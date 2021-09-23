7 Short Travel Bikes from Crankworx BC Dual Slalom

Sep 23, 2021
by chris pilling  
Crankworx is back in BC for the 2021 Summer Series. Here are 7 bikes from the dual slalom.

Tomas Slavik's Ghost Bikes Riot. 130mm front and back mullet set up.

Mikey Haderer's Evil Calling. Di2 drivetrain from Shimano. He also chooses to run 2 piston XT calipers for weight savings.

Niels Bensink's Radon Jab. SR Suntour suspension. Vee Tires snap to combat the soft soil here at Sunpeaks

Harriet Berbidge-Smith's Trek Ticket Slope. Sram Codes. Pike DJ. This rig will double as her speed and style bike as well.

Seth Sherlock's Intense Primer. Trail bike turned Dual Slalom with some volume spacers and more PSI.

Fabien Cousinie's NS bikes Define 150. Custom mullet set up with longer stroke shock to make the proper geo.

Keegan Wright's Divinci Django. Maxxis DHF front Minion SS rear. Raceface components.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Crankworx Summer Series 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112203 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63116 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62013 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
59114 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
58763 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
50164 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49893 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
46798 views

5 Comments

  • 5 1
 Opts for two-piston brakes for weight, brings water bottle. *_*
  • 2 0
 these are cool weird bikes
  • 2 0
 Some 26 27'5 mullets not mentioned??.…
  • 2 0
 That calling would be a bunch of fun
  • 1 1
 I love it why a rider's confidence is so huge, they run a small bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009432
Mobile Version of Website