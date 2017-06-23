Summer of Glove: 7 Men's Gloves Reviewed





Summer of Glove



Part 2: MEN'S GLOVES

Words & photos by Colin Meagher

Some riders don't wear gloves; notably Sam Blenkinsop. But nearly everyone else I know has a treasured pair of gloves that get worn to death because gloves are as integral a part of cycling as are helmets. They allow us better control, protection, and more fun. Some riders don't wear gloves; notably Sam Blenkinsop. But nearly everyone else I know has a treasured pair of gloves that get worn to death because gloves are as integral a part of cycling as are helmets. They allow us better control, protection, and more fun.







Men’s Mountain Biking Gloves













The right glove for you… It boils down to two things: fit and style.



Fit : Gloves, like shoes, have a number of different sizing standards, from S, M, L, and so on, to different Euro and US versions of numerical sizing (7, 8, 9, etc). But all of these are derived from two, simple measurements: the circumference of your hand measured just below the knuckles (not including your thumb) and the length of your palm and middle finger (some companies just measure the middle finger; maybe they have an excessive number of haters?). Get those measurements to establish a baseline for sizing and then make a decision about whether you prefer a snug fit or a loose fit. My hand, for example, measures 9” (23cm) around the palm, and 7.25” (18.5cm) long; I’m at 3.25” (8cm) for the middle finger measurement. Based on that size information, according to most glove makers, I‘m right on the edge of being too big for a size M glove, so I should size up to L. But with my finger length, a size L glove will likely be too long. So… I'm basically screwed—I have to try before I buy with most brands.



Style : Some people have it, some don't. It's the same with gloves. There's everything available from full-on armored gauntlets suitable for jousting on down to pixie wing and fairy dust xc racing gloves, and everything in between. Do you get hand pain on chattery trails? Maybe look for something with a padded palm. Do you sweat a gob-ton? Something breathable, then. Are you racing DH or Enduro? Maybe knuckle padding might be in your future. There are no rules, just personal preferences. But no one wants to wear a pair of gloves that make them look like an extra in a bad movie of some kind. So it's gotta tick all the function boxes and look good—a tall order!





O’Neal Jump Glove ($30 USD)



Sizes S–XL (tested size L)

Colors: Afterburner Black, Crank Black, Flow Jag black/red (tested), Hustler black/white, Pistons black/white, Shocker black/white, and Wild black/white.







The O’Neal Jump Glove comes with a one-piece thin, artificial leather palm imprinted with a silicon O’Neal logo for a secure grip on the bars. The fingertips wrap around the end of the digits for a nice, comfortable feel, and the body of the glove is pre-curved for less hand fatigue. The back of the glove is a breathable, flexible, somewhat mesh material for easy motion, and the graphics are sublimated so they won’t fade. There is an extra layer of material—almost a gusset—reinforcing the thumb and index finger. There is mesh sandwiched between the fingers. Wrist fit is handled with a Velcro TPR reinforced strap. The “rollover” fingertips and thumb are all touch screen sensitive. There is no impact protection or scuff padding of any kind.







This is a well fitting glove; despite my somewhat shorter than average fingers, I had almost no excess finger material, nor did the body of the glove feel too loose or too tight. Basically it was the mythical “Goldilocks” fit. It breathed well and with the silicon O’Neal logo on the palm, I always had a secure grip. The palm material was thin enough to offer good dexterity and bar/lever feel. The back material was flexible and breathable but not too thin. I'm not a huge fan of the branding, but there are other less heavily branded colors available, though. But otherwise it was a great glove.





100% Ridecamp ($29.50 USD)



Sizes: S–XXL (tested size L)

Colors: Orange (tested), Neon Yellow, Black, Tiedye, Women’s Neon Yellow, and Women’s Black.







The 100% Ridecamp is a bit of a minimalist glove that’s purpose built for mountain biking. I say, minimalist, in that there’s no padding on the palm or knuckle guards. Rather it’s just a straightforward glove with a TPR hook and loop (basically Velcro) wrist closure.



But it’s a bit of a wolf in sheeps clothing, so to speak, because it has a lot going on despite that simple appearance. It’s touch screen compatible with “tech thread” on the index finger tip, has a perforated Clarino palm for breathability and comfort, a nylon spandex back for a nice fit, mesh finger gussets for mobility and breathability, and fastens in place with the above mentioned hook and loop wrist closure. The thumb is terry cloth backed—nice and soft for nose or brow wiping duties. But the glove also has silicon print on the palm and fingers for a secure grip. And in a thoughtful touch, 100% has an indented cuff to accommodate the bulk of a training watch, so it doesn’t make the fabric bunch up uncomfortably. Simple, but well thought out.







On the trail, the size L glove fit my larger palm/short fingers perfectly. There’s no size chart that I could find on the 100% site, so I winged it with the size L request, but it was spot on. The silicon gripper worked well; I never had an unwanted glove shift, but it wasn’t so grippy I couldn’t easily shift my hands. The touch screen worked fine, and the TPR hook and loop allowed a nice, secure closure. There’s even a little 100% logo at the base of the palm on the glove to help with pulling it on. The devil is in the details, and 100% definitely thought this one out. Nicest touch? With regards to the indent on the cuff; I don’t wear a training watch but the lack of a cuff pressing into wrist was appreciated. Again, another great glove.





Ion Gat glove ($47 USD, although it is currently on offer for $35 on their site)



Sizes: S–XL (tested L)

Colors: Olive, Black (tested), and Night Blue







The Gat is a lightweight pull on glove with single piece palm for comfort and some “Overinjected Protection” for the back of the hand and the outer knuckles. The thumb is pre-curved to help eliminate seams and fabric bunching (and potential irritation points) when grabbing the bars, and the index finger has a “Digital Tip” to allow use of touch screen electronic devices. The fingers all have mesh on the sides for mobility and breathability, too. The back of the hand is breathable mesh, and the palm side of the glove and the fingers are covered in silicon gripper stripes to offer confidence on the bars. The cuff is a light weight neoprene. Last but not least, there are buddy buttons that not only assist in pulling on the gloves, but also allow one to snap the gloves together, making it a bit harder to lose one.







The body of the glove fits fine and all the fingers were a touch long on me; but the index finger was exceptionally long; I had nearly an inch of empty finger when the gloves were pulled all the way on. Looking at their size chart, I’d chosen correctly for my palm, and the middle and ring fingers all fit the glove well but the index finger on their glove runs long for my hand, leaving me thinking that I must have a freakishly short finger but my body double Justin also had a significant amount of extra space in the index finger despite fitting perfectly everywhere else. Conclusion? The glove's designer has exceptionally long index fingers? From a performance standpoint, though, the gloves breathed well and were comfortable. The silicon on the palm and fingers allowed a confident grip but easy movement on the bars. Not so certain I’d trust the Overinjected Protection to do anything other than look good, but I appreciated that Ion put it where it needed to be, over the outer knuckles and the outer two fingers. The touch screen worked fine but I had to cram my index finger into the glove to make enough contact to get their Digital Tip to work properly. Overall a nice glove, minus the excessively long index finger.





Giro Remedy X2 Glove ($40 USD)



Sizes: S–XXL (tested size L)

Colors: Vermillion/Black, Olive/Black, and Black (tested)







The Remedy X2 Glove is Giro’s premium, do-it-all aggressive trail/DH glove. There are palm and knuckle pads utilizing Poron XRD, an impact absorbing material that won’t deform over time and repeated impact. The palm is AX Suede synthetic leather for durability, a four-way stretch mesh back for breathability, and Giro’s “Super Fit” combined with a three-piece palm design meant to prevent excess fabric that can bunch uncomfortably when the glove is in use.



The size L Remedy gloves that I received were initially snug enough that I thought I had received a pair of size M gloves—particularly because the fingers were perfect. Most size L gloves are bit long for my stubby digits. But that was the combo of “super fit” and the four-way stretch fabric of the glove—it meant that while snug when initially pulling them on, they pretty much instantly formed to my hand—by the end of my first ride they were pretty much a second skin over my hand. They breathed amazingly well, yet also offered fantastic handle bar feel. The overgrown nature of some of the trails I was riding meant that I got repeatedly slapped on the knuckles but I didn’t really feel any of that—at least not enough to note—until I was riding the same trail with gloves lacking any sort of padding at all.







I rode these gloves hard and they quickly became a go-to for me for any kind of trail riding. Sadly, tragedy struck six or seven rides into savoring the (for me) perfect glove: the seam between the thumb and index finger blew out. A quick call and candid conversation with Joshua Rebol, Giro’s soft goods product manager resolved the issue nicely:





Our gloves are stitched with a 2mm overlap of fabric. If the machine or the operator wiggle at all during that sewing process—particularly if they are sewing mesh—the seam will look right but will fail in 4–5 rides. — Joshua Rebol





It appears that was the case with these test gloves. Giro, however, has only had twenty-five documented failures of this glove design for the 5,000 units produced, and of those failures, less than half have been the result of having been poorly stitched. That’s a stitching failure rate of about 0.2%, which isn't bad at all, given the complexity of glove manufacturing. And Giro has a return policy that saw me on the trail with a new set of gloves in record time; the replacement set has had zero issues despite heavy use. Win all the way around with this glove: great fit, great performance, and awesome manufacturing support for any issues involving customer dissatisfaction.





Leatt DBX Flow 2.0 ($35 USD)



Sizes: S–XL (8–11). size L (10) tested

Colors: Black/Blue, Black/Ivory (tested), Black/White, Brushed, Fuel/White, and Lime/Blue







Leatt’s DBX Flow 2.0 glove is a true minimalist’s glove. The thin palm is a “NanoGrip” material comprised of fibers that are 7.5x thinner than a human hair, according to Leatt’s website, and the mesh back—while it offers “brush guard” fingers and knuckles—is exactly that: a lightweight mesh. The NanoGrip palm material is seamless and pre-curved, and the back of the thumb is comprised of a minimal terry cloth fabric for wiping the nose, brows, etc. The glove is touch screen compatible and has a stretch cuff for a snug, but comfortable fit.







Oh. My. God. If Sam Blenkinsop had a Leatt sponsorship, the DBX Flow 2.0 are the gloves he’d reach for when gloves are mandatory. It literally feels as if you’re wearing nothing on your hands at all. The bar feel, consequently, is exacting and I could feel every nubbin on my ODI Ruffian grips. This led me to doubt their durability, but at the end of the test period, the palm appeared good as new, despite my throttling the grips a bit aggressively during some technical riding and extended climbs in sweltering heat (when I’m suffering, I tend to over grip my bars for some reason—anyone want to play armchair psychologist on that behavior? Be my guest). And while there may be some “brush guard” technology at play in the weave of the fabric, I certainly couldn’t feel it. But I could feel every blade of tall grass brushing my hands and knuckles as I reeled off multiple laps on a particularly fun trail—the glove’s mesh back is that sheer. The fit of the size L glove was nearly perfect; a touch long in the fingers, but that’s to be expected by now. And they breathed well (duh!). When sweaty, I had a nice, secure grip on the bars despite the lack of silicon grippers, too. There was no uncomfortable bunching of the fabric, either, even when sweat soaked. All around, I’d call this a home run if you like a minimalist glove. I still don’t trust the light weight NanoGrip palm for durability, but they held up like a champ for two lengthy rides. Total winner if you don't want to wear gloves but have to.



Pearl Izumi Launch Glove ($45 USD)



Sizes: S–XXL (tested L)

Colors: Black, Citron/Black (tested), Black/Viridian Green, Mandarin Red







The Launch Glove from Pearl Izumi is the same as last year’s offering, just updated colors. It’s got a nice, supple Clarino palm with an extra layer stitched to the outside of the palm where it will rub against the end of the bars. The back of the hand and the knuckles are protected with a mix of D3O, neoprene, and TPR. There are mesh panels between the fingers and a hook and loop closure on the back of the hand. It’s touch screen compatible.







This is a generously proportioned glove. According to Pearl Izumi’s site, L is my size, but I think I’d size down if I were to get another pair. They aren’t overly large, though, just a bit roomier than I like all around. From a performance standpoint, they breathed well and the palms offered a good bar feel. Hand movements were unimpeded while shifting and braking. All in all, a good, reliable glove, albeit a tad roomy. And with the touch screen compatibility mixed with the protection, it ticks all the boxes for an every day driver vs a race day only item. Just be aware that if you like a snug fit, sizing down may be the way to go.





Sombrio Prodigy Glove ($35 USD)



Sizes: XS–XXL (tested size L)

Colors: Black (tested), Fire Truck, and Lime Mojito/Dark Night.







Sombrio’s Prodigy Glove features a single piece Ax Suede palm with mesh between the fingers and a nice, flexible back panel. There’s an extra layer of Ax Suede between the thumb and index finger, too, for durability. Kevlar thread is used throughout the glove for added security, and there’s silicon on the ends of the two brake fingers. This is a slip on design with a tailored cuff cut out for wrist comfort in the riding position. There’s a terry cloth panel on the thumb for nose wiping duties, too. It is not touch screen compatible.







I liked this glove. It fit great, moved well, and breathed as well as any of the other gloves tested here (excepting the Leatt DBX Flow 2.0 gloves; those were on a different level!). I liked the thumb/index finger reinforcement panel, and despite the use of Kevlar thread, I never felt any of the seams. Sombrio touts it as a minimalist glove, suitable for everything from dirt jumping to trail riding. I don't dirt jump but I could appreciate the positive contact I had with the bars when I was trail riding and can see how that would cross over. My only beef with it is the lack of touch screen compatibility. It’s not a deal killer but in this day and age, it’s a glaring omission.









