7 Last Minute Storylines from Rampage

Last second news from the hill!
1. Dylan Stark got back on the bike yesterday and hit the canyon gap for the first time. He ended up throwing a tuck on it, and continued to link up his line throughout the day.
2. A lot of lines weren't finished as diggers worked by phone light to push to the finish. Someone get these people headlamps!
3. Kyle Strait had a massive crash yesterday
. Healing vibes Kyle!
4. Cam Zink, who shared Kyle's line, had not hit the Oakley drop by the end of the day, and decided to change lines at the bottom of his run. He's not hitting Oakley Sender, instead going left joining Lacogedguy & Brandt.
5. Brandon Semenuk's drop in was super casual
. He walked up with a big crowd at the top and dropped in quickly.
6. William Robert and Szymon Godziek
did top to bottom runs by the end of the day. Szymon looking super comfy but thinking about some tricks to throw on his massive features. Will's team has been working so fast and diligently all week, and it shows with a finished line.
7. Both Alex Volokhov and Kurt Sorge went too deep on their first hits on shared massive jump off the mid road. Both got up and walked away, and Kurt cleared the never-before-hit feature shortly after. Alex looks unlikely to start, unfortunately. Gutted for Alex if he isn't able to make the start, he's been here so many times as a digger and was so excited to compete.
And they do have a mandatory rest day. From Redbull "Rider and dig team get four days to start building their lines and just dig. There is then a day off to rest for everyone. After the day off, riders are allowed to practice their chosen line over a four day period, where they are also allowed to continue to work and dig on it."
