7 Bikes Check from the 2024 Study Dirty

2024 Study Dirty Bike Checks and a couple fit checks cause it wouldn't be the Sturdy Dirty without it...
Every summer, tons of talented female and female-identifying mountain bikers flock to the greater Snoqualmie area for an enduro race known as the Sturdy Dirty. This year's venue was Raging River where several brand new trails have just been built by the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance. Trails like Reverence, PCT, Executive Decision, and Pop & Top had riders climbing as much as 4,300ft over 20 miles in the battle for the title of Sturdiest B. While the race's terrain is no joke, the Sturdy Dirty is one of those great events that's really about the vibes more than anything. After all, there's nothing like a gal who can ride tech in a tutu (or a unicorn costume, or a whole host of other great 'fits). We did a round up of bikes from the event that truly embodied the Sturdy Dirty spirit in one way or another. Ren Egnew's Evil Wreckoning
Frame: Evil Wreckoning Alex Showerman's Juliana Roubion XO1 AXS RSV
Shock: Push ELEVENSIX RT
Fork: RockShox Lyrik 170mm
Wheels: I9 Enduro 29"
Tires: Front- Continental Kryptotal Rear- Vee Attack HPL
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Brakes: Shimano M820 Saints
Notable features: Groundkeeper Custom Frame Wrap, usually this bike sports pink tassels on its grips, but its owner is in the midst of a busy event season so they didn't make an appearance at the Sturdy Dirty.
Frame: Juliana Roubion Carbon CC Lya Macaya's Zerode Katipo Trail
Shock: FOX 36 Float Factory 160mm
Fork: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29", Reserve 30|HD 27.5"
Tires: Front- Maxxis Minion DHF 29", Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II 27.5
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Notable features: I9 Hydra Hubs, Alex Showerman's signature mismatched grips, and a pride sticker that just seems to compliment the already amazing color of this bike.
Frame: Zerode Katipo Jill Kintner's Pivot Switchblade
Shock: Formula MOD CTS
Fork: Manitou Mezzer Expert 160mm
Wheels: Rear- WTB Kom Tough 29" Front- Newman Evolution SL A.30 29"
Tires: Schwalbe Magic Mary 29"
Gearbox: Pinion C1.9xr 9 speed
Belt tensioner: Pinion BT1
Notable features: Pretty much this whole build is notable.
Frame: Pivot Switchblade
Shock: Fox Factory Float X
Fork: Fox Factory 36 160mm
Wheels: F+B 30 EM Wheels 29"
Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II 29" Front- Maxxis Assegai 29"
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR M9100 SGS
Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120
Notable features: Full Kashima Fox Factory Fork (say that 10 times fast), Groundkeeper Custom Fender with Kintner's designs to match the build, #1 number plate for the Sturdiest B five years in a row.
All gold errythang for one of the winningest ladies in biking. Cynthia Krass & Lily Krass Ritter's Trek Slash 7s
Lily's bike is the orange frame, Cynthia's is the grey frame.
Frame: Trek Slash 7 Annijke Wade's Bowhead Reach E-Bike
Shock: (Lily) Fox Factory DHX (Cynthia) RockShox Deluxe Select RT
Fork: RockShox Zeb Ultimate 170mm
Wheels: Bontrager Line Comp 30 29"
Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion DHR II, Front- Maxxis Minion DHF
Drivetrain: Shimano XT M8100
Notable features: Lily- Skida x Tire Fire fender, a really cute handwritten note *wipes eyes.* Cynthia- Club Ride x Katie Lo fender.
Tires: Rear- Maxxis Minion FBF 26x4 Front- Maxxis Minion DHR II 24x2.3
Suspension: Rear Shock- Marzocchi Bomber CR Front Shocks- Fox Factory Float DPS Performance
Brakes: Magura MT5h
Notable features: Topo Designs Handlebar bag, Ergon GXR Grips, Tannus Armour Inserts in all 3 tires.
Wade hit a rock near the bottom of the course, severing one of the wires that connected the batteries on her bike to the motor. Minus the one step up right in front of where her bike lost power, Wade was able to pump down the rest of the course and keep enough speed without a battery to finish her race. Certifiably badass.
Wade said the severed wire is probably in the best possible spot as far as ease of replacement. Ariel Kazunas' Specialized Enduro Expert
Frame: Specialized Enduro Expert Fact 11 Carbon
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select Plus
Fork: RockShox Zeb Select Plus 170mm
Wheels: I9 Hydro Endura 29"
Tires: Rear- Continental Kryptotal FR, Front- Specialized Butcher
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle GXS
Brakes: SRAM Code
Notable features: SDG Bel-Air saddle, a really pretty set of custom I9 spokes, 'Jimmy's Mom Towed You In' sticker.
Because it wouldn't be a Sturdy Dirty post without a couple fit checks too - my two personal favorite outfits of the weekend:
One of the race sweepers in a full dragon costume complete with horns, wings, face paint, and a "Please don't pet me, I'm working" service animal patch.' It's all in the details folks.