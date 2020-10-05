Pinkbike.com
7 Downhill Bikes From Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 5, 2020
by
Matthew DeLorme
George Brannigan
Adrien Dailly Full Enduro
Gee Atherton, Atherton Bikes DH
Eddie Masters Pivot Pheonix
Charlie Harrison Trek Session
David Trummer YT Tues
Vali Holl after taking her first Elite win!
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Who Faved
9
1
kcy4130
(46 mins ago)
Was Gee told the news that he's not going to world champs just before that photo was taken?
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(37 mins ago)
isn't he going?
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(29 mins ago)
@vhdh666
: Nope
[Reply]
1
0
petrospit
(26 mins ago)
@vhdh666
: He hasnt been in the worlds since 2015 i think
[Reply]
4
0
matt-15
(49 mins ago)
That Propaint job is sweet!
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(32 mins ago)
I like what you did here. Excellent work. A+.
[Reply]
2
0
pkrides
(55 mins ago)
Those propains are lookin mighty fine...and what is up with the white fox 40s? is that just in style now hahah?
[Reply]
1
0
NorCalNomad
(54 mins ago)
It's light grey, and that's the factory color this year.
[Reply]
1
1
pkrides
(52 mins ago)
@NorCalNomad
: Oh that makes sense...I guess it looks ok, I always like a retro-ish look but I think I liked the orange better.
[Reply]
1
2
lucianrodriguez
(39 mins ago)
Looks like a cube
[Reply]
3
0
paulskibum
(49 mins ago)
Gee looks p*ssed!
[Reply]
2
0
ompete
(42 mins ago)
Gee would strangle you in a second with those hands!!
[Reply]
1
0
Goe
(3 mins ago)
...watch Gee´s front tire - maybe a new Conti prototype? Something like a Conti Kaiser Projekt 2.5 would be nice...
[Reply]
1
0
xMARTINx
(1 hours ago)
The Atherton is soooo good!!!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(49 mins ago)
Any inside info on Vali's front tire?
[Reply]
2
0
Swervsroundsquirrels
(44 mins ago)
Rumor is a new Shorty coming
[Reply]
2
0
f00bar
(37 mins ago)
I think she mentioned she was testing a Shorty prototype.
[Reply]
1
0
wappooo
(24 mins ago)
Gee Atherton is using Ochain? Wow!
[Reply]
1
0
Gavalar66
(13 mins ago)
Pivot and YT are putting out some stunning looking bikes.
[Reply]
1
0
intensecp
(6 mins ago)
MAKE TRAILFORKS FREE AGAIN
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
