INDUSTRY INSIDER

7 of the Weirdest MTB Instagram Accounts

Oct 6, 2018
by Aidan Oliver  

Love it or hate it, social media has opened up the world of mountain biking. But among all the #influencers, brands, and athletes are some ultra-weird accounts. These are our favourites. What are yours?




@shit_mtbers_wear - It's always nice to know there are dorkier riders than us out there.





@squidsontour - What caffeine-fuelled late nights getting photos & videos out does to people.





@onlymtb - Pros are people too.





@speed.police - If you've ever sped up a riding video, these guys will find you.





@unioncigaretteinternational - In case you wondered what UCI really stands for.





@outsideisfred - Not strictly MTB, but too weird for words.





#yourbikehatesyou - Not an account, but this hashtag has some serious crimes against bikes.





Who'd we miss? Let us know in the comments

Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2018
69571 views
Evil Releases New 140mm 29er - The Offering
62342 views
$5 Raffle: Win A Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
57381 views
9 Bikes From Red Bull Foxhunt
43239 views
2019 UCI MTB Rulebook Fixes DH Finals Start Order, Allows For Mismatched Wheel Sizes & More
41937 views
DVO Suspension Announces 2019 Line
38388 views
Rocky Mountain Has 160 Bikes Stolen From Container
35384 views
First Ride: Crankbrothers Carbon Synthesis Wheels
33232 views

12 Comments

  • + 8
 "Pros are people too" Haha!!!
  • + 4
 downhill_memes for the laughs Also, Antoine Bizet posts some hilariouslly weird stuff, especially in his stories. he may like ebikes a little too much though
  • + 1
 I feel like a lot of instagram accounts that at first appear to be special interest (like MTB) turn out to be just naked-girls-clickbait.. not that there's anything wrong with nakeds, it just strikes me as odd to mask the whole thing as something else.
  • + 3
 Check out rodeopeaunt on insta too! Always gives me a good laugh.
  • + 1
 bicyclepubes
  • + 1
 Saturday night sorted...
  • + 1
 Smoking( drunk yeah)
  • - 1
 smoking is good???????
  • + 4
 yup, it's UCI approved.
  • + 5
 No but funny?
  • + 1
 Smoking what is the question
  • - 1
 Buzzfeed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029034
Mobile Version of Website