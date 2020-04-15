Video: 7 New Mountain Bike Tires - Pond Beaver 2020

Versus is a newcomer to the tire scene and their direct-to-consumer model hopes to shake up things a bit in the tire world. Their first tire at launch, dubbed the "All-Mountain", looks very similar to the Minion DHR II. It's available in a trail and gravity model, with a single-ply folding bead and dual-ply wire bead, respectively.



Thee tires have a VERSA woven layer stretching bead-to-bead that is made to ward off punctures. The side knobs have accordion folds on the leading edge and a solid back edge to conform to the terrain and then bite. The rubber is a dual compound - 59/52a on the gravity and then 63/60a on the trail tire.





Details



• Intended Use: AM/Trail/DH

• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"

• Casing: 60tpi, single wall (trail) / dual wall (gravity)

• Weight: 1070g - Trail, 1900g - Gravity

• Price: $65 USD (approximately)

• Website:

• Intended Use: AM/Trail/DH• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"• Casing: 60tpi, single wall (trail) / dual wall (gravity)• Weight: 1070g - Trail, 1900g - Gravity• Price: $65 USD (approximately)• Website: versustires.com (Launching May 1)