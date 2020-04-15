Video: 7 New Mountain Bike Tires - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 15, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  



Pond Beaver 2020

Teravail Kessel

Teravail is distributor QBP's house brand. The Kessel is their all-mountain/enduro/DH tire and it bears a close resemblance to the Maxxis Minion DHF. The tire is available in two casings, durable and ultra-durable, and it utilizes Teravail's "Grip" compound for rubber.

The tire comes in 29" by 2.4" and 2.6" sizes. For 27.5" wheeled bikes, it is available in a 2.5" width. The durable casing also is available with a tan sidewall.

Details

• Intended Use: AM/Enduro/DH
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4", 2.6"; 27.5" x 2.5"
• Casing: Durable and Ultra Durable
• Weight: 1,040g - Durable, 1,190g - Ultra Durable (29" x 2.4")
• Price: $85 USD - Durable, $95 USD - Ultra Durable
teravail.com


Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020


Pond Beaver 2020


Maxxis Aspen and Rekon Race WT

Maxxis have introduced a couple of new fast-rolling XC tires to their Wide Tread (WT) line - the Aspen and Rekon Race. The tires are 29x2.4WT in width and feature a 120-tpi casing. The rubber is a dual compound the use Maxxis' EXO casing.

The tires are designed to be used on 30mm internal width rims but can be run on rims as narrow as 25mm. Maxxis warns that the tires won’t clear all XC race frames, especially pre-Boost frames. The Aspen weighs 720g and the Rekon Race, 760g. They sell for $65 USD.

Details

• Intended Use: XC/Trail
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: EXO
• Weight: 720g - Aspen, 760g - Rekon Race
• Price: $65 USD
maxxis.com


Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020


Pond Beaver 2020

Versus All Mountain

Versus is a newcomer to the tire scene and their direct-to-consumer model hopes to shake up things a bit in the tire world. Their first tire at launch, dubbed the "All-Mountain", looks very similar to the Minion DHR II. It's available in a trail and gravity model, with a single-ply folding bead and dual-ply wire bead, respectively.

Thee tires have a VERSA woven layer stretching bead-to-bead that is made to ward off punctures. The side knobs have accordion folds on the leading edge and a solid back edge to conform to the terrain and then bite. The rubber is a dual compound - 59/52a on the gravity and then 63/60a on the trail tire.

Details

• Intended Use: AM/Trail/DH
• Available Sizes: 29" x 2.4"
• Casing: 60tpi, single wall (trail) / dual wall (gravity)
• Weight: 1070g - Trail, 1900g - Gravity
• Price: $65 USD (approximately)
• Website: versustires.com (Launching May 1)
The tires are designed around a 30mm rim width and are 60tpi. Versus plan to have a loyalty and VIP program, bulk discounts, deal packages, and will be sold on their website and at select events. The tires come with a 30-day limited guarantee. There's also a very interesting and limited edition neon/yellow "splatter" colorway available.

Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020

Pond Beaver 2020


Pond Beaver 2020

Vittoria Agarro

Vittoria's Agarro is a trail tire designed to give a little more grip than an XC tire but with less bulk than an enduro tire. The tire takes traits from the Martello, Barzo, and Gato models already in Vittoria's line to form the tread. Vittoria's tubeless-ready trail casing is used with APF inserts and sidewall protection.

The tire uses four separate Graphene 2.0 rubber compounds to give it Vittoria's ideal grip and durability, along with low rolling resistance. It is available in 27.5" and 29" casings in 2.35" and 2.6" widths and sells for $69.99 USD.

Details

• Intended Use: Trail
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.35", 2.6"
• Casing: Vittoria TR APF
• Weight:
• Price: $69.99 USD
vittoria.com


Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020


Pond Beaver 2020

Michelin DH 34

Michelin's DH34 is designed for hard and rocky terrain along with bike parks. It utilizes their Magi-X compound and their DH Shield casing to give the best grip possible and high-speed stability on hard terrain.

The tire has a wire bead and is tubeless-ready. There is a dual 55-tpi casing and the tire comes in a 2.4" width in 29" and 27.5" sizes. Pricing and availability in the US have yet to be announced, but we would expect it soon given that the tires are already on their website.

Details

• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2 x55tpi DH Shield
• Weight: 1,200g (27.5")
• Price: TBA
bike.michelin.com


Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020


Pond Beaver 2020

Michelin DH 22

The DH22 is the most versatile tire in Michelin's new DH range. The tire is designed to perform best in soft and mixed terrain but also retain performance in drier conditions and on hardpack. The tire utilizes Michelin's Magi-X compound and DH Shield casing.

The tire has a wire bead and is tubeless-ready. There is a dual 55-tpi casing and the tire comes in a 2.4" width in 29" and 27.5" as well as 26" sizes. Pricing and availability in the US are yet to be announced.

Details

• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5", 26" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2x55 tpi DH Shield
• Weight: 1200g (26")
• Price: TBA
bike.michelin.com



Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020



Pond Beaver 2020


Michelin DH Mud

Michelin's DH Mud tire is designed for, you guessed it, mud. It's designed with the same rubber compound as Michelin's other DH tires and has the DH Shield technology. Its tall blocks are made to penetrate soft terrain and are cuttable to allow for fine-tuning depending on the conditions.

The DH Mud tires are available in 29" and 27.5" diameters, both featuring a 2.4" width. The 27.5" tire weighs in at 1250g.

Details

• Intended Use: DH/Enduro
• Available Sizes: 29", 27.5" x 2.4"
• Casing: 2x55tpi DH Shield
• Weight:1250g (27.5"0
• Price: TBA
bike.michelin.com



Pond Beaver 2020
Pond Beaver 2020


Pinkbike Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Pond Beaver 2020 Tires Maxxis Michelin Teravail Versus vittoria


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
102470 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
92364 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
62225 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
60227 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
49678 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
49126 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
47950 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
47391 views

17 Comments

  • 21 0
 I just want to say thanks to Pinkbike! You guys have really starting putting out a ton of articles to keep us occupied while we are all quarantined/working from home and I think we all really appreciate it! You're awesome and I think Pond Beaver has been a massive success!
  • 1 0
 Second that! Thank you Pinkbike! I have been relying on you daily for entertainment.
  • 4 0
 oh god not, lets not add color pigment to tires....
  • 3 0
 oil slick tires!
  • 2 0
 One could come to the conclusion that all possible treads have been done at some point.
  • 3 0
 Just when you thought tire logos/colorways couldn't get any uglier...
  • 1 0
 The new(ish) Maxxis sidewall logos are horrid
  • 3 0
 Is that weight on the Versus gravity model right - 1900g?
  • 1 0
 I think it´s wrong, I saw on another site and it was 1.300g
  • 1 0
 Was wondering the same.
Typo?
  • 1 0
 Michelin weight: you'd rather not know. (Full disclosure I run Michelin and love them, but weight is not something you consider with them)
  • 2 0
 Those Michelin DH tires might convert a loyal maxxis rider.
  • 1 0
 I'm gonna need an Aspen with DH casing for blasting berms in your mom's backyard.
  • 1 0
 Thank you Pinkbike for including pictures and writing alongside the video briefings!!
  • 1 0
 The splatter colorway matches my garage floor nicely.
  • 1 0
 where us the oil slick tyre pattern? I need it to match EVERYTHING
  • 1 0
 What are the weights on the Agarros?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009825
Mobile Version of Website