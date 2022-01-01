8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022

So many stories and things to write, wish I would have the time to write a book.



I think it is only fair I let you know about my new chapter: I signed a work contract with Aldi Hungary, in the department of National Buying Services! My work contains a lot of confidential information and numbers, so that was probably the first and last time I spoke about it!



Very new environment, but the competition stayed, I have to stay sharp and use my problem-solving skills, think strategically and ahead, so it kinda suits me after I got a little bit of taste of it already. It is hard I won’t lie, but I’m ready for the challenge and as always I will give my best to help the company raise! I am still learning so much every day and it keeps me busy, my colleagues say I will need a year at least to see everything and get into a routine so we will see, I am ready! Ahh and you know where to buy groceries (as well) from now on: Aldi! (we need a Christmas bonus, thanks in advance!)



So yes, to close this I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was there through my cycling career, from the fans to sponsors and teams to my very close people, it was an amazing journey!



I won’t disappear, I still love the sport which will never change, doing and watching it as well!



I wish you a very happy new year with lots of happiness, health and success! May 2022 be a good one!