx, Sea Otter Classic, UCI World Cup, and pretty much anything else she does on a bike. Jill Kintner also defended her title as the Sturdiest B this weekend.

Frame: Pivot Switchblade

Shock: Fox Factory Float X

Fork: Fox Factory 36 160mm

Wheels: F+B 30 EM Wheels 29"

Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II 29" Front- Maxxis Assegai 29"

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M9100 SGS

Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120

Notable features: Full Kashima Fox Factory Fork (say that 10 times fast), Groundkeeper Custom Fender with Kintner's designs to match the build, #1 number plate for the Sturdiest B five years in a row.



All gold errythang for one of the winningest ladies in biking.

Cynthia Krass & Lily Krass Ritter's Trek Slash 7s

Tell me there's something cooler than this mother/daughter duo of racers with matching bikes? Both raced in the Expert category and took podium spots... must run in the family?

Frame: Trek Slash 7

Shock: (Lily) Fox Factory DHX (Cynthia) RockShox Deluxe Select RT

Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate 170mm

Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30 29"

Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II, Front- Maxxis Minion DHF

Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100

Notable features: Lily- Skida x Tire Fire fender, a really cute handwritten note *wipes eyes.* Cynthia- Club Ride x Katie Lo fender.





Katie Lo x Club Ride Fender

Race reminder's from Lily's husband.



It doesn't get much cuter than this.

Annijke Wade's Bowhead Reach E-Bike

The capabilities of these eMTBs is pretty unreal.

Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion FBF 26x4 Front- Maxxis Minion DHR II 24x2.3

Suspension: Rear Shock- Marzocchi Bomber CR Front Shocks- Fox Factory Float DPS Performance

Brakes: Magura MT5h

Notable features: Topo Designs Handlebar bag, Ergon GXR Grips, Tannus Armour Inserts in all 3 tires.

Wade hit a rock near the bottom of the course, severing one of the wires that connected the batteries on her bike to the motor. Minus the one step up right in front of where her bike lost power, Wade was able to pump down the rest of the course and keep enough speed without a battery to finish her race. Certifiably badass.



Wade said the severed wire is probably in the best possible spot as far as ease of replacement.

Ariel Kazunas' Specialized Enduro Expert

The woman AND her bike are just dripping with steeze.

Frame: Specialized Enduro Expert Fact 11 Carbon

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select Plus

Fork: RockShox Zeb Select Plus 170mm

Wheels: I9 Hydro Endura 29"

Tires: Rear- Continental Kryptotal FR, Front- Specialized Butcher

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle GXS

Brakes: SRAM Code

Notable features: SDG Bel-Air saddle, a really pretty set of custom I9 spokes, 'Jimmy's Mom Towed You In' sticker.





Apparently some folks have mixed feelings about this furry saddle.



IYKYK, and you only know if you'd ridden Teton Pass.



In an homage to the many banana slugs in the PNW, this gal raced in a banana slug hat and shirt that said 'Live slow, die whenever.' Can I get a sticker of that?'

One of the race sweepers in a full dragon costume complete with horns, wings, face paint, and a "Please don't pet me, I'm working" service animal patch.' It's all in the details folks.

Every summer, tons of talented female and female-identifying mountain bikers flock to the greater Snoqualmie area for an enduro race known as the Sturdy Dirty. This year's venue was Raging River where several brand new trails have just been built by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. Trails like Reverence, PCT, Executive Decision, and Pop & Top had riders climbing as much as 4,300ft over 20 miles in the battle for the title of Sturdiest B. While the race's terrain is no joke, the Sturdy Dirty is one of those great events that's really about the vibes more than anything. After all, there's nothing like a gal who can ride tech in a tutu (or a unicorn costume, or a whole host of other great 'fits). We did a round up of bikes from the event that truly embodied the Sturdy Dirty spirit in one way or another.Lily's bike is the orange frame, Cynthia's is the grey frame.Because it wouldn't be a Sturdy Dirty post without a couple fit checks too - my two personal favorite outfits of the weekend: