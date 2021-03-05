7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures

In case you may have missed it, there is currently a shortage of bike parts driven by a little known global pandemic and an even more obscurely noted increase in demand. It may well have slipped under your radar. Anyhow, this got us thinking, what will this mean for the used bike market?The Pinkbike Buy&Sell section
has been a staple of the second-hand market for well over a decade. I think many people, myself included, have bought, sold or traded bikes for either cold hard cash or possibly even Xbox 360s (naturally with Halo and controllers included). Years on, it now has around 40,000 listings in North America alone. I did wonder though, what bikes are out there that would actually pique my interest?
For me, a bike should either be interesting, sensible or a mixture of both. So I went on a bit of a rummage through the North American classifieds to make something of a selection for you. I've given the verdict of interesting
or sensible
. It's worth noting that, with one exception, I haven't taken price into account. It's not that I didn't look, and if it seemed excessive I struck it off, but I see it as a private matter between the buyer and the seller. If it's worth it to somebody, who am I to undermine that?
So, let's kick things off.
I came across this 2019 Commencal Supreme 29er
and it definitely caught my attention. The latest itineration of the Supreme has established itself as something of a privateer favourite in recent years. It has a very similar frame to the current 2021 model that received such high praise in the downhill bike group test
just a few weeks ago, save for a slightly revised rear end and mullet setup. A SRAM/Rockshox build kit will most likely be reliable and is easy to service. Summer is coming, and this will no doubt be tempting some.Verdict - Sensible
The Supreme isn't the only one to boast a factory team fielding impressive results, big wheels and an axle path more backward than the flat earth society. I also came across this 2019 Norco Aurum HSP
. The Aurum is a very interesting bike. I think if the Norco had seen the remarkable international racing success as the Commencal, then it would be the other way around, and I would be calling the Supreme the more interesting of the two - but it's for that reason that it seems that little bit more of a dark horse and, I for one, haven't seen anywhere near as many out in the wild as its Andorran alloy counterpart.Verdict - Interesting
So, what's the bike where I mention the price? Well, it is this rather unapologetically expensive 2020 Scott Spark RC Nino Edition
. It certainly ain't cheap but I mean, just look at it! If you can resist immediately scrolling down to vent your outrage then I would ask you to consider this - yes, it's very expensive but firstly, it's bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous and secondly, it's dripping in spec (or at least I hope that's spec) and it's going to suit somebody out there. This isn't a two-to-a-dozen trail bike. This is a limited edition version of what was already quite a niche product. Nearly $20000 Canadian is a large chunk of cash but if the price makes your eyes water then it might just be that you're cutting up somebody else's onions.Verdict - Interesting
Three things - it's a Giant, it's got Fox, it's got DT freehub. For an enduro bike that you can treat like trash, you can't go too far wrong with something like this 2020 Giant Reign
. I've always had a soft spot for Giants. They're a huge company, which is definitely a good thing in regards to second hand and sourcing spare parts, they tend to ride well and are reliable whilst refreshingly unfrilled. If limited edition XC rigs raise your blood pressure, then this is surely the tonic.Verdict - Sensible
Banshee seems to be a company that quietly go about their business and put out some great bikes. In the last few years, they've started to bring out some very interesting bikes indeed. For the real nerds out there, their geometry charts tend to be excellent. I think this 2021 Banshee Titan
just has something about it. I particularly like the way it cradles the shock. Good numbers, and not just the "2021" in the model year, make this a very interesting proposition indeed. Its geometry is progressive, but it isn't so slack and long that it will put the more conservatively minded off.Verdict - Interesting
I've long been an advocate of the "make kid's bikes bad again" social cause. I'm sick to the back teeth of kids coming to the trails with their pure talent, unbridled enthusiasm and effortless style. Oh, the humanity. When will it end? Well, probably not anytime soon. Especially with bikes like this 2017 Specialized Camber Grom
. I think a good kids bike needs to be able to swap between wheel sizes and the parts have to a good blend of lightweight, value-conscious and reliable. This bike seems to tick all those boxes and even comes with two sets of wheels to make for hassle-free upsizing.Verdict - Sensible
Retro bikes are becoming increasingly sort after and, much like classic cars, can even be seen as an "investment". Well, however you justify it is none of my business. I would say that this 2004 Balfa BB7
will definitely be worth at least 10 times this much in 5 years time. Apparently, it's the next Gamestop. I saw it on Reddit.
If you do wish to make your friend's jealous, have A LOT of fun and probably be introduced to a side of mountain bike culture you've never even considered then this Balfa would be a great place to start. In keeping with its original remit, the size small will fit anyone between 5" and 6'8".Verdict - Interesting
What'd I miss? Who's found a hidden gem? Should we look for more Sensible or Interesting bikes next time around?
Seriously though @Idaho-mtb don't take any crap off these oldsters and drop them when ever possible. -Old guy
Truth, when the intent is to huck to the flattest flat possible size becomes irrelevant The only time I ever saw a Balfa it was on a XC ride and I was completely confused... until the rider took a turn off trail and went off a cliff. Bike and rider were fine and I instantly wanted one.
It's a great starter machine for the wife or my daughter or if they're not going to ride it then a beach cruiser that doesn't hurt my ass.
It has the only pair of Shimano brakes that I own that don't need bleeding and the 3x9 shifts great. It's also under 30 lb.
Love it.
