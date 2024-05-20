7 Dogs from the Cam Zink Invitational Including Crusty the Freeride Super Dog

Crusty herself.

Crusty at the bottom of the free ride zone, sharing the stoke.

Crusty making sure dad is okay after a little spill.



Crusty keeping an eye on Talus.

Crusty leading Malachi back to the crew after a sweet line.



I think this dog's name is Harrison.

Calypso, also an excellent free ride dog, homies with Crusty.

Bentley Storch, icon of the sport.

Barb went on all kinds of adventures in DJ's jacket.

We heard you loud and clear after Sea Otter, you guys like your dog features. I get it, people love dogs, people love biking with their dogs, there were tons of dogs at Sea Otter, you wanted to see all of them, and we didn't deliver because we were busy doing other things like figuring out the rules of dual slalom instead. Lo and behold, we had a lot of downtime at Zink's place and so I decided to do a Dogs of the Cam Zink Invitational piece. But then I met Crusty, a dog so special she deserves more than just one photo.Crusty is not your average dog. She was found in the desert by her dad all covered in fleas and not doing super well. But once she was taken home and adopted into In the Hills Gang, Crusty began to thrive. Anyone whose ridden bikes with a dog knows that there's some training that goes into it to keep you and your pup safe on the trail. A freeride dog like Crusty has to have an even more advanced set of skills to be around jumps and other big terrain safely and Crusty has mastered all of them. So here's a photo ode to Crusty, one of the most awesome bike dogs I've ever met and a true sweetheart.Because I know everyone would be mad if I didn't put other dogs in here too -- for your enjoyment, the rest of the dogs of the Cam Zink Invitational (at least that I took photos of):