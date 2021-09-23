7 Short Travel Bikes from Crankworx BC Dual Slalom

Tomas Slavik's Ghost Bikes Riot. 130mm front and back mullet set up.

Mikey Haderer's Evil Calling. Di2 drivetrain from Shimano. He also chooses to run 2 piston XT calipers for weight savings.

Niels Bensink's Radon Jab. SR Suntour suspension. Vee Tires snap to combat the soft soil here at Sunpeaks

Harriet Berbidge-Smith's Trek Ticket Slope. Sram Codes. Pike DJ. This rig will double as her speed and style bike as well.

Seth Sherlock's Intense Primer. Trail bike turned Dual Slalom with some volume spacers and more PSI.

Fabien Cousinie's NS bikes Define 150. Custom mullet set up with longer stroke shock to make the proper geo.

Keegan Wright's Divinci Django. Maxxis DHF front Minion SS rear. Raceface components.

Crankworx is back in BC for the 2021 Summer Series. Here are 7 bikes from the dual slalom.