7 Bikes Stolen from the Union Team at the Fort William DH World Cup

After a good first day, we were heartbroken to discover that all of our bikes had been taken, overnight.



We are eternally grateful to the Santa Cruz Syndicate for helping get us kitted out and able to race Quali.



It’s a good job we’re ARD and we won’t let this stop a good time. Thanks again to all that have pulled together to help today happen. — Union

The Union team were the victims of a robbery at the Fort William World Cup after its pits were broken into and multiple bikes stolen.After the first day of practice the Union team arrived at the Fort William race venue to find that all of its bikes had been stolen overnight. The list of bikes includes four Santa Cruz V10s, a blue Santa Cruz 5010, a new Santa Cruz Megatower in blue and a white Santa Cruz Tallboy.Alongside the seven stolen bikes the team also lost reserve wheels, Fox clothing and Ohlins forks and shocks. Luckily the Santa Cruz Syndicate were on hand to help out and made sure that the team could still qualify and race this weekend.It's great to hear that the team were still able to race this weekend but it does raise questions as to how the robbery happened in what is meant to be a secure pit area.