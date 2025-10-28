Review: 7 of the Best Hydration Vests Ridden & Rated

Rhythmus RP 9L

• Bladder/main zip, outer zip, two stuff pockets

• Two chest zips, four stuff pockets

• 2L bladder

• 7L storage

• 1 size

• Weight: 653 grams

• Price: $160 USD

• rhythmus.equipment

• Bladder/main zip, outer zip, two stuff pockets• Two chest zips, four stuff pockets• 2L bladder• 7L storage• 1 size• Weight: 653 grams• Price: $160 USD

Pros

+ Plenty of room for hyperorganization

+ Lots of fit adjustments

+ Sturdy materials





Plenty of room for hyperorganizationLots of fit adjustmentsSturdy materials Cons

- Over-complicated storage

- Large surface area, warm

- Rigid webbing requires refitting

Over-complicated storageLarge surface area, warmRigid webbing requires refitting

Conclusion

Rhythmus is a new player in this space, coming to market with the RP 9L as their sole offering. Focusing on durability and a highly tunable fit, this pack caters to the hyper-organized crowd, with a huge array of stuff pouches and internal separators.The main compartment houses the bladder and a large storage area, with a separator sleeve between the two. On the outer face of the pack, you have a vertical zip pouch with a magnetic lid to hold the contents in. On both sides of that, mesh pouches serve as overflow storage. In lieu of daisy chains, the base of the pack has two lash straps to hold bigger and more awkward items.Most of these elements make sense to me, save for the lack of a more robust closure on that vertical zip pouch. That area is the easiest access storage on the pack, and makes sense for smaller items like tools, keys, and spares, but the fact that the top is only enclosed by a flap is a bit disconcerting. I never lost anything during testing, but it's not hard to imagine some items ejecting during a crash or a particularly chaotic bit of riding.The chest pockets feel like they cater well to a specific type of user, but I don't think that person is me. They're all quite small and close together, bearing closer resemblance to an over-complicated billfold wallet than a simple grab-and-go pack. The largest pouch is just big enough for a standard size iPhone, so those with larger devices, cameras, or tools will have to keep those in the rear compartments.The Rhythmus has one of the largest footprints when worn, and lacks the mesh face fabric that others have employed. This may help with long term durability, but in the short term it does feel a bit warmer than the others. That might be reflected in the overall weight, as well, which tips the scales quite a bit higher than any of the other options.Seven responses to the same prompt, and seven very different options for those looking to carry some extra water, food, tools, or layers on their next ride. I've come to enjoy having a pack for rides of any length, as I can just throw it over my shoulder and know that all the things I need are in one place, instead of cramming my pockets anew each day.Of the assortment on test here, my personal pick is the San Util Saguaro. The design packs a lot of utility into a simple form, and is comfortable on even the longest days. The chest pockets and main storage feel like the best executed versions thereof, and though I'd love to see some elastic straps for fluid fit, the rigid webbing holds fast once adjusted into place.If the fancy materials and US-made pricing of the San Util is too rich for your blood, then the Camelbak Chase Vest remains a stellar option. Though the newer packs seem to have pared down on features, the generation on test here has proven to be an excellent piece of kit, with plenty of storage and a great fit system.