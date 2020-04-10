7 New Saddles from Fabric, Selle Italia, Ergon, SDG, & Pro - Pond Beaver 2020

Ergon has been at the forefront of a lot of the current saddle thinking—raised areas at the back, flat overall profiles, etc., and the new (ish) SM Enduro adds "overall shorter" to the list. There's a little more padding as well, but it's still fairly firm and supportive enough for the long days of EWS racing (remember racing?).



The SM Enduro isn't as shockingly light as some in this list, but the prices are a lot less stratospheric, too. A saddle is a wear item on an enduro bike, so maybe not spending a week's salary on one is a good idea. And to that end, it's got tough-feeling material around the back and sides of the saddle as well.



The flat portions of the rails are longer than others to help nail your seat position. This is a super nice detail for taller riders who often end up with slack effective seat-tube angles once their saddle height is correct. More adjustability is a big help for them.



The oil slick colorway available on the Comp model will be polarizing, but they all come in normal colors as well. Without the oil slick, it's a sleek-looking silhouette, and no surprise we'll be seeing it on a lot of enduro riders' bikes this year.