PINKBIKE TECH

7 DH Bikes From Black Sage FEST

May 5, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  
Bas Van Steenbergen s Hyper prototype
Bas Van Steenbergen's Hyper prototype

Carson Storch s Rocky Mountain Maiden
Carson Storch's Rocky Mountain Maiden

Alex Volikov s Scott Gambler
Alex Volikov's Scott Gambler

Brendan Howey s Commencal Furious
Brendan Howey's Commencal Furious

Graham Aggasiz s Kona Operator
Graham Aggasiz's Kona Operator

Kurt Sorge s Polygon Collosus
Kurt Sorge's Polygon Collosus

Kirt Voreis s Niner Rip 9
Kirt Voreis's Niner Rip 9

Ethan Nell - Black Sage 2018
Ethan Nell - Black Sage 2018

Stay tuned for more bike checks and full event coverage!

Must Read This Week
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
63301 views
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
62889 views
First Look: Schwalbe’s New, More Aggressive Hans Dampf - Garda Trentino 2018
49934 views
Nukeproof Mega 275C RS - Review
45754 views
Is This the Longest MTB Jump Ever? - Video
45090 views
Brandon Semenuk's 'Gallery': A Visual Feast - Video
43197 views
Danny MacAskill Talks Big Moves, Sequels & His Latest Film: Exclusive Interview
42905 views
Sarah Builds A Canyon Test Bike - Video
35879 views

4 Comments

  • + 9
 Niner single crown. Ballsy.
  • + 8
 Kirt is sending the whole course on a trailbike. So rowdy.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Mr. Voreis is still one of the best riders to watch ride...always gets me stoked and want to ride...
  • + 3
 That Hyper is hot!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023711
Mobile Version of Website