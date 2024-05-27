7 Things We Learned from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

1. Tom Pidcock is the new king of Nove Mesto.

2. Nino Schurter is going to his fifth Olympic Games alongside Mathias Flueckiger, Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller.

3. XCC racing is the more dangerous format.

4. It's worth paying attention to U23 XC World Cup results since many countries use them for Olympic selection.

5. Victor Koretzky won the XCC on what looks like a Specialized Pathfinder gravel tire.

6. Nino Schurter now has 79 World Cup podiums now.

7. The favourites who missed round one all finished in the top ten.

Other facts: