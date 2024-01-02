7 Strange & Sexy Bikes From the Pinkbike BuySell

Jan 2, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

The vast and fascinating wilderness that is the Pinkbike BuySell currently contains about 74,625 objects, and I've personally sifted through every single posting to pull out these highlights for you. Luckily that's not actually true, some gems just happen to stand out from the crowd so I picked the tallest poppies. Enjoy, maybe even treat yourself to a new whip.



2014 Yeti SB66 26/27.5" Mullet

photo
Not a dropper post, more of a tilter.

With a linkage fork, linkage seatpost, and a hot little mini-mullet wheel setup, this Yeti is certain to turn heads if nothing else. The teal build kit is consistent, all the way down to the SwitchLink pivot - Yeti's first pass at their now time-tested Switch Infinity layout. Sure, the 130 front / 160mm rear might act a bit odd on trail, but maybe it's the future the rest of us just haven't figured out yet. Shout out to my boy Carl for the heads-up on this alien spaceship.

BuySell Link


2001 Cannondale Super V Raven

photo
Beefcake.

This little looker has what might just be the scariest seatpost situation I've seen this week, but boy does the main frame look robust. The Super V used a magnesium 'spine' covered with a thermoplastic carbon fiber skin, cutting-edge technology for the time. The rear triangle looks a little wimpy in comparison, and the Headshok can only do so much to take the edge off, but it's best not to think about these things.

BuySell Link


2012 Custom Ken Erikson/Maverick Rear

photo
Whoah.

This strange amalgamation of parts is definitely one of the more unique frames I've seen pop up on the BuySell, if anything because I'm guessing there's nothing else out there quite like it. No info on whether the rear damper still works - or if it's even a damper - but if you want a 70° seat angle and the truly gamechanging 69er wheel layout, then this might just do the trick.

BuySell Link


1999 Ibis Bow-Ti

photo
Beautiful, like a bird.

For the price of a brand-new HD6, you could instead have this gorgeous 25-year-old armature of titanium tubes. The Bow-Ti was hailed for its efficiency and light weight, but the suspension performance left something to be desired in the bump-eating and not-throwing-you-over-the-bars department. Regardless, it's a beautiful piece of cycling history, and I'm always left staring if I encounter one in the wild.

BuySell Link


A $239 Sticker Kit

photo
The definition of "I know what I've got."

It's hard to put a price on nostalgia, but this PB user gave it their all. For only a few hundred bucks, you can relive your late 90s BMX dreams with some new old stock stickers.

BuySell Link


2002 Nicolai Nucleon DH Reproduction Frame

photo
Ready to handle that 25-stair you've been eyeing.

Brian sent this hog my way, presumably because he's been eyeing it for himself for the past few months and wants someone else to buy it so he's not tempted any longer.

This bike was part of what landed Nicolai an ISPO DuPont BrandNew Award back in 2002, with its visually impressive manufacturing techniques and shock packaging really showing what they're capable of. The in-frame Rohloff hub drivetrain is one of the first solid attempts at a gearbox DH bike, with the added benefit of having user-serviceable parts for the existing system. It performed decently well on the world stage, landing a 23rd at World Champs that year and claiming some good results throughout the season.

This period-correct re-creation is a rideable piece of visual memorabilia, even though it's not technically the original equipment. But if you believe hard enough, it just might do the trick.

BuySell Link


2020 SE Fixie with Bafang Mid-Drive Motor

photo
I pray this has a freewheel.

If the visceral excitement of careening through traffic on a brakeless track bike isn't enough for you, this modded fixie might provide the kick you need to feel something again. I commute around town on a fixed bike, and the idea of having a pedal-assist system pushing you faster and faster into your cadence redline is the stuff of nightmares. It's hard to tell from the photos, but optimistically this thing has a freewheel, so you don't dislocate a hip while trying to powerskid against the cold-hearted watts of Bafang.

BuySell Link


With so many compelling options, I know it can be hard to make a choice. Luckily each of these is still up for sale, so you can barter to your heart's desire and roll one of these beauties out to your local trailhead just as soon as you figure out how to ship a homemade e-bike.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
132 articles
34 Comments
  • 23 1
 That sticker kit is still a more logical buy than those riding overalls from POC
  • 2 0
 DK SOB was the Colin Winkleman frame, he sadly took his own life in 2005. He was an absolute legend to old guy's like me.
  • 1 1
 wow you really sat on this comment for long time and it's still very subpar
  • 1 0
 @14pslope: Thanks
  • 2 0
 @14pslope: If anyone would like their comment critiqued prior to posting, hit up @14pslope
  • 2 0
 @14pslope: OVERALL, your comment is subpar.
  • 1 0
 @chriss78: I had to give that name a google and got this story - deadspin.com/sportsnation-unaware-that-weird-web-story-had-tragic-5463552

Depressing to say the least
  • 8 0
 the nucleon clone is impressive work. curious how that (level of visual accuracy) was accomplished. too bad the geometry wasn't modernized, though; could be a neat retro-tech build with contemporary numbers.
  • 8 0
 The Ibis Bow-Ti was the thing of dreams back in the day. I would be fun to ride, just to see what all the hype was about.
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure RC or another OG did a review on that bike and said you can grab the rear wheel and flex the whole rear end side to side pretty easily. Cool to see these retro hits.
  • 2 0
 It was a total noodle. The Szazbo was even weird to ride because it had the most insane brake jack. Doesn't stop me from still wanting one. Both bikes were such incredible examples of creative thinking.
  • 7 0
 Or if you want a regular Enduro bike in the Okanagan for an absolute steal because I have to leave Canada in a few weeks :'(

www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3774392
  • 4 0
 I was working at a Cannondale dealer when those Ravens were being sold. If I remember correctly, there was a recall or some sort of issue with the seatpost clamps and they were failing. Scary to envision but no surprise there. The solution Cannondale provided was to turn the frame upside down and squeeze a giant tube of epoxy into the H2O bosses on the mast so it would fill the seat mast at the inner location of the seat post clamps. "We filled your seat mast with glue, your recalled bike is now fixed. See ya in a few weeks to get your headshock serviced yet again."
  • 4 0
 I randomly found this and it belongs here. The guy probably hates seeing it sit in his garage not being ridden. He's probably a great guy. It's probably making rude comments at his new bike during the night. Don't ask me how I know all these things about him. Someone should buy this.

www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3640233
  • 2 0
 Having been away from new mountain bike technology between 2008-2018, I had not seen that fascinating linkage seat post before. That does look like an actual remote dropper post though was it also a suspension post? Parallelogram linkage suspension posts have been made though the links are smaller. That must have been quite disconcerting to ride, but given that the modern dropper is one of the all-time most significant inventions to come out of mountain biking specifically (I count suspension and disk brakes as adapted from motor vehicles), we must not laugh at it. It was perhaps a dead end, but one that had to be explored. Innovation is hard.
  • 1 0
 The Power Post is something I remember from my shop days in the mid '90s. Had a slightly forward climb position (early steep seat tube), a normal-ish riding position (shown) and a far back descending position.

Cool piece of kit but wouldn't work with most modern bikes: between longer travel and bigger wheels the tire could hit the saddle when descending. But for gravel it could be pretty rad, with a super stretched-out (and probably squirrely, with no weight on the front wheel) descending position.
  • 5 0
 This should make the list: www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3584527
  • 3 0
 That's beautiful, but price is a bit steep.
  • 3 0
 The front "triangle" of the CDale Raven is carbon, not aluminum.
  • 1 0
 Came here to say the same.
  • 1 0
 Yup. Wasn't it CF with thin aluminum structural skeleton plate where the two sides bonded together or something like that?
  • 1 0
 @big-red: That is right.
  • 3 0
 Possibly those crutches are included with the fixie?
  • 3 0
 Pinkbike in 25 years will have a field day looking at old Unnos and Poles.
  • 2 0
 A linkage seat post... Be still my beating heart
  • 2 0
 yes to strange, no to sexy
  • 1 0
 The Cannondale Super V Raven frame looks to be ready for an internally routed dropper. Pretty forward thinking for 2001!
  • 2 0
 Great bit of writing about the fixie!!!
  • 1 0
 The fixie is terrifying and should've made the innovation of the year nominee list
  • 1 0
 This dude has really never seen a freewheel before, huh? You know you can zoom in on a browser right?
  • 1 0
 Great finds, these are awesome.
  • 1 0
 Ibis went from that to the curvy top tube?
  • 2 2
 Eriksen. Seat Tube. No.







