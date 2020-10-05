7 Downhill Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by Matthew DeLorme  
George Brannigan
George Brannigan

Adrien Dailly Full Enduro
Adrien Dailly Full Enduro

Gee Atherton Atherton Bikes DH
Gee Atherton, Atherton Bikes DH

Eddie Masters Pivot Pheonix
Eddie Masters Pivot Pheonix

Charlie Harrison Trek Session
Charlie Harrison Trek Session

David Trummer YT Tues
David Trummer YT Tues

Vali Holl after taking her first Elite win
Vali Holl after taking her first Elite win!


20 Comments

  • 9 1
 Was Gee told the news that he's not going to world champs just before that photo was taken?
  • 1 0
 isn't he going?
  • 1 0
 @vhdh666: Nope
  • 1 0
 @vhdh666: He hasnt been in the worlds since 2015 i think
  • 4 0
 That Propaint job is sweet!
  • 1 0
 I like what you did here. Excellent work. A+.
  • 2 0
 Those propains are lookin mighty fine...and what is up with the white fox 40s? is that just in style now hahah?
  • 1 0
 It's light grey, and that's the factory color this year.
  • 1 1
 @NorCalNomad: Oh that makes sense...I guess it looks ok, I always like a retro-ish look but I think I liked the orange better.
  • 1 2
 Looks like a cube
  • 3 0
 Gee looks p*ssed!
  • 2 0
 Gee would strangle you in a second with those hands!!
  • 1 0
 ...watch Gee´s front tire - maybe a new Conti prototype? Something like a Conti Kaiser Projekt 2.5 would be nice...
  • 1 0
 The Atherton is soooo good!!!
  • 1 0
 Any inside info on Vali's front tire?
  • 2 0
 Rumor is a new Shorty coming
  • 2 0
 I think she mentioned she was testing a Shorty prototype.
  • 1 0
 Gee Atherton is using Ochain? Wow!
  • 1 0
 Pivot and YT are putting out some stunning looking bikes.
  • 1 0
