7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST
May 5, 2018
by
Trevor Lyden
Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper prototype
Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden
Alex Volikov's Scott Gambler
Brendan Howey's Commencal Furious
Graham Aggasiz's Kona Operator
Kurt Sorge's Polygon Collosus
Kirt Voreis's Niner Rip 9
Ethan Nell - Black Sage 2018
Stay tuned for more bike checks and full event coverage!
+ 9
Chris0934SF
(37 mins ago)
Niner single crown. Ballsy.
[Reply]
+ 8
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(37 mins ago)
Kirt is sending the whole course on a trailbike. So rowdy.
[Reply]
+ 1
panchoy
(1 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Mr. Voreis is still one of the best riders to watch ride...always gets me stoked and want to ride...
[Reply]
+ 3
colemanb
(28 mins ago)
That Hyper is hot!!
[Reply]
