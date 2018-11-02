7 Little Bikes That Make Me Want to be a Kid Again - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

Want to make sure your kids send you to the good old folks home instead of the crooked one they saw on the news? This gratuitous carbon fiber run bike might do the trick. With carbon wheels, a carbon fork, carbon steerer tube and stem, and all hung off of a carbon frame, your kid won't have any excuses for not crushing the competition. Want to make sure your kids send you to the good old folks home instead of the crooked one they saw on the news? This gratuitous carbon fiber run bike might do the trick. With carbon wheels, a carbon fork, carbon steerer tube and stem, and all hung off of a carbon frame, your kid won't have any excuses for not crushing the competition.

Sure, carbon is cool but titanium has that distinguished air about it that'll make your little one the classiest rugrat at the playground. It even has a one-piece, titanium stem and 'bar combo, and they've used some sort of elastomer out back for squishiness.

More into projecting your own youth onto your kid? These little rigs should do the trick.

There's no carbon or titanium to see here, but it does have a dual crown fork.

X-Zone wins my imaginary 'Coolest Kids' Bike' award with this beautiful creation. The X-Mini has a CNC machined aluminum frame, but the real trick here is how it can grow with your kid thanks to an adjustable toptube length and standover height.

If you don't want your kids to beat you, you might not want to get them this carbon fiber speed machine. Cable management needs work though.

If you can spring for a carbon fiber or titanium run bike, you can probably spring for a baby Lambo, too. It's a single-seater, though, so you can't tag along.

Back when I was knee-high to a 26er, there weren't many - or any - kids bikes beyond department store death traps made with lead tubes and their forks on backward. Come to think of it, if you were a parent who wanted a reasonably lightweight and reliable bike for your offspring, you pretty much just had to wait until they could barely stand over the toptube of the smallest adult bike. Standover clearance? Nope. All the weight? Yup.What sounds like me sitting on my porch yelling at kids to get off my singletrack is really just jealousy, though. I mean, a few of these are cooler than the bikes in my test stable right now. II shouldn't reproduce, but today's kids' rides are so neat that I almost want to try and convince someone to make a baby with me. At least, I'm retroactively angry at my parents for not waiting longer to have me.And before you ask—no, there aren't a lot of MTB kids' bikes at the show. But who cares, these are fun.