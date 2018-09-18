FIRST LOOK

7 Clever Little Gadgets & Accessories - Interbike 2018

Sep 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
New suspension technology, groundbreaking new frame designs, a lightweight, affordable and efficient gearbox.... Those are the things that I'm always searching for at trade shows, but so far there hasn't been anything in that realm at Interbike. I'll keep searching, but in the meantime, here are seven little gadgets that caught my eye.




Interbike 2018

Park Tool MTC-20

The MTC-20 is a stripped down, bare bones multi-tool that looks like it could be ideal for shorter rides or races. It's equipped with 3, 4, 5, and 8mm Allen keys, a screwdriver that can work as either a flathead or Phillips, a T25, and a CO2 inflator head. It's said to weigh only 74 grams, and retails for $22.95 USD.




Interbike 2018

Garmin inReach Mini

Planning to head deep into the backcountry, into a zone where there are hardly any people, and definitely no cell service? Sounds like a good time, but what if something goes wrong? Garmin's inReach Mini is a pint-sized satellite communicator that allows its user to send and receive text messages, or even broadcast an SOS alert if shit really hits the fan. The text messages are sent via the 100% global Iridium satellite network, and the SOS call is handled by GEOS, who are on alert 24/7. The $350 inReach Mini can also be paired via Bluetooth to compatible devices to open up even more features, including access to maps and aerial imagery.




Interbike 2018

Lezyne Multi Drive Light

Night riding season is almost here, and there are more tiny but powerful options on the market than ever. The days of toting around a heavy water bottle sized battery are long gone, and Lezyne's new Multi Drive light is a prime example of what's possible. The $170 light puts out 1000 lumens, and can be mounted on a helmet or handlebar. The external battery pack gives the light a claimed run time of 3 hours in max output mode, and up to 18 hours in economy mode, which is 150 lumens.


Interbike 2018
The battery comes with a 35" cord, which opens up a range of mounting possibilities.
Interbike 2018
It can also be used as a power bank to charge a cell phone or GPS unit.


Interbike 2018


Slug Plug Tool

There are a handful of tire plug tools out there, but when the Slug Plug hits the market it's going to be an attractive option thanks to its $10 asking price. That price includes two strips of plugs, one thick and one thin.



Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018

EVOC Hip Pouch 1L

EVOC's new smaller hip pouch is for those quick laps, where just a few tools, a snack, and maybe an extra layer are all you need. There's a zippered pocket on each side, along with a larger main compartment. MSRP: $60.



Interbike 2018


Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet Combo

The Range torque wrench is small enough to pack in tool kit for a road trip, where it can be used to torque bolts between 2-10Nm. It's a simple beam style ratcheting wrench - you'll need to look at the dial rather than waiting to feel a 'click' in order to know when the desired torque has been reached, but that's also how Feedback were able to price it at $79.95, which includes a small case and 14 bits.



Interbike 2018
Not sure how to mount your enduro banana? SKS has it covered - just attach two of their Anywhere Mounts together and voila, that banana isn't going anywhere.


27 Comments

  • + 8
 Forget bottle mounts, banana mounts are the future.....
  • + 7
 www.on-lynecomponents.com/collections/nana-hammock/products/nana-hammock-black?variant=52798194389
  • + 2
 @BaGearA: No way!!! That's awesome!
  • + 1
 Keeps your banana ripe for longer
  • + 5
 That banana mount is from 3018, we're definitely making progress in the future, can't wait to get there!
  • + 1
 I have an Evoc hip bag. I hate how the bladder hose doesn't run through a hole in the pouch. If you fill the bladder, and put anything inside the bag then the hose kinks over the top of the inside pouch holding the bladder. I had to cut a slit in the pouch and then press a grommet to get a straighter line for the hose. I was severely annoyed that a $110 bag was full of water with a kink in the hose because of shit design. Every time I wanted a drink I had to take the bag off to adjust the hose.
  • + 1
 never had a hose issue with mine. i do agree with the house routing annoyance though. silly indeed.
  • + 0
 I was just thinking. Anyone who is really into hip bags(aka fanny packs), needs to reconsider a lot of things. Those of you(not necessarily this guy), but you the enduro bros, just wear a fuxking camelback...for christ sake....my back is sweaty...wah wah... think of it as a multipurpose enduro spine protector...Cuz you're so gnarly...


Full disclosure...I hate trends and enduro bros yelling ews strava shit while ripping hardtail trails...and I think the late 80s and 90s already proved fanny packs are a trend and more of a fashion statement than anything.

Maybe I had too many beers tonight....I just feel like anything labeled dakine or evoc or *insert trendy name which implies I've been to hawaii or traveled* bullshit is robbing the mountain from mountain biking. Sea to summit might as well get in the game. I want the next fanny pack which doubles as an inflatable neck pillow on my first class flight to Whistler...
  • + 1
 Oh yeah...bring on the take it easy comments...
  • + 3
 35”?

I’m going to mount that battery on my friends bike.
  • + 2
 Brilliant
  • + 2
 Forget the banana- I want to see more about the saw! Is it held on by a single mount or two? Looks slick.
  • + 1
 $10 Slug Plug is brilliant. I'd buy it just for the name, but gotta love reasonably priced bike stuff.
  • + 3
 Bannana
  • + 0
 Let's get real, how much do those 14 feedback bits cost to produce? We're talking a dollar, max. total. It's not a selling point that the tool includes the bits. IMO.
  • + 1
 I'd expect them to them to be 1$ if the quality is very poor , the price for that tool is good but i think you get what you pat for
  • + 1
 @BaGearA: feedback makes poor quality tools. their portable stands are good, but their tools are rather shitty imo.
  • + 1
 Is Someone from Pinkbike Drunk positing somewhere in Reno right now..?!?!?
  • + 1
 I’m not drunk - are you?
  • + 1
 that banana holder is genius Smile
  • + 1
 Just got an inReach Mini. I'm diggin' it.
  • + 1
 Give it 6 months and it will all be about the duel banana mount frame...
  • + 1
 The Banana Hammock
  • - 1
 Haha so many bad things could be done with a banana Wink
  • + 2
 or you could just eat it
  • + 0
 Is it 29+compatible?

Post a Comment



