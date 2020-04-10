7 New Saddles from Fabric, Selle Italia, Ergon, SDG, & Pro - Pond Beaver 2020

Most of us are sitting at our computers more than on our bikes these days, but there are interesting things happening in the world of saddles. We're curious to spend time on a bunch of these.
Fabric's New Line-S Flat Fabric Line-S Flat Features
• Options for carbon (Pro), titanium (Race), or chromoly (Elite) rails
• Available in 142mm and 155mm widths
• 236mm overall length, with a shorter nose for aggressive riding positions
• Broad, flat back section, and a large cut-out for pressure relief
• Slightly raised at the back profile
• 45mm stack height from mid-rail to saddle top
• Microfiber cover
• Weights from 182g (Pro 142mm) to 240g (Elite 155mm)
• Prices: £59.99 / $80 USD (Elite), £79.99 / $100 USD (Race), £149.99 / $180 USD (Pro)
• More info at fabric.cc
|The Line-S is a new direction for Fabric. With a big cut-out channel, a flatter mid-section, and a profile that's slightly raised at the back, it's got a lot of what people are experimenting with in saddles right now. The shape reminds me of a Specialized Power saddle (which is a good thing), and it's nice to see some more reasonably priced options.
While this saddle looks promising for XC and road riders, I'm curious if naming them "Line-S Flat" means that there's a "Line-S Radius" line coming, which could be better for trail and enduro riders.
Dan Sapp has his hands on the new Line-S and will give his thoughts once he has more saddle time on it.
Pro's short, wide-nosed Stealth Offroad Pro Stealth Offroad Features
• Superlight EVA padding in variable thicknesses
• Stainless steel rails
• Glass fiber-reinforced carbon shell
• Claimed weight starting at 195g
• Available in 142mm and 152mm widths
• Floating 'C-Tec' rail mounts for compliance
• Designed for lower, more aggressive riding positions
• Price: £129.99 / $149.99 USD
• More info at pro-bikegear.com
|Pro introduced a mountain bike variant of their popular Stealth road saddles over the winter, called the Stealth Offroad. The idea behind their short, wide-nosed saddles is originally from working around the strange saddle position restrictions in the road bike world, but a lot of brands are bringing those shapes to mountain biking as well.
Like a few other saddles we're seeing at the moment, the Stealth has a small swoop up at the back, which is intended to increase power in aggressive riding positions and give you something to push back on while climbing. The dual-density padding is a slightly different shape than the road version, and the faux-leather cover feels tough and grippy.
I like that the relief cutout is actually covered to prevent puddle enemas, and the 195g weight is pretty impressive given its stainless steel rails (the road versions are carbon or titanium). The padding seems fairly minimal and the shape suggests it'd be best for a more aggressive riding position, so I'm curious to see how it fares as a trail bike saddle.
Selle Italia's redesigned SLR Boost and Flite Boost Selle Italia SLR Boost Features
• 248mm long (25mm shorter than previous SLR)
• Made in Italy
• Shock absorbers located between the rails and the shell
• Fibra-Tek synthetic cover with 'SuperFabric' sides for abrasion resistance
• Claimed weight from 122g (186g as shown)
• Options for carbon, ti, and magnesium rails
• Available in 2 sizes (S or L), as well as without cutout (S1 or L1) or with a large 'Superflow' cutout (S3 or L3)
• Also available as an 'SLR Boost Lady' version that adds some padding
• Price: 225€ / $320 USD (ranges from 110€ / $170 USD through 300€ / $450 USD)
• More info at selleitalia.com
Selle Italia Flite Boost Features
|Selle Italia actually updated the SLR last year, but I wanted to include it to compare it to the new Flite (below). The big claim to fame with the SLR s that it's the lightest shorty saddle at 122g, which is true if you only consider other major manufacturers. Regardless, it's an impressively low weight for the race seat. The version we have here is the X-Cross Superflow, which weighs a respectable 186g.
The most significant change was a shorter overall length, as well as a slightly updated nose shape. The X-Cross is their MTB version of the saddle, which sees reinforced edge materials and "shock absorbers" between the rail and shell.
Despite the shorter length, the shape is fairly traditional and worth a look for everything from XC marathon to enduro racing.
• 248mm long (27mm shorter than the old Flite)
• Made in Italy
• Options for carbon, ti, or magnesium rails
• Available in 2 sizes (S or L), as well as without cutout (S1 or L1) or with a large 'Superflow' cutout (S3 or L3)
• Fibra-Tek synthetic cover
• Weights from 157g (Kit Carbino Superflow S3) to 243g (magnesium rail L1)
• Pricing isn't yet confirmed, but there will be a wide range
• More info at selleitalia.com
|The Selle Italia Flite is an iconic saddle. With a heritage that includes wins on the road from legends like Patani and Gilbert, the Flite is almost 30 years old, so it's nice to see Selle Italia give it a modern update called the Flite Boost.
The "Boost" part of the update means they've shortened the saddle dramatically, but it's nice to see that they've retained much of the classic shape. It already has a win at the Cyclocross World Championships under Mathieu Van der Poel—who's used the previous Flite on his mountain bikes over the years as well.
While it's a little flatter and shorter, they've resisted the current trend of going with a super-wide nose. Fans of the previous design won't be too put off by this new version, and it will be a more accessible saddle for a lot of road, gravel, XC, and marathon riders.
Here's to hoping Selle put out an understated, ti-railed "heritage" edition as they did with the previous Flite Racer.
Ergon's New SM Enduro saddle Ergon SM Enduro Features
• Available in 3 versions: SM Enduro (chromo rails, comfort foam), SM Enduro Comp (chromo rails, AirCell foam), and SM Enduro Pro (titanium rails, AIrCell foam)
• Oil Slick rails available on the Comp version
• Edge protection (Comp and Pro only)
• Long flat rail sections for more adjustment
• Claimed weights range from 225g to 255g
• Pricing ranges from $80 to $180 USD
• More info on ergonbike.com
|Ergon has been at the forefront of a lot of the current saddle thinking—raised areas at the back, flat overall profiles, etc., and the new (ish) SM Enduro adds "overall shorter" to the list. There's a little more padding as well, but it's still fairly firm and supportive enough for the long days of EWS racing (remember racing?).
The SM Enduro isn't as shockingly light as some in this list, but the prices are a lot less stratospheric, too. A saddle is a wear item on an enduro bike, so maybe not spending a week's salary on one is a good idea. And to that end, it's got tough-feeling material around the back and sides of the saddle as well.
The flat portions of the rails are longer than others to help nail your seat position. This is a super nice detail for taller riders who often end up with slack effective seat-tube angles once their saddle height is correct. More adjustability is a big help for them.
The oil slick colorway available on the Comp model will be polarizing, but they all come in normal colors as well. Without the oil slick, it's a sleek-looking silhouette, and no surprise we'll be seeing it on a lot of enduro riders' bikes this year.
SDG Bel-Air 3.0
|Formally launching in May, we've gotten our hands on one of SDG's new Bel-Air 3.0 saddles. We first showed you a prototype a year ago at Core Bike, but it looks like there have been some changes to the shape since then.
We'll keep putting some time in on it, and give you all the details next month.
There are some clear trends here: shorter, wider, raised rear sections, etc. Where do you think saddle development is going?
