Review: 7 of the Best Hydration Vests Ridden & Rated

Rhythmus RP 9L
• Bladder/main zip, outer zip, two stuff pockets
• Two chest zips, four stuff pockets
• 2L bladder
• 7L storage
• 1 size
• Weight: 653 grams
• Price: $160 USD
• rhythmus.equipment
Rhythmus is a new player in this space, coming to market with the RP 9L as their sole offering. Focusing on durability and a highly tunable fit, this pack caters to the hyper-organized crowd, with a huge array of stuff pouches and internal separators.
The main compartment houses the bladder and a large storage area, with a separator sleeve between the two. On the outer face of the pack, you have a vertical zip pouch with a magnetic lid to hold the contents in. On both sides of that, mesh pouches serve as overflow storage. In lieu of daisy chains, the base of the pack has two lash straps to hold bigger and more awkward items.
Most of these elements make sense to me, save for the lack of a more robust closure on that vertical zip pouch. That area is the easiest access storage on the pack, and makes sense for smaller items like tools, keys, and spares, but the fact that the top is only enclosed by a flap is a bit disconcerting. I never lost anything during testing, but it's not hard to imagine some items ejecting during a crash or a particularly chaotic bit of riding.
The chest pockets feel like they cater well to a specific type of user, but I don't think that person is me. They're all quite small and close together, bearing closer resemblance to an over-complicated billfold wallet than a simple grab-and-go pack. The largest pouch is just big enough for a standard size iPhone, so those with larger devices, cameras, or tools will have to keep those in the rear compartments.
The Rhythmus has one of the largest footprints when worn, and lacks the mesh face fabric that others have employed. This may help with long term durability, but in the short term it does feel a bit warmer than the others. That might be reflected in the overall weight, as well, which tips the scales quite a bit higher than any of the other options.
Pros +
Plenty of room for hyperorganization+
Lots of fit adjustments+
Sturdy materials
Cons -
Over-complicated storage-
Large surface area, warm-
Rigid webbing requires refitting
Conclusion
Seven responses to the same prompt, and seven very different options for those looking to carry some extra water, food, tools, or layers on their next ride. I've come to enjoy having a pack for rides of any length, as I can just throw it over my shoulder and know that all the things I need are in one place, instead of cramming my pockets anew each day.
Of the assortment on test here, my personal pick is the San Util Saguaro. The design packs a lot of utility into a simple form, and is comfortable on even the longest days. The chest pockets and main storage feel like the best executed versions thereof, and though I'd love to see some elastic straps for fluid fit, the rigid webbing holds fast once adjusted into place.
If the fancy materials and US-made pricing of the San Util is too rich for your blood, then the Camelbak Chase Vest remains a stellar option. Though the newer packs seem to have pared down on features, the generation on test here has proven to be an excellent piece of kit, with plenty of storage and a great fit system.
Actually really like my Osprey Escapist even in the bike park. I don't think about it because it moves with me even on jumps & drops and adjusts well as I drink through my 1.5l of hydration.
Some of my best friends over the years somehow were able to pull off all of those categories effortlessly. Oftentimes with a backpack on LOL.
a lot easier to have that weight on the bike where it isn't hindering/fatiguing your mobility. best thing i ever did for my riding was to stop using backs and start using bottles and getting the weight off my body so i could move it better. esp with newer geometry.
on my 2010 hardtail a pack made sense, on a 2022 bike that requires a lot more body input to get the bike to move around and track the ground, i don't want anything weighing down my torso.
Are the vests in the room with us right now?
Like youre out there moving your body around.......and not the bike somehow?
We gotta go for a ride, I wanna see this
I'm already working on some baffle designs to reduce sloshing noise and fork dive during braking. I'm only planning on selling them in an oil slick colorway though - I hope that's ok.
You don't have to use the pockets in riding pants and you really don't notice if they are there or not.
I will never go back to the old backpack style straps where you must choose between "I can't move my shoulders but my pack doesn't jump around" OR "My shoulders can move around but the pack might fly off and is also ruining my riding experience".
- Short ride: 1 bottle on frame
- Mediumish ride: 1 bottle on frame + 1 bottle in hip pack filled with goodies
- Longer ride: 1 bottle on frame with mix + hydro vest filled with goodies
- Long ride: 1 bottle on frame with mix + backpack with bladder filled with goodies and water purifier
- Bikepark: all tools and drinks and food in the car
Short ride = the length it requires to consume one bottle (which is season dependent) + small saddle kit (scoff)
Medium ride = 3L hydro pack (half full) with tools/some food
Long ride = 3L hydro pack (full) with tools /more food
Longer/hotter ride = 3L hydro pack (full) with tools/more food + frozen water bottle
1. Short ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy) and emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks).
2. Medium ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy) and emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks) and second Bivo bottle
3. Longer ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy), emergency kit (which includes 500 calories of pepperoni sticks) and second Bivo bottle, SteriPen clipped to hip pack. Northwave windshell clipped to top tube.
4. Long ride: 1 Bivo bottle on frame, Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3l containing bear spray (in bear kozy), emergency kit and second Bivo bottle, SteriPen clipped to hip pack. Hip pack jammed to bursting with extra pepperoni sticks. CoPilot jacket clipped to top tube.
Longer and long riders probably include Messenger stashed in/ on hip pack as I still do not totally trust (for no good reason) the Apple satellite jobbo.
Short story is that carrying capacity of any type; hip pack, vest, day pack, that doesn't have a readily accessible, water bottle sized, pouch for a bear spray to be on the body of the rider is a pointless piece of equipment.
My current adventure vest (really long rides and marginal weather/ winter riding), after much in shop test packing, is the Black Diamond Distance 8. It gives me the room for a 2-3 L bladder, a puffa, down beanie & water proof trousers and a couple of sandwiches.
And in winter the risk switcheas from bears and elk to cougars and moose.
I had the EVOC as well but it was a bit wide at the shoulder for me. Never sat well. Other than that it was good.
Currently using the Osprey tested above. So far so good.
I have an old Chase Pro with the protective back panel. Bigger than I want in most instances but super comfortable. I came home once and was washing the bike outside then went to look for the pack. I was wearing it.
Just looking at these, the San Util one seems like the best design.
I hesitated between the POC and the Camelbak for this reason alone. I went with the camelbak because it was in stock at my local shop.
I kind of watched, but never saw a review or further mention.
As someone who dislikes wearing packs but sometimes needs one, I think about that every once in a while. Did anything ever come of that? Or did I hallucinate that memory?
poc.com/en-us/product/column-vpd-backpack-8l-uranium-black
@jayacheess: I disagree that vests are the worst of all options. Well fitting vest holds on your back a lot better and more stable than any backpack or hip pack ever would. No annoying bounce. Additionally vests come with a lot of easily accessible front storage. It helps to distribute the load and makes accessing common items (phone, snacks, valet w/e) a breeze. No need to awkwardly reach around or take the pack off or ask someone else to take it out for you. Thats why the runners use them and why they are also beneficial for MTB. Unless you need to carry loads of things vests are always a better option than backpacks for activities with lots of movement. Don't knock it until you've tried it.
Never really got along with hip packs. Mainly because of personal fit. They don't seem to stay in place for me. But I do understand the appeal of having nothing on your back. If I'm not carrying much and don't need a back protector I prefer to use one of those elastic running belts rather than hip pack. Just stays in place better for me.
But if I'm going to wear something on my back and deal with the added heat retention, you're damn sure I'm going to make sure it also comes with built in back protection and the ability to carry a full face helmet. This doesn't seem to be a feature on most of these vests.
Hip packs or frame storage make the most sense to me.
Edit: here's a good one, as mentioned in the other comments: poc.com/en-us/product/column-vpd-backpack-8l-uranium-black
Now I feel even less dumb for riding with a fanny pack.
Just ordered the new-slightly-bigger Osprey vest. Comes with a nice tool roll built into bottom of the bag (great for weight distribution) and the trademark Osprey helmet holding bungee. Between that and the neat little glasses holder, I think it might be the one.
even has an inflatable collar flotation device with pull cord co2 can, could be handy for
them close rides around the loch may even serve as a neck support : )
Have always said you can apply other sport or industry gear to suit biking without the need to
pay silly money to a brand that tries to make something bikey.
I don't like backpacks as I prefer no weight on my shoulders, instead I opt for a hip pack and keep the weight low.
Everything goes on the bike.
Speaking of which, tell her not to feel bad I haven’t called, I lost my phone in a ride…