7 Strange & Sexy Bikes From the Pinkbike BuySell

The vast and fascinating wilderness that is the Pinkbike BuySell
currently contains about 74,625 objects, and I've personally sifted through every single posting to pull out these highlights for you. Luckily that's not actually true, some gems just happen to stand out from the crowd so I picked the tallest poppies. Enjoy, maybe even treat yourself to a new whip.
2014 Yeti SB66 26/27.5" Mullet
With a linkage fork, linkage seatpost, and a hot little mini-mullet wheel setup, this Yeti is certain to turn heads if nothing else. The teal build kit is consistent, all the way down to the SwitchLink pivot - Yeti's first pass at their now time-tested Switch Infinity layout. Sure, the 130 front / 160mm rear might act a bit odd on trail, but maybe it's the future the rest of us just haven't figured out yet. Shout out to my boy Carl for the heads-up on this alien spaceship.BuySell Link
2001 Cannondale Super V Raven
This little looker has what might just be the scariest seatpost situation I've seen this week, but boy does the main frame look robust. The Super V used a magnesium 'spine' covered with a thermoplastic carbon fiber skin, cutting-edge technology for the time. The rear triangle looks a little wimpy in comparison, and the Headshok can only do so much to take the edge off, but it's best not to think about these things. BuySell Link
2012 Custom Ken Erikson/Maverick Rear
This strange amalgamation of parts is definitely one of the more unique frames I've seen pop up on the BuySell, if anything because I'm guessing there's nothing else out there quite like it. No info on whether the rear damper still works - or if it's even a damper - but if you want a 70° seat angle and the truly gamechanging 69er wheel layout, then this might just do the trick.BuySell Link
1999 Ibis Bow-Ti
For the price of a brand-new HD6, you could instead have this gorgeous 25-year-old armature of titanium tubes. The Bow-Ti was hailed for its efficiency and light weight, but the suspension performance left something to be desired in the bump-eating and not-throwing-you-over-the-bars department. Regardless, it's a beautiful piece of cycling history, and I'm always left staring if I encounter one in the wild. BuySell Link
A $239 Sticker Kit
It's hard to put a price on nostalgia, but this PB user gave it their all. For only a few hundred bucks, you can relive your late 90s BMX dreams with some new old stock stickers.BuySell Link
2002 Nicolai Nucleon DH Reproduction Frame
Brian sent this hog my way, presumably because he's been eyeing it for himself for the past few months and wants someone else to buy it so he's not tempted any longer.
This bike was part of what landed Nicolai an ISPO DuPont BrandNew Award back in 2002, with its visually impressive manufacturing techniques and shock packaging really showing what they're capable of. The in-frame Rohloff hub drivetrain is one of the first solid attempts at a gearbox DH bike, with the added benefit of having user-serviceable parts for the existing system. It performed decently well on the world stage, landing a 23rd at World Champs that year and claiming some good results throughout the season.
This period-correct re-creation is a rideable piece of visual memorabilia, even though it's not technically the original equipment. But if you believe hard enough, it just might do the trick.BuySell Link
2020 SE Fixie with Bafang Mid-Drive Motor
If the visceral excitement of careening through traffic on a brakeless track bike isn't enough for you, this modded fixie might provide the kick you need to feel something again. I commute around town on a fixed bike, and the idea of having a pedal-assist system pushing you faster and faster into your cadence redline is the stuff of nightmares. It's hard to tell from the photos, but optimistically this thing has a freewheel, so you don't dislocate a hip while trying to powerskid against the cold-hearted watts of Bafang.BuySell Link
With so many compelling options, I know it can be hard to make a choice. Luckily each of these is still up for sale, so you can barter to your heart's desire and roll one of these beauties out to your local trailhead just as soon as you figure out how to ship a homemade e-bike.
Depressing to say the least
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3774392
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3640233
Cool piece of kit but wouldn't work with most modern bikes: between longer travel and bigger wheels the tire could hit the saddle when descending. But for gravel it could be pretty rad, with a super stretched-out (and probably squirrely, with no weight on the front wheel) descending position.