Review: 7 of the Best Hydration Vests Ridden & Rated

Oct 28, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

In classic outdoors nerd fashion, the simple matter of how one carries stuff for a bike ride has snowballed into something of a debate. There are trends and stylistic shifts to account for, but its hard to ignore the predominance of the cycling hydration vest, which seems to be having something of a moment. As a narrow man myself, the hip pack has never been a perfect solution, and the traditional backpack feels like overkill for all but the most extreme use cases. Hence, a happy medium.

I'd consider myself something of a pioneer in this field, boldly exposing myself to the bleeding edge of vest technology. There are an increasingly diverse set of options on the market, and on account of only having one back I haven't been able to try them all, but here is a collection of seven unique options that stood out.

One key asterisk before we jump in - the quoted liter volumes for the various packs are as stated by the company, but the real world packing space can vary. All of the weights have been taken without the bladder, as the sizes and brands aren't consistent across the board.

photo


photo
Camelbak Chase Vest
• Bladder zip, main zip, two stuff pouches
• Two chest zips, one stuff pouch
• 1.5L bladder
• 4L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 363 grams
• Price: $126 USD
camelbak.com

Camelbak's Chase Vest has taken many forms over the years, but has remained a staple of the category even as the competition has multiplied. Taking cues from running vests and adding some simple variations to better suit mountain biking, the Chase is an easy item to recommend, with one key caveat - I think this older model is the goldilocks. The newer versions omit the stuff pouches on the rear in favor of slimming down the overall size, but those are one of my favorite features on this old dog.

Being able to shove a few extra items in the outer pockets feels key to the Chase's utility, and makes this small pack punch above its weight. I've abused this pack for years, and even though the main zipper has started to corrode from exposure, it still works smoothly. Unfortunately, the newer packs use smaller-gauge zippers that seem to be more frail, proven out by a friend's brand new Chase blowing a chest zipper almost immediately.

photo

photo

The z-pattern strap on the side panel does a great job of snugging things up, and the stretch webbing on the lower of the two chest straps keeps the load tight even as you deplete the water and food stored inside the pack. This combination of factors is simple and effective, even if the stretch webbing won't survive as long as the static alternatives.

photo

photo

The internal storage is simple and useful, and small features like a bungee in the main back stuff pouch make holding things like pumps or saws a bit more secure, even if they can't fit in the zippered pouch. The large dual-zip chest pouch can fit a camera or larger tool.

The fabric is very breathable, and coverage is fairly minimal, making this a great hot-weather option. The body fabric isn't waterproof, but is thick and sturdy, taking a while to fully wet out.

Pros

+ Older generation balances features and size well
+ Excellent fit system
+ Easy-access large chest pocket


Cons

- Newer packs omit features and quality
- Stretch webbing breaks down eventually
- Danny DeVito patch not included


photo
USWE Rush Vest
• Bladder zip, main zip
• Two chest zips, one stuff pouch
• 2L bladder
• 6L storage
• 5 sizes
• Weight: 336 grams
• Price: $165 USD
uswe.com

USWE's claim to fame is their unique sternum buckle that simplifies closure and promises a secure and jostle-free fit. The Rush Vest is a low-profile option with stretchy materials throughout, and a bungee closure on the side panel to hone in the fit. Sizing for this vest is more aligned with a clothing item than a backpack, so you'll have to make sure there's an option to suit your trunk - some folks I've chatted with have found the largest size uncomfortably tight, so try one out if you have a big torso. I've been wearing the size Large, and find it fits perfectly.

Storage is ample and well-organized on the USWE, with huge chest pockets that can accommodate larger items like cameras and tools. The mesh fabric used throughout allows you to see the contents of the bag, making it easy to find any smaller items that may shift around during flight. Demerit if you're trying to hide something.

photo

photo

The light and stretchy fabrics used on this pack keep things comfortable on hotter days, but can allow for a bit of jostling if you've really loaded the pack. Those looking for a weather proof option should go elsewhere, as this is very far from waterproof. The upside is it does dry quickly, as the mesh breathes very well.

photo

photo

Pros

+ Snug fit without fuss
+ Good lightweight option
+ Single buckle is convenient


Cons

- Light fabrics don't hold weight as well
- Fit is akin to a clothing item
- Storage doesn't scale beyond pockets


photo
San Util Saguaro Vest
• Bladder sleeve, main zip, bungee lash
• Two chest zips, two stuff pouches
• 2L bladder
• 4L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 390 grams
• Price: $230 USD
sanutildesign.com

San Util has a strong history in the bikepacking and ski touring worlds, offering frame bags, touring backpacks, and hip packs all made in their Colorado headquarters. The Saguaro Vest is the newest offering from the brand, targeting a similar use case as the rest of the options here while optimizing for simplicity and durability. One main compartment, accessed via the side of the pack, and a slide-in bladder sleeve is all you get for the main body storage. A daisy chain and bungee lash on the back panel allow for some extras to get strapped down when need be.

Two things have set this pack apart from the rest: that side access main compartment, and the perfect chest pockets. In order to access your main storage, all you have to do is take one arm out and swing the pack around to your front, making the primary compartment way more useful for quick-access items. The chest pockets are symmetrical, large, and stretchy, so you can cram larger items in if need be, and know that they'll stay secure. The small stretch pouches are good for trash or cool rocks, and don't impede the utility of the main pockets.

photo

photo

I think some people will be turned off by the idea of a zipperless bladder sleeve, but I'd question why that really poses an issue. The bladder can't come out unless you remove the top security lash, and in my experience no debris has collected in the sleeve, as it sits quite flush when on your back. It keeps the pack a bit lighter, and makes bladder access quick and easy for refills.

photo

photo

The fit requires some re-working as the webbing breaks in, and occasionally takes adjusting as you take the fill from maximum to minimum. Like all of the packs that use rigid webbing, I'm curious how they'd perform with a stretchy replacement, like used on the Chase vest.

Despite using durable materials, the San Util vest has been comfortable on very hot days, thanks to a fairly small coverage footprint and breathable face fabric.

Pros

+ Best main compartment on test
+ Sturdy construction, still comfortable
+ Simple and effective chest pockets


Cons

- Rigid webbing and fabric
- Bladder sleeve will be miss for some
- Bungee is less useful than pocket


photo
Bungee lash has been removed.
Osprey Escapist Velocity 3
• Bladder/main zip, bungee lash
• Two chest zips, one stuff pouch
• 1.5L bladder
• 3L storage
• 2 sizes
• Weight: 355 grams
• Price: $110 USD
osprey.com

Osprey’s Escapist Velocity 3 is the least expensive option in this roundup, but it’s certainly not lacking when it comes to features. The main pocket, which is accessed via a ¾ length zipper that runs across the top of the pack and then partway down the size, holds a 1.5 liter bladder, and there’s a small zippered internal pocket to hold keys or other smaller items.

If you’re the type of rider that likes strapping things to the outside of your pack, the Escapist comes with an elastic cord that criss-crosses down the center for storing a jacket or something similar. I ended up taking that cord off in order to keep it from snagging on branches - the brush can be thick where I live, and the fewer external straps the better.

photo

photo

The two front zippered pockets are where I typically stuck a multi-tool and a tire plug for easy access. A phone will fit in either pocket, but I found that it ended up positioned a bit high for my liking, a little too close to my collarbone for comfort. There’s a clever little cutout on each side that’s super useful for stashing sunglasses - just slide one arm in and they’ll stay put on steamy climbs.

photo

photo

The overall fit is nice and secure once the two side straps are snugged down, and the Velocity 3 gets hight marks for the overall fit. I do wish those straps had a little bit of give to them - as it is, the pack can ride a little bit higher in steep terrain, especially when it’s a full capacity - the Evoc Hydro Pro is a more form fitting and less likely to shift in those situations.

Pros

+ Not as expensive as other options
+ Convenient sunglasses storage
+ Easy to access front pockets

Cons

- Side straps aren’t elasticized
- Pockets are a good size, but place items fairly high on the chest


photo
EVOC Hydro Pro 1.5
• Bladder/main zip
• Two chest zips, two stuff pouches
• 1.5L bladder
• 1.5L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 288 grams
• Price: $130 USD
evocsports.com

Evoc was an early entrant to the vest pack game, and the Hydro Pro 1.5 is still a great option. It’s the overall fit that helps it stand out - the elastic side straps help keep it securely in place no matter what type of contortions its wearer is doing, and the size is just right for carrying everything you’d need on shorter riders (or longer ones if you don’t need to carry a ton of gear or extra layers).

The front pockets are placed in a good spot, and they sit a little lower than those on the Osprey Escape, which makes them more phone friendly. The stretchy outer pockets are good place for sticking snacks, whether that's a Snickers bar or a Gu packet depends on your ride fueling strategy, but either way the treats will be easy to reach.


photo

photo

My only real gripe is with the velcro upper closure for the main pocket - when the pack is full this has a tendency to get pushed open. A zipper or a roll top would be an improvement on this design; a little sleeve for a mini-pump would be nice to see too. Oh, and the hydration bladder tube is black / grey, which for some reason looks less dorky than a clear tube, but it also makes it harder to see if anything weird is growing in there.

photo

photo

Pros

+ Great fit, stays put very well
+ Good front pocket layout and location

Cons

- Main rear pocket design could be better
- Limited storage capacity for pump or an extra layer



photo
High Above Supernatural
• Bladder/main zip, bungee lash
• Two chest stuff pouches
• 2L bladder
• 4L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 445 grams
• Price: $240 USD
highabove.net

Despite High Above's long history making hip packs, the Supernatural is their first foray into the backpack or vest realm. This is one of the largest packs on test here, with a large main compartment that houses both the bladder and some organizational pockets in the waterproof shell. Externally, they've included a bungee lash, but no daisy chains, and have integrated a clever system that allows you to carry a full-face helmet on the climbs.

The chest pockets are very simple, and neither features a closure beyond a simple top flap. This feels like a big miss to me, as riding can easily dislodge items from a stuff pouch, particularly if you're packing a tool, phone, or camera up front. The left flap closure can just barely close over a standard size iPhone, and I'd vastly prefer a zipper for peace of mind.

photo

photo

I struggled a bit to get the fit dialed on the Supernatural, with the pack tending to sit higher on my back than I prefer. When I let out enough tension in the side straps to rotate it back further, the load would jostle around on descents. In this case, an over-shoulder adjustment like that used on the Rhythmus would be useful, or simply offering a larger fit for bigger torsos.

Despite the aptly high-above fit, the pack is impressively secure once cinched into place. For how big the storage is, things don't dance around inside thanks to smart pockets and lash points for longer items. The simple and effective stretch webbing added to the chest straps allow the pack to move with you as you gyrate, taking the edge off the sturdy materials.

photo

photo

Pros

+ Large main compartment with smart storage
+ Secure fit
+ Great weatherproofing

Cons

- Lack of effective chest pockets
- Large storage sits high on back
- Bungee is less useful than pocket


photo
Rhythmus RP 9L
• Bladder/main zip, outer zip, two stuff pockets
• Two chest zips, four stuff pockets
• 2L bladder
• 7L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 653 grams
• Price: $160 USD
rhythmus.equipment

Rhythmus is a new player in this space, coming to market with the RP 9L as their sole offering. Focusing on durability and a highly tunable fit, this pack caters to the hyper-organized crowd, with a huge array of stuff pouches and internal separators.

The main compartment houses the bladder and a large storage area, with a separator sleeve between the two. On the outer face of the pack, you have a vertical zip pouch with a magnetic lid to hold the contents in. On both sides of that, mesh pouches serve as overflow storage. In lieu of daisy chains, the base of the pack has two lash straps to hold bigger and more awkward items.

photo

photo

Most of these elements make sense to me, save for the lack of a more robust closure on that vertical zip pouch. That area is the easiest access storage on the pack, and makes sense for smaller items like tools, keys, and spares, but the fact that the top is only enclosed by a flap is a bit disconcerting. I never lost anything during testing, but it's not hard to imagine some items ejecting during a crash or a particularly chaotic bit of riding.

The chest pockets feel like they cater well to a specific type of user, but I don't think that person is me. They're all quite small and close together, bearing closer resemblance to an over-complicated billfold wallet than a simple grab-and-go pack. The largest pouch is just big enough for a standard size iPhone, so those with larger devices, cameras, or tools will have to keep those in the rear compartments.

photo

photo

The Rhythmus has one of the largest footprints when worn, and lacks the mesh face fabric that others have employed. This may help with long term durability, but in the short term it does feel a bit warmer than the others. That might be reflected in the overall weight, as well, which tips the scales quite a bit higher than any of the other options.

Pros

+ Plenty of room for hyperorganization
+ Lots of fit adjustments
+ Sturdy materials


Cons

- Over-complicated storage
- Large surface area, warm
- Rigid webbing requires refitting


Conclusion

Seven responses to the same prompt, and seven very different options for those looking to carry some extra water, food, tools, or layers on their next ride. I've come to enjoy having a pack for rides of any length, as I can just throw it over my shoulder and know that all the things I need are in one place, instead of cramming my pockets anew each day.

Of the assortment on test here, my personal pick is the San Util Saguaro. The design packs a lot of utility into a simple form, and is comfortable on even the longest days. The chest pockets and main storage feel like the best executed versions thereof, and though I'd love to see some elastic straps for fluid fit, the rigid webbing holds fast once adjusted into place.

If the fancy materials and US-made pricing of the San Util is too rich for your blood, then the Camelbak Chase Vest remains a stellar option. Though the newer packs seem to have pared down on features, the generation on test here has proven to be an excellent piece of kit, with plenty of storage and a great fit system.

155 Comments
  • 430
 As a longtime Camelbak fan, I don't recommend them anymore. The build quality and materials have just gotten too bad. Perhaps I've just gotten unlucky, but I went from getting a new pack just because I wanted one or because the old one fell into a bucket of transmission fluid to needing to buy a new one because the zippers broke.
  • 160
 found the same thing with dakine after being a loyal stalwart for decades
  • 60
 The run of the mill nylon ones kinda suck, but for my last two, I've gotten their military grade version of the MULE from military/army surplus kinds of stores rather than the bike version from a bike store. They've held up flawless and don't get disgusting or worn down from repeated use/washes. 2 of them have covered probably the last 12-13 years, just get a new bladder from time to time.
  • 101
 I switched to the USWE MTB Hydro 3 this year and it's a game changer. The pack stays on your back without jumping around. I'm amused that wasn't the pack that was reviewed here. No signs of wear after a full season of use on enduro trails, packed with tools and gear.
  • 140
 Keep using my 2007 Hawg until it disintegrates entirely, got it.
  • 210
 I mean I hate to say it but this is the general pattern when companies get acquired by large sports holdings companies. Some accountant somewhere is determining how much they can cheap out on materials and construction for maximum shareholder value, knowing that the majority of people who buy the product aren't going to use it enough or be hard enough on it to break it. Just means people who bike with some regularity end up with products that break frequently.
  • 50
 My experience with Camelbak is that they're quick to warranty, very little to no questions asked. Not ideal when a product breaks but knowing the company has your back is comforting.
  • 30
 @mattyg12: that’s fine until you’ve done the warranty process on the same product multiple times. After that it sucks and you just want something that doesn’t break in the first place.
  • 80
 @huculaker: All the Altamont Capital Partners brands used to be awesome for garments and are now bad quality. Dakine, Billabong, Huff, Brixton, Fox, Mervin. Used to go out of my way to purchase those brands, now I won't even buy them on sale.
  • 30
 @HouseofDaedalus: Also have the USWE Mtb Hydro 3 - absolutely most secure pack I've ever used (Camelbak x 4, Dakine), no bouncing. Actual pack on back has some room for improvement, but the snug fit while riding is more than worth it. Nothing else comes close.
  • 10
 Especially the bladders. They seem to fail and start to leak very quickly
  • 20
 @rickybobby19: It isn't an accountant, it's a financial analyst. Accountants do the AR, AP stuff. Financial analysts look at production alternatives to maximize profit. But that initial decision to do so normally comes from higher up ultimately sacrificing quality for profit and starting the slow slide into Huffydom.
  • 10
 @rickybobby19: Agree, 510 went from durable to disposable after Adidas bought it.
  • 10
 @Sweatypants: +1 on these, full of features, well made, is not a vest but can be adjusted to run high on your back if you want. I would be interested in a vest if there was one that clearly did things better than this one.
  • 410
 I've been a long time backpack fan, but I was tired of getting ridiculed so I tried a fanny pack. Never got along with it. Tried 2 water bottles and storage on the bike with tools hidden in all the orifices. The bike handled like an eBike. Then I saw this article and knew that I could use a backpack again if it was called a vest. I'm back to slipping past trailside bullies AND enjoying my rides thanks to something that isn't a backpack but pretty much works like a backpack.

Actually really like my Osprey Escapist even in the bike park. I don't think about it because it moves with me even on jumps & drops and adjusts well as I drink through my 1.5l of hydration.
  • 300
 With a hydration pack, I easily win any pissing contests with trail side bullies.
  • 30
 Lucky for you.... just call it a vest and it's cool again!
  • 170
 You ride a MTB. You were never not cool
  • 100
 @fektor-b: Actually, it‘s the other way around, you don‘t have the ability to make yourself suffer like a roadie, you don‘t have the steeze of a BMXer, and you don‘t have the power of a motocrosser, you‘re just a MTBer, nobody cares what you carry on your back.
  • 51
 When did we become such pansies that carrying our own water and tools on oue back is somehow inconvenient LOL. All the big adventures I've been on required 3 L plus of water, tons of food, safety supplies etc. But then again I never see anyone to tell me how dorky I look out there.
  • 10
 @FuzzyL: says who lol
Some of my best friends over the years somehow were able to pull off all of those categories effortlessly. Oftentimes with a backpack on LOL.
  • 10
 @dirtbagluvin: it's fine if you are chilling and pedaling. but if you are being really active on the bike having an extra 10lbs on your back sucks. it's like running with weights.

a lot easier to have that weight on the bike where it isn't hindering/fatiguing your mobility. best thing i ever did for my riding was to stop using backs and start using bottles and getting the weight off my body so i could move it better. esp with newer geometry.

on my 2010 hardtail a pack made sense, on a 2022 bike that requires a lot more body input to get the bike to move around and track the ground, i don't want anything weighing down my torso.
  • 20
 Anyone who bullies someone based on using a backpack is a wanker. And it typically correlates with having man boobs.
  • 10
 I was very confused with this article

Are the vests in the room with us right now?
  • 10
 @CaptainSnappy: Yeah, like the back pack gives you man boobs....right?
  • 10
 @totaltoads: What in the actual f*ck are you on about?
Like youre out there moving your body around.......and not the bike somehow?

We gotta go for a ride, I wanna see this
  • 380
 aw man, I just jumped on the fanny-pack bandwagon, and you guys have already moved on to the next new thing?!?! how'm'I supposed to keep up?!?!
  • 270
 Give it a few years, and we'll move to pants with massive cargo pockets.
  • 60
 @AndrewFleming: I'm not against riding pants with lots of pockets. New trends is that riding pants have ill placed pockets or no pockets. Gotta have pockets for phone, keys, and wallet at a minimum.
  • 75
 @AndrewFleming: Personally, my vote is for a top tube storage compartment with integrated water reservoir. This is not only convenient but will help e-bikes look better by scaling the top tube to match the downtube.

I'm already working on some baffle designs to reduce sloshing noise and fork dive during braking. I'm only planning on selling them in an oil slick colorway though - I hope that's ok.
  • 50
 @emarquar: Market it as a shock dampener and you're gold. As the liquid of choice (water, electrolyte mix, anti-freeze) moves from the top tube bladder to your anatomical bladder, the dampening qualities change to match your exhaustion rate.
  • 40
 @tacklingdummy: I'm on the other end of that pocket interest spectrum. I leave my wallet, phone and keys behind when I ride and get by on my good looks, singing to myself and knocking on doors to use their house phone in an emergency. I need no pockets.
  • 30
 @AndrewFleming: this is the way.
  • 40
 You are supposed to have both and multiple types for different scenarios. CONSUME
  • 30
 @AndrewFleming: normally I would correct you and say it’s shock damper, but in this case you might actually be talking about a dampener (gets things damp/wet)
  • 10
 @olafthemoose: It's actually spelled dampenerener. It's German, look it up.
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: seen SWAT shorts?
  • 10
 @b1k35c13nt15t: Yea, I have a few pairs of lycras with built in pockets. One pair is Specialized SWAT bibs, yea, they are good. There are a many brands out there doing similar too. Good way to add medium size storage without a pack.
  • 10
 Don't waste your money if you don't need it, just ride.
  • 20
 You can wear the vest in combination with your fanny pack. However, be prepared that a few years from now someone will have the revolutionary idea to integrate the two items into one, it will be a game changer.
  • 20
 @AndrewFleming: Nice. lol. I only need and use the pockets in riding pants for my phone, keys, and wallet when I drive to the trails and never when I ride. My phone, keys, and wallet are always in my hydration pack when I ride.

You don't have to use the pockets in riding pants and you really don't notice if they are there or not.
  • 21
 @slyfink Dude or Dudette, I hear you. Actually have the San Util hip pack. I means it’s stellar, but now I want their vest. All my buddies have vests, I need a vest. Also, Adam the owner at San Util is a great human to deal with.
  • 321
 Pick a vest and be a dick about it. USWE or die
  • 60
 My USWE pack holds 3L of water, tools and some snacks, holds my full-face helmet nicely for climbs, never moves around at all, and has been going strong for 4 years. Some of the fabric is starting to come apart now, though still works just fine.

I will never go back to the old backpack style straps where you must choose between "I can't move my shoulders but my pack doesn't jump around" OR "My shoulders can move around but the pack might fly off and is also ruining my riding experience".
  • 260
 Anyone else embrace them all?

- Short ride: 1 bottle on frame
- Mediumish ride: 1 bottle on frame + 1 bottle in hip pack filled with goodies
- Longer ride: 1 bottle on frame with mix + hydro vest filled with goodies
- Long ride: 1 bottle on frame with mix + backpack with bladder filled with goodies and water purifier
  • 10
 Something like that... except I find the one bottle in the cargo bib is way more comfortable than the fanny pack. And you can usually still get the fanny pack sans buttle to sit nicely below the bottle.
  • 20
 My system is Short ride: 2L hydration pack. Medium ride: 2L hydration pack. Longer ride: Possibly 2L hydration pack, if hot 3L hydration pack. Long ride: 3L hydration pack.
  • 10
 - Pumptrack: backpack with drinks and snacks at the start
- Bikepark: all tools and drinks and food in the car
  • 20
 Something similar but with less stuff:

Short ride = the length it requires to consume one bottle (which is season dependent) + small saddle kit (scoff)

Medium ride = 3L hydro pack (half full) with tools/some food

Long ride = 3L hydro pack (full) with tools /more food

Longer/hotter ride = 3L hydro pack (full) with tools/more food + frozen water bottle
  • 10
 for me it's more weather. on a hot day i will still use a pack, because i'm drinking more water. colder rides i only need 1 bottle.
  • 20
 Where we live, due to bear and other wild life presence, it is:
1. Short ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy) and emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks).
2. Medium ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy) and emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks) and second Bivo bottle
3. Longer ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy), emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks) and second Bivo bottle, SteriPen clipped to hip pack. Northwave windshell clipped to top tube.
4. Long ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy), emergency kit and second Bivo bottle, SteriPen clipped to hip pack. Hip pack jammed to bursting with extra pepperoni sticks. CoPilot jacket clipped to top tube.

Longer and long riders probably include Messenger stashed in/ on hip pack as I still do not totally trust (for no good reason) the Apple satellite jobbo.

Short story is that carrying capacity of any type; hip pack, vest, day pack, that doesn't have a readily accessible, water bottle sized, pouch for a bear spray to be on the body of the rider is a pointless piece of equipment.

My current adventure vest (really long rides and marginal weather/ winter riding), after much in shop test packing, is the Black Diamond Distance 8. It gives me the room for a 2-3 L bladder, a puffa, down beanie & water proof trousers and a couple of sandwiches.

And in winter the risk switcheas from bears and elk to cougars and moose.
  • 10
 @andrewbikeguide: the BD 8 looks interesting and (possibly) cheaper than these options. It wasn't clear from the website how the bladder fit in the bag (and it doesn't come with one). How is that set up?
  • 190
 Which of these fits in my steerer tube?
  • 10
 They‘re supposed to go into your in-frame storage, together with the toolbox and your spare helmet.
  • 130
 The few companies that are charging well over 2 Benjamin Franklin's... seems they did very little market price analysis. Sure, we can blame it on tariffs, which maybe the larger companies can absorb / spread through their product lines, but let's be honest...
  • 110
 Agreed. close to $200 for a small hydro pack is nuts. I have been seeing crazy pricing here well before any tariffs
  • 80
 I have a high above vest and my wife has a osprey escapist 6. the materials and worksmanship of the high above vest are on another level compared to any mtb pack i've had, to be expected from a pack handmade in WA with top of the line materials. it's expensive and you don't get much more functionality than any of the other ones. but it sure feels nice. from a purely functional perspective I wouldn't recommend it over the osprey which is awesome, but if someone is into high end bags then it's a great piece of kit with lifetime warranty.
  • 20
 @pedrosalas7: Valid points, but humans like new / shiny things. Very few consumers use "lifetime warrantees" because they want to make something last 10+ years, especially on textiles. Everything is a consumable. We can't take anything to the grave. It will all find its way into a landfill.
  • 61
 Welcome to an inelastic market
  • 50
 @DaPoofer: I’m not sure if you’re making a comment about inelastic textiles lasting longer than elastic textiles (in which case, +1) or you’re being an economics nerd (+1), or its some rich fusion of both (+10).
  • 10
 @pedrosalas7: Your Osprey pack has a lifetime warranty as well don't forget
  • 100
 I personally use my running vest, a Salomon ADV Skin 5. The two 500 ml soft flasks up front stay nice and stable, it's got fantastic pockets that are almost all accessible while wearing the pack, I can throw in a 1.5L bladder when needed, and it fits and breathes INCREDIBLY well. Don't sleep on running vests for more than just running. It seems the things that make a running vest great also make it rock for big bike rides.
  • 40
 Googled it. Dude. Come on!
  • 80
 The USWE is the way to go. Super snug means no bouncing, but also very comfortable. Holds whatever you need for big days and can rock it with or without resevoir if needed.
  • 60
 If these kinds of things are your jam definitely pick up one of the older model Chase bike vests, they're awesome. (And if Camelbak is paying attention you guys should revert back to the old design.)
  • 70
 does that Camelbak come with that Frank patch? is it pre-loaded with a jug of piss?
  • 50
 Manus Toboggan’s the name…Doctor Manus Toboggan.
  • 170
 I have mine filled with Fight Milk, but same same.
  • 60
 glad it has plenty of storage for my wad of hundreds and my monster condoms for my magnum dong
  • 20
 @Dario-DiGiulio: CAW!! CAW!!!
  • 10
 @Sweatypants: Best comment here.
  • 40
 I’ve used the USWE pack and while it fit well, size large for my 39 chest, it is flimsy. It suffered holes on one pocket from unknown causes. And the straps that are supposed to secure the bladder don’t work very well causing the bladder to sag.

I had the EVOC as well but it was a bit wide at the shoulder for me. Never sat well. Other than that it was good.

Currently using the Osprey tested above. So far so good.

I have an old Chase Pro with the protective back panel. Bigger than I want in most instances but super comfortable. I came home once and was washing the bike outside then went to look for the pack. I was wearing it.
  • 20
 Same experience with the Rush 8. The reservoir attaches at the top of an elastic divider which does nothing to keep it crumpling and folding into the bottom of the pack as it empties. USWE suggests pulling on the narrow straps that run over the shoulders, but you can pull them as far as you want with basically zero effect. Otherwise a decent vest. I wish USWE had a low-key color option, since I don't love the paintball-match aesthetic when I'm out bikepacking.
  • 60
 I can't see myself using anything other than USWE ever again. The fit and sternum buckle really provides a secure feel that you don't even notice while riding. I'm a fan.
  • 40
 I feel like the USWE pack doesn't get enough credit for the buckle/comfort solution that their packs have. I've used camelbak, osprey and some other hydration pack, all with webbing/buckle systems and they all suck when you're really huffing and puffing. I didn't know how bad they were until I tried a USWE pack for a week of bikepacking and there's no way I'll ever go back to the webbing/buckle. The comfort and freedom to move and breathe with superior stability when loaded up is a game changer for me.
  • 30
 I have the High Above. I'm a taller dude (6'4") and Dario's comment is exactly right. They aren't designed for larger torsos- I have mine maxed out, size wise, and it gives me big-guy-tiny-jacket vibes. FWIW I haven't been able to sort out how to carry a full face with much stability, but that could just be me being dumb.

Just looking at these, the San Util one seems like the best design.
  • 30
 My kid spun the wheel at the NW tuneup and won me a Leatt pack with similar chest strap to the USWE system. I have to admit, the styling is very aggressive (I think it was from the moto line), and I think it was $200+ retail (free to me, which is the best price); I wouldn't have given it a second look if I was shopping... It has a helmet bungee system that works great for a FF, a big pouch for gear/tools/snacks, and the material is 99% waterproof. I find myself using it on every big ride I do now. I felt like with a few improvements, it would have been great, but for me the way the chest strap keeps it high and supported made a world of difference. I use hydration packs for long gravel rides, where movement is pretty irrelevant, but for heavy MTB work, the lack of jostling is pretty cool.
  • 30
 Get on the Rhythmus train! I survived a 4 day "credit card" bikepacking trip (we did the Tour du Mont Blanc on MTB's), and the RP 9L carried a spare change of clothes, sandals strapped to the outside, tools, and enough pastries to give a small Swiss child diabetes. Fit is dialed and materials are sturdy.
  • 60
 I for one welcome our new hydration pack overlords....
  • 31
 I've been using the POC Column VPD backpack as it has a built-in back protector. I'm sure it's not as robust as a dedicated back protector, but for general riding and the occasional enduro race, it's a nice bit of extra insurance.
  • 31
 The newest version of the camelbak chase (Adventure) also has a pocket for a back protector insert which is worth mentioning. They sell their own, but I've used mine a dakine insert with a minor trim. It's short, and won't protect the entire spine, but it is something.
I hesitated between the POC and the Camelbak for this reason alone. I went with the camelbak because it was in stock at my local shop.
  • 20
 Yeah after many years riding with back protection, it would feel weird to stop using that. I've got the Ergon BE1 and the Ergon BP1 as I prefer their low-placed water bladder and otherwise slim profile.
  • 20
 A few years ago @mikekazimer mentioned on the podcast that he was testing an EVOC hydration pack with integrated back protection, that felt like (in the words of stupid sexy Flanders) he was wearing nothing at all.

I kind of watched, but never saw a review or further mention.

As someone who dislikes wearing packs but sometimes needs one, I think about that every once in a while. Did anything ever come of that? Or did I hallucinate that memory?
  • 11
 Hmm, you might have hallucinated a little bit, but POC does make a pack with a back protector in it that's fairly inobtrusive - I find myself using it a decent amount in the winter when I want to bring along a folding saw.

poc.com/en-us/product/column-vpd-backpack-8l-uranium-black
  • 10
 @mikekazimer: where review
  • 10
 USWE do one with a removable internal back protector. I’ve been using one for years and it’s the best backpack I’ve used in 30 years of biking.
  • 40
 I wear a Camelbak pack that has integrated back protection. It's the only reason I've got a pack instead of just a fanny pack.
  • 24
 Yeah, I really don't understand the point of these vests. It's the worst of all options.
  • 20
 The newer version of Camelbak Chase Adventure 8 vest that replaces the reviewed model can also hold a protector. There is also a smaller Chase 4 which does not hold a protector.

@jayacheess: I disagree that vests are the worst of all options. Well fitting vest holds on your back a lot better and more stable than any backpack or hip pack ever would. No annoying bounce. Additionally vests come with a lot of easily accessible front storage. It helps to distribute the load and makes accessing common items (phone, snacks, valet w/e) a breeze. No need to awkwardly reach around or take the pack off or ask someone else to take it out for you. Thats why the runners use them and why they are also beneficial for MTB. Unless you need to carry loads of things vests are always a better option than backpacks for activities with lots of movement. Don't knock it until you've tried it.

Never really got along with hip packs. Mainly because of personal fit. They don't seem to stay in place for me. But I do understand the appeal of having nothing on your back. If I'm not carrying much and don't need a back protector I prefer to use one of those elastic running belts rather than hip pack. Just stays in place better for me.
  • 10
 @Ferisko: I have tried it. I use vests for trail running.

But if I'm going to wear something on my back and deal with the added heat retention, you're damn sure I'm going to make sure it also comes with built in back protection and the ability to carry a full face helmet. This doesn't seem to be a feature on most of these vests.

Hip packs or frame storage make the most sense to me.

Edit: here's a good one, as mentioned in the other comments: poc.com/en-us/product/column-vpd-backpack-8l-uranium-black
  • 20
 I've got the high above vest/pack and haven't had any issues with the vest pocket and a phone. The flap pocket keeps my pixel 9a innolace. Packed it full for a recent Enchilada ride, had things dangling on the way down but didn't notice it.
  • 20
 The Evoc Hydra Pro 6 is the best option out there. Been using mine for 2 years without a single issue. The best feature is chest pockets that fit your phone. Then put snacks in the other one, and empty wrappers in the stretch portion. More main pocket storage than the 1.5 reviewed here (obviously), and if you cut the webbing pairing the zippers, you have dual side access that works without taking the vest fully off. Bungee cords are stupid, a good way to unknowingly lose your kneepads or jacket while riding.
  • 20
 I just completed the Arizona Trail Race 300 with the High Above pack 6'1" 200. It took some fit testing but i was able to dial it and fit a 3L bladder with some other fast access bits like fancy sugar, walking tamales, sun screen, etc and stuffed a layer in the bungee. I agree a pocket hybrid with bungee would be superior. I was able to get 1500 calories in the front pockets and had no issues on any MT Lemmon Downhill bits like Red Ridge or Oracle Ridge. Party approved and comfortable long term 3days 14hrs of AZT.
  • 84
 $110 is the cheapest back furnace? Wow.
Now I feel even less dumb for riding with a fanny pack.
  • 60
 If my shirt’s not flapping in the wind what are we even doing here?
  • 10
 Bought the larger Chase Adventure vest because I always wanted something a little bigger than my original Chase vest. Big fail. The original is much higher quality and I prefer the overall fit. Also, the zipper on my new bag failed within 15 rides. Good reminder I need to go warranty it.

Just ordered the new-slightly-bigger Osprey vest. Comes with a nice tool roll built into bottom of the bag (great for weight distribution) and the trademark Osprey helmet holding bungee. Between that and the neat little glasses holder, I think it might be the one.
  • 10
 After trying on and checking out numerous packs, including the Rush vest, Chase vest, and the Hydro Pro, I went with the Rush. I previously used a Salomon running vest that I already had, but it was just a tad small in space for gear and just a bit too much bounce when filled with water and snacks. The Rush vest is awesome. I generally only pull it out for longer rides (2+ hours) but it has been flawless so far.
  • 10
 Love my Camelbak Chase vest! No compliants after a couple of years of use. I will admit, I'm using a lot less now though, because everything fits my SWAT box, bottle in cage, tool on cage and phone at home. Music from apple watch.
  • 40
 I still haven't found anything that beats the 2015-2018ish camelbak Skyline…
  • 30
 A way to comfortably carry a helmet on the climbs seems like a really important feature to me. Did any of the packs besides the supernatural have a system?
  • 10
 You could probably use the bungee lash on a few of them to accomplish the same thing, or loop some straps though the daisy chain on the San Util.
  • 30
 Like several others have already commented, but put me down as another USWE Rush fan. I have a couple of USWE products and they are all well made and very functional.
  • 20
 After using a USWE hydration pack in the hot summer heat I’m going back to a hip pack. My back gets so sweaty with the USWE pack that I have to peel it from my truck seat after a ride.
  • 20
 This is a backpack issue, not a USWE issue. Hip packs are wonderful if they have the utility needed
  • 10
 I have a couple of them USAF survival vests somewhere, made from fire retardant nomex
even has an inflatable collar flotation device with pull cord co2 can, could be handy for
them close rides around the loch may even serve as a neck support : )

Have always said you can apply other sport or industry gear to suit biking without the need to
pay silly money to a brand that tries to make something bikey.
  • 10
 I’ve been on the vest train for 5-6 years. I think preferences are mostly related to body type. Surprised to see the Deuter Rogla 5 not included. I’ve owned about of the tested packs. The Evoc had been my favorite, but the Deuter edges it out a bit.
  • 10
 I would consider one of these for my wife, since she has a YT Decoy, and that silly proprietary water bottle is just not enough. I know she's not the typical audience for these types of reviews, but I'm wondering how these vests are for people that are more... well-endowed in the chest region.
  • 21
 I'm happy with my hip pack/fanny pack (Evoc Hip Pack Pro). Pros and Cons of using a smaller backpack instead? I've used slightly larger backpacks before but didn't like the weight higher up my torso + sweaty back.
  • 20
 I moved from evoc hippack to camelbak chase vest ~5 years ago. These vests dont really feel like backpacks because they stay high and as a result your torso can move freely. Most movement is in the waist/lower ribs area, which these vests dont hinder. With the hippack on the contrary I found that it used to rotate my pelvis backwards while pedaling, leading to an arched back, and it used to give me lower back pain on longer rides. Plus chest pockets are nice when racing gravel/xc.
  • 20
 Anyone remember the Camel Back Packster? The first Camel Back pack that slipped over the original bladder bag. I found my old one from "93 in the shed last week.
  • 50
 See…my….vests
  • 30
 This guy gets it - hence the photo album name.
  • 78
 Feels like this is the new fanny pack. Personally I like a filter bottle, tools on the bike, and food in pants or bib pockets. I know it depends on where you ride, but water sources are pretty much everywhere so it's nice to ride totally unencumbered on your upper body.
  • 43
 Agree. I use vest like these for long trail runs, but I would never ride with it. Extra sweat, extra discomfort, annoying to get off and on... I think it's bonkers. Water on the bike, tools on the bike, a small waist pack if absolutely necessary for big rides. After 35 years of MTB and trying all the things, can't imagine I'll ever use any sort of backpack again.
  • 82
 There’s a lot of places without water sources and it’s nice to be able to ride without stopping to fill a filter bottle. I also would rather ride with a vest than stuff bib pockets full of shit, and don’t use a shammy on on my trail bike which I find a lot more comfortable than bibs under baggies.
  • 10
 On long bikepacking rides, I take two bladders in a frame bag for cooking and general duties.
  • 10
 @BiNARYBiKE: I've got only 20 years, but for me the fanny pack was a game changer since the back does not get wet. In summer it's uncomfortable, in winter it's cold. And this after riding with back pack mostly and having tried some of these vests. I still have my camelback, sometimes I wear it if I feel like I need more supplies, and every time I am wondering how I could find it comfortable. In addition, a fanny pack doesn't slide upwards when riding steeps, it doesn't bounce around or restrict upper body movements. I've been using the osprey 8 liter pack and I can get everything in there that I need, e.g. an additional water bottle or even a down jacket for the after ride beers.
  • 10
 Wish more of thee companies would put the front strap pockets on their full size hydration packs as well. They're super handy
  • 20
 Given that these are hydration systems, strange to ommit any info about the bladder, hose, miuthpiece from the review.
  • 10
 uswe outlander 2 - water, phone, keys bontrager storage bottle - tools used to run hip pack those sucked then just bottles but have settled on this for basically any ride
  • 10
 The issue with vests is that they should come in different sizes. I have only tried the Evoc and it was too small for me so I had to sell it.
  • 10
 Big point for the Osprey, despite being the cheapest on test, it has the All Mighty Guarantee which means you can get it repaired for free for up to 30 years
  • 10
 Lab Austere, all the way! Their Ultimate Trail Backpack kicks a$$ over my previous hydration packs, an Osprey and a Camelback.
  • 10
 I‘m using an old Salomon running vest 8 l Second hand 15€. Has everything you need…
  • 20
 How are these "vests" vs backpacks?
  • 41
 No hip strap, since they're not quite as long as a traditional backpack.
  • 100
 they should be called "sports brahs"
  • 20
 @mikekazimer: I see. How does that change the feel or weight distribution vs a backpack?

I don't like backpacks as I prefer no weight on my shoulders, instead I opt for a hip pack and keep the weight low.
  • 21
 @warmerdamj: It doesn't change the feel much. They're still backpacks just with a different method of securing the shoulder straps. I've used old school Camelbaks from the '90s and '00s, modern hydration packs, a different USWE pack, and a couple of vests. They're all backpacks.
  • 31
 @warmerdamj: If you size it right they're way more form fitting and tighter than a backpack. They're originally designed for runners. Running with a traditional backpack is bad because stuff tends to bounce up and down, no matter how much you crank down on the straps. The vests are stretching and form fitting, holding everything against your body much more securely. They're great for running with a load but I personally think hip packs are a much better solution for biking.
  • 35
 More than $200 for a vest is ridiculous. There are plenty of $20-30 options on Aliexpress and Amazon that are quite alright. It's not that complicated an item. Like this one: www.amazon.com/Lightweight-Hydration-Backpack-Running-Bladder/dp/B09TR9LPKN (even has a helmet carrying clip).
  • 10
 decathalon kiprun 10l vest is a solid budget option in europe (£50-70 usually depending on if they are on sale)
  • 10
 Got the camel back one. WAY too floppy, an no back protection other than the bladder. Could do with being made more robost.
  • 10
 Taj, have you seen Open Season?
  • 10
 do any of these have camera mount integration?
  • 20
 No, but you could attach something like the Peak Designs capture clip to the sturdier packs - that's how I carried my camera around for Rampage last year.
  • 10
 i believe uswe sells a accessory for that
  • 87
 Sweaty back= yuck

Everything goes on the bike.
  • 10
 I have 5 bikes, what should I do ?
  • 11
 @pinkknip: I don’t care, I’m not your mom.

Speaking of which, tell her not to feel bad I haven’t called, I lost my phone in a ride…
  • 10
 I've been rocking the USWE Rush, it's a game changer. Highly recommend.
  • 10
 Which of these is the most supportive? Like a manzier?
  • 10
 First E Bikes and now trail running content :-)
  • 10
 Every one of these should have the Osprey sunglasses carrying sleeve.
  • 10
 Or buy one on Amazon for $20
  • 10
 EVOC FTW
  • 13
 These are unacceptable. I don’t accept them and neither should you.
Below threshold threads are hidden







