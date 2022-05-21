7 Bikes Stolen from the Union Team at the Fort William DH World Cup

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The Union team were the victims of a robbery at the Fort William World Cup after its pits were broken into and multiple bikes stolen.

After the first day of practice the Union team arrived at the Fort William race venue to find that all of its bikes had been stolen overnight. The list of bikes includes four Santa Cruz V10s, a blue Santa Cruz 5010, a new Santa Cruz Megatower in blue and a white Santa Cruz Tallboy.

Alongside the seven stolen bikes the team also lost reserve wheels, Fox clothing and Ohlins forks and shocks. Luckily the Santa Cruz Syndicate were on hand to help out and made sure that the team could still qualify and race this weekend.

bigquotesAfter a good first day, we were heartbroken to discover that all of our bikes had been taken, overnight.

We are eternally grateful to the Santa Cruz Syndicate for helping get us kitted out and able to race Quali.

It’s a good job we’re ARD and we won’t let this stop a good time. Thanks again to all that have pulled together to help today happen.Union

It's great to hear that the team were still able to race this weekend but it does raise questions as to how the robbery happened in what is meant to be a secure pit area.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


28 Comments

  • 30 0
 Fucking makes me puke
  • 21 2
 Oi mate, you got a loicense for puking?
  • 3 1
 @Stokedonthis: hilarious!
  • 26 0
 Apologies on behalf of all Scotland - we’re mostly awesome but every country has its a*sholes.

Kudos to the Syndicate.
  • 6 2
 eh we're not mostly awesome, we're mostly jakebaws, fannies, smoothbrains, chads, cretins, neds.
  • 1 0
 @browner: it's 50:50
  • 8 4
 @browner: It's SHITE being Scottish! We're the lowest of the low. The scum of the f*cking Earth! The most wretched miserable servile pathetic trash that was ever shat on civilization. Some people hate the English. I don't. They're just wankers. We, on the other hand, are colonized by wankers. Can't even find a decent culture to get colonized by. We're ruled by effete a*sholes. It's a shite state of affairs to be in, Tommy, and all the fresh air in the world won't make any f*cking difference!
  • 14 0
 You would think there would be some sort of security at a big event like this especially with the bellends we have in the world today! All they needed to do was remove 1 heras fencing panel, bloody joke
  • 6 0
 Just absolutely sickening! I saw an Orbea on the roof of a car today, not locked and commented. My other half said but it’s fort William and it just wouldn’t happen here…. Absolute scumbags, how can that even happen. Security should have been much tighter this shouldn’t be possible to happen, especially to such a team that clearly top quality kit and Lille unit the budget of the big teams… absolute cowards doing this. I wish them a deadly car crash in future
  • 4 0
 considering the car park has number plate recognition to activate the gate youd think theyd have footage of what ever van turned up to nick the bikes :/
  • 1 0
 They didn’t need to go into the car park, the team vans were at the side of the trees where the climbing trails are!
  • 5 0
 F-cking robbing dick heads , kudos to the santacruz syndicate
  • 1 0
 I was walking past the RAW set up today and the guy was giving details to the cops about a stolen bike. Cop asked him how he felt about it??!! I Obviously a standard question as he scrolled through on his phone. The RAW guy replied- glum!
  • 3 0
 I wonder if it was the same crew that robbed gwin in 2019
  • 2 0
 I was thinking same Absolutely wrong people Must be a team not a one person Unbelievable!!!
  • 8 0
 I wonder if it was the same folks that robbed Norbs
  • 3 0
 I believe that is a burglary.
  • 1 0
 I have never been to a WC but seeing photos & videos I have always wondered how people (teams) don't get their bikes stolen. There doesn't seem to be any security.
  • 1 0
 This really sucks. However some security should be made by organisers or just the Pro teams itself.
  • 1 0
 Of course this is horrible news but why the f… would you leave the bikes in the pits over night?
  • 3 1
 inside job
  • 2 1
 OK, Alex Jones
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: Flat earthers don’t like downhill bikes.
  • 1 0
 Someone needed a write-off.
  • 1 0
 Was the intense van broken into at fort bill too a couple years ago?
  • 1 0
 Gwin's van was broken into in Edinburgh, 140 miles away from Fort William, but unfortunately bike theft over the FT William World Cup weekend is all too common. Probably the same c#nts coming up each year. Site security looks sh#t this year, and the organisers and should be ashamed that this has happened.
  • 1 0
 It seems like a major theft happens every World Cup race
  • 1 0
 Not exactly the kind of bike check story we were expecting today...





