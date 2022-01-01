8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022

We've spent less time scrolling and more time stuffing our faces this Holiday season so a few team changes from the world of racing have slipped under the radar. Here's a round up of the more interesting bits and pieces that slipped through the Christmas crack(er)s.
Ines Thoma to Form her Own Program in 2022
|Thank you Canyon CLLCTV alias Canyon Factory Racing alias Canyon Factory Enduro Team for eight years of the perfect race support, good times and amazing sponsors. Every single teammate, mechanic and manager became a true friend.
During my baby break, I made the decision that my own program will allow me the flexibility I need and also the opportunity to show other values in addition to a fully focused pro racing program. More soon
Erik Fedko Parts Ways with Rose
|3 successful seasons with Rose Bikes are slowly coming to an end. It is time for me to move on and try something new! Thanks Rose for always being loyal and helping me out in every single situation.
As a going away gift there is a signature bike which is limited to 15 built bikes with all my parts on it. The Bike is available on the rose website now! Be quick, ride sick!
Antoine Pierron Says Farewell to Commencal Nobl
|Well it’s time for me to change my way. I leave the Commencal Nobl team. These last 3 years was so much instructive, I’m so happy about what we founded with my brother Matteo Iniguez, so much memories, ups and downs but at the end it was an incredible project, surrounded by amazing people.
Now I need to discover something different, and I have the opportunity for the next season. I’m so hyped! More news coming soon.
Can’t thank enough Jose Iniguez, mom and dad for everything you’ve done, also my team mates. And all the sponsors who made an incredible job
Nina Hoffmann Might be Winding up her Self-Run ProgramNina is being pretty cryptic with this thank you message but reading between the lines we think she may be winding down her Santa Cruz supported program for 2022. We reached out to her for more information but she stayed tight-lipped for now.
|One TEAM! #ninahoffmannracing.
I would like to say thank you. Thank you to an awesome and supportive team this season. First, of course, Sven Heitmann for your organization, planning and all the discussions with me, hehe. Probably not always easy with me.
Robin Krellmann - thanks for keeping my bike in shape and getting me calm when it was needed!
Then my sister Elena Sophie. You’ve been there helping where you could, doesn’t matter if organizational stuff, sister advice or as an awesome 'meal prepper'.
Vincent Kuc you funny guy! Just started mountain biking last year and then supported me as a good friend on many World Cups this year. Always there when you were needed
And finally refit Therapie & Training. Fixing my body after all the damage I’ve done. A special thank you for helping at World Champs this year after my shoulder injury.
It is crazy how many people it takes to set up a proper World Cup racing team. Each of them sacrificed their free time just for me and that’s what I can’t thank enough! I’ll never forget this time.
Melanie Chappaz Moves on From The Brigade
|Time to say goodbye to this beautiful Production Privee frame and to the team The Brigade. It was a great experience that made me think and understand a lot of things. I can’t thank my sponsors enough for this awesome season Production Privee, SR Suntour, Crankbrothers, Fizik, Galfer, HXR, Kenny Racing, Monkey's Sauce, Bluegrass, Formula. Now it’s time to start one of the most exciting adventures, can you guess my future bike?
Barbara Benko Quits Racing to Work at Aldi
|So many stories and things to write, wish I would have the time to write a book.
I think it is only fair I let you know about my new chapter: I signed a work contract with Aldi Hungary, in the department of National Buying Services! My work contains a lot of confidential information and numbers, so that was probably the first and last time I spoke about it!
Very new environment, but the competition stayed, I have to stay sharp and use my problem-solving skills, think strategically and ahead, so it kinda suits me after I got a little bit of taste of it already. It is hard I won’t lie, but I’m ready for the challenge and as always I will give my best to help the company raise! I am still learning so much every day and it keeps me busy, my colleagues say I will need a year at least to see everything and get into a routine so we will see, I am ready! Ahh and you know where to buy groceries (as well) from now on: Aldi! (we need a Christmas bonus, thanks in advance!)
So yes, to close this I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who was there through my cycling career, from the fans to sponsors and teams to my very close people, it was an amazing journey!
I won’t disappear, I still love the sport which will never change, doing and watching it as well!
I wish you a very happy new year with lots of happiness, health and success! May 2022 be a good one!
Isla Short Parts Ways with Orbea
|It’s time to fly the Orbea Factory Team nest! A huge thank you for this year. Super proud to have brought the team jersey to the sharp end of World Cups and won two stripey jumpers during a challenging season. Thank you for the support!
Banshee Racing Brigade Adds Simon Maurer and Hannes Lehmann
|For 2022 the german champ Simon Maurer is back in the game. He was already testing the new BansheeLegend mullet setup and stoked about it!—Banshee Racing Brigade
|Let's welcome our next elite rider for 2022 Hannes Lehmann. Known as a fast rider and party hero Hannes will try to keep the team vibes high and take things not too serious—Banshee Racing Brigade
0 Comments
Post a Comment