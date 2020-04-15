Video: 7 New Mountain Bike Tires - Pond Beaver 2020

Teravail Kessel
Teravail is distributor QBP's house brand. The Kessel is their all-mountain/enduro/DH tire and it bears a close resemblance to the Maxxis Minion DHF. The tire is available in two casings, durable and ultra-durable, and it utilizes Teravail's "Grip" compound for rubber.
The tire comes in 29" by 2.4" and 2.6" sizes. For 27.5" wheeled bikes, it is available in a 2.5" width. The durable casing also is available with a tan sidewall.
Details
• Intended Use: AM/Enduro/DH
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4", 2.6"; 27.5" x 2.5"
• Casing: Durable and Ultra Durable
• Weight: 1,040g - Durable, 1,190g - Ultra Durable (29" x 2.4")
• Price: $85 USD - Durable, $95 USD - Ultra Durable
• teravail.com
Maxxis Aspen and Rekon Race WT
Maxxis have introduced a couple of new fast-rolling XC tires to their Wide Tread (WT) line - the Aspen and Rekon Race. The tires are 29x2.4WT in width and feature a 120-tpi casing. The rubber is a dual compound the use Maxxis' EXO casing.
The tires are designed to be used on 30mm internal width rims but can be run on rims as narrow as 25mm. Maxxis warns that the tires won’t clear all XC race frames, especially pre-Boost frames. The Aspen weighs 720g and the Rekon Race, 760g. They sell for $65 USD.
Details
• Intended Use: XC/Trail
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: EXO
• Weight: 720g - Aspen, 760g - Rekon Race
• Price: $65 USD
• maxxis.com
Versus All Mountain
Versus is a newcomer to the tire scene and their direct-to-consumer model hopes to shake up things a bit in the tire world. Their first tire at launch, dubbed the "All-Mountain", looks very similar to the Minion DHR II. It's available in a trail and gravity model, with a single-ply folding bead and dual-ply wire bead, respectively.
Thee tires have a VERSA woven layer stretching bead-to-bead that is made to ward off punctures. The side knobs have accordion folds on the leading edge and a solid back edge to conform to the terrain and then bite. The rubber is a dual compound - 59/52a on the gravity and then 63/60a on the trail tire.
Details
• Intended Use: AM/Trail/DH
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: 60tpi, single wall (trail) / dual wall (gravity)
• Weight: 1070g - Trail, 1900g - Gravity
• Price: $65 USD (approximately)
• Website: versustires.com
(Launching May 1)
The tires are designed around a 30mm rim width and are 60tpi. Versus plan to have a loyalty and VIP program, bulk discounts, deal packages, and will be sold on their website and at select events. The tires come with a 30-day limited guarantee. There's also a very interesting and limited edition neon/yellow "splatter" colorway available.
Vittoria Agarro
Vittoria's Agarro is a trail tire designed to give a little more grip than an XC tire but with less bulk than an enduro tire. The tire takes traits from the Martello, Barzo, and Gato models already in Vittoria's line to form the tread. Vittoria's tubeless-ready trail casing is used with APF inserts and sidewall protection.
The tire uses four separate Graphene 2.0 rubber compounds to give it Vittoria's ideal grip and durability, along with low rolling resistance. It is available in 27.5" and 29" casings in 2.35" and 2.6" widths and sells for $69.99 USD.
Details
• Intended Use: Trail
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.35", 2.6"
• Casing: Vittoria TR APF
• Weight:
• Price: $69.99 USD
• vittoria.com
Michelin DH 34
Michelin's DH34 is designed for hard and rocky terrain along with bike parks. It utilizes their Magi-X compound and their DH Shield casing to give the best grip possible and high-speed stability on hard terrain.
The tire has a wire bead and is tubeless-ready. There is a dual 55-tpi casing and the tire comes in a 2.4" width in 29" and 27.5" sizes. Pricing and availability in the US have yet to be announced, but we would expect it soon given that the tires are already on their website.
Details
• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2 x55tpi DH Shield
• Weight: 1,200g (27.5")
• Price: TBA
• bike.michelin.com
Michelin DH 22
The DH22 is the most versatile tire in Michelin's new DH range. The tire is designed to perform best in soft and mixed terrain but also retain performance in drier conditions and on hardpack. The tire utilizes Michelin's Magi-X compound and DH Shield casing.
The tire has a wire bead and is tubeless-ready. There is a dual 55-tpi casing and the tire comes in a 2.4" width in 29" and 27.5" as well as 26" sizes. Pricing and availability in the US are yet to be announced.
Details
• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5", 26" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2x55 tpi DH Shield
• Weight: 1200g (26")
• Price: TBA
• bike.michelin.com
Michelin DH Mud
Michelin's DH Mud tire is designed for, you guessed it, mud. It's designed with the same rubber compound as Michelin's other DH tires and has the DH Shield technology. Its tall blocks are made to penetrate soft terrain and are cuttable to allow for fine-tuning depending on the conditions.
The DH Mud tires are available in 29" and 27.5" diameters, both featuring a 2.4" width. The 27.5" tire weighs in at 1250g.
Details
• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2x55tpi DH Shield
• Weight:1250g (27.5"0
• Price: TBA
• bike.michelin.com
17 Comments
