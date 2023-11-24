7 Takeaways from the UCI's 2024 Rule Changes

If due to pregnancy a rider took part in less than three rounds of the UCI World Cup in a season, the national federation and the team may apply to the UCI for recognition of pregnancy status. An application must be received at the UCI in writing no later than December 31st of the disrupted season.



A rider with pregnancy status shall be integrated in the ranking that is used to determine the start list, with the number of points determined according to following calculation: the average points gained per round in which the rider took part multiplied by the number of rounds of the UCI World Cup season during which the rider was absent due to pregnancy.



Such benefit shall be limited to the first round of the UCI World Cup in which the rider takes part during the following season. — UCI-4.10.012