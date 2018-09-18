7 Clever Little Gadgets & Accessories - Interbike 2018

Park Tool MTC-20

Garmin inReach Mini

Lezyne Multi Drive Light

The battery comes with a 35" cord, which opens up a range of mounting possibilities. It can also be used as a power bank to charge a cell phone or GPS unit.

Slug Plug Tool

EVOC Hip Pouch 1L

Feedback Sports Range Torque Ratchet Combo

Not sure how to mount your enduro banana? SKS has it covered - just attach two of their Anywhere Mounts together and voila, that banana isn't going anywhere.

The MTC-20 is a stripped down, bare bones multi-tool that looks like it could be ideal for shorter rides or races. It's equipped with 3, 4, 5, and 8mm Allen keys, a screwdriver that can work as either a flathead or Phillips, a T25, and a CO2 inflator head. It's said to weigh only 74 grams, and retails for $22.95 USD.Planning to head deep into the backcountry, into a zone where there are hardly any people, and definitely no cell service? Sounds like a good time, but what if something goes wrong? Garmin's inReach Mini is a pint-sized satellite communicator that allows its user to send and receive text messages, or even broadcast an SOS alert if shit really hits the fan. The text messages are sent via the 100% global Iridium satellite network, and the SOS call is handled by GEOS, who are on alert 24/7. The $350 inReach Mini can also be paired via Bluetooth to compatible devices to open up even more features, including access to maps and aerial imagery.Night riding season is almost here, and there are more tiny but powerful options on the market than ever. The days of toting around a heavy water bottle sized battery are long gone, and Lezyne's new Multi Drive light is a prime example of what's possible. The $170 light puts out 1000 lumens, and can be mounted on a helmet or handlebar. The external battery pack gives the light a claimed run time of 3 hours in max output mode, and up to 18 hours in economy mode, which is 150 lumens.There are a handful of tire plug tools out there, but when the Slug Plug hits the market it's going to be an attractive option thanks to its $10 asking price. That price includes two strips of plugs, one thick and one thin.EVOC's new smaller hip pouch is for those quick laps, where just a few tools, a snack, and maybe an extra layer are all you need. There's a zippered pocket on each side, along with a larger main compartment. MSRP: $60.The Range torque wrench is small enough to pack in tool kit for a road trip, where it can be used to torque bolts between 2-10Nm. It's a simple beam style ratcheting wrench - you'll need to look at the dial rather than waiting to feel a 'click' in order to know when the desired torque has been reached, but that's also how Feedback were able to price it at $79.95, which includes a small case and 14 bits.