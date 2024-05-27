7 Things We Learned from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

1. Tom Pidcock is the new king of Nove Mesto.
Nino Schurter has won in Nove Mesto a record six times, in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, but Tom Pidcock has never lost a race he's done here and has won the World Cup XC race in the Czech Republic the last four years in a row with his wins in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Despite his first row start after finishing 7th in Saturday's XCC, he didn't have a great start in the XCO and said in his post-race interview that the pace on the first lap felt more like the pace of an XCC than an XCO, but he was able to come through the field once again by mid-race to take the win by 32 seconds in the end.
Impressively, he said after the race in an interview
that he'd only done one training session on the mountain bike before taking the win on the technical track. That didn't stop him from flying through the rock gardens and gapping the finish line bridge
on his way to the line. Schurter said in his post-race interview that he was focused on Olympic selection this race and didn't want to blow up and so he backed off a touch after Pidcock's third attack, and so it will be interesting to see if the Swiss rider can find that next gear in Paris in two months time.
This was Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers teammate Pauline Ferrand Prevot's third win on the track (2014, 2020, 2024), equaling Annika Langvad's hat trick of wins from 2016, 2017, and 2018.
It was another perfect weekend for the Ineos Grenadiers racing in their rainbow stripes from the last race they both competed in - the Glentress XC World Champs.
2. Nino Schurter is going to his fifth Olympic Games alongside Mathias Flueckiger, Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller.
Just one hour after the end of the race in Nove Mesto, the Swiss Olympic committee made their selections for Paris 2024. With four Swiss men in the top ten in Nove Mesto, it was no easy decision. Nino Schurter started the season off with an eye infection, a crash, and his worst result of his career (35th) in Mairipora and a 6th place in Araxa. However, with his second place being the top Swiss result so far this year, sending him to Paris would have been an easy decision.
Who to send alongside him since Switzerland could only get two riders this time around, down from three in Tokyo, was a harder decision one can imagine. After the first two rounds in Brazil, it looked like his Scott-SRAM teammate Filippo Colombo would be a shoe-in, with his 3rd and 4th places, but an 18th in Nove Mesto ruined his Olympic dreams. Marcel Guerrini came back strong in Nove Mesto to take a third place behind Nino Schurter and my guess after the race was that he would be the second rider to be selected after that performance in addition to three top-4 finishes in a row at the end of the 2023 race season. However, he finished 48th at the first round in Brazil and skipped the second round with bronchitis and has yet to win an Elite XC World Cup race in his career.
In the end, it's silver medallist from Tokyo, Mathias Flueckiger, with his two 21st places from Brazil and a 6th place in Nove Mesto that will be joining Schurter at the Olympics this year. Last year, he took third in the overall, and never finished further back than 11th place with his World Cup finishes being 7th, 11th, 5th, 2nd, 1st, 9th, 4th, and 2nd.
On the women's side, Alessandra Keller was the clear leader with her 6th, 4th and 3rd place finishes. Gold medallist from Tokyo 2021, Jolanda Neff, will be making her way to Paris alongside Keller after her 5th and 6th places in Brazil, despite a disastrous 46th in Nove Mesto. Neither Tokyo silver medallist Sina Frei nor Tokyo bronze medallist Linda Indergand have been selected for Paris 2024. Frei finished 11th and 19th in Brazil and didn't compete in Nove Mesto after a finger injury
while while Indergand has finished 20th, 10th and 11th so far this season.
3. XCC racing is the more dangerous format.
The 20-minute elbow-to elbow, high-paced XCC format has taken out two top female competitors in high-speed crashes already this year. In Araxa, Evie Richards crashed on the final jumps and she later announced that she suffered a concussion
in the crash. Before the race in Nove Mesto she said on Instagram
that she wouldn't be taking part in the race because "Being an athlete when you are so focused to be back at the top we always push harder, and with concussion it just doesn’t work. So by trying to be back for this race I think I slowed down my recovery and now I’m learning I just need to listen to my body and be patient."
Jenny Rissveds went down hard in Saturday's XCC in Nove Mesto and was unable to take the start in Sunday's XCO race. She looks to have injured her lip
and had several stitches and we're hoping that she hasn't suffered a concussion in the high speed crash, but haven't heard confirmation.
While neither rider has to worry about Olympic selection since they're both the top riders in their countries, there is only two months left before the Games and we hope to see both riders back to top form in Paris.
France's Joshua Dubau is another casualty of the XCC format, breaking his elbow
in Araxa.
4. It's worth paying attention to U23 XC World Cup results since many countries use them for Olympic selection.
All eyes might be on the Elite races, but many countries also have the U23 races in their selection criteria for the Paris Olympics. The criteria for making the Canadian team
states that a Top 12 finisher in the Elite XCO at the 2023 World Championships or an Elite World Cup in Europe is prioritized over a Top 3 finisher in the U23 XCO at the 2023 World Championships or a UCI World Cup in Europe. Gunnar Holmgren took a career-best 8th place and looks to have secured Canada's sole male mountain bike spot at the 2024 Olympics.
However, no Elite Canadian women finished in the top 12 at the 2023 World Championships or a European World Cup. After Isabella Holmgren's win in the U23 race on Saturday, she became the forerunner for the Canadian women's Olympic team. Going into Sunday's race, Jenn Jackson had to finish 12th or higher to take Canada's one spot. She rode strong in the top 12 for the first half of the race, but went backwards in the second half of the race and compounded her fade with a mechanical
The criteria for selection for each country is different and you can see the selection criteria for the United States here
. A major difference here with the Canadian selection criteria is that an Elite rider has to finish in the top five twice before being nominated to the 2024 Olympic Games Team.
Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk were able to secure two top five rankings, three in Batten's case, and therefore made that selection criteria. However, despite his Elite win in Mairipora, Christopher Blevins has not made the initial criteria outlined by USA Cycling since two U23 wins is ranked more highly than one Elite win.
Riley Amos has impressively won every U23 XC World Cup race he's taken part in this year. The 22-year old from Durango, Colorado has won all three World Cup XCC races and all three World Cup XCO races he's taken part in this year and will be representing the United States at the Olympics in Paris. It's impressive, but should two U23 wins rank higher than one Elite World Cup win? Regardless, the United States has secured enough points that they will be able to send two male and two female riders, unlike Canada which will just be able to send one rider from each category, and so we should see both Amos and Blevins on the line in Paris.
5. Victor Koretzky won the XCC on what looks like a Specialized Pathfinder gravel tire.
The Short Track race in Nove Mesto might not be one of the most technical courses we've seen and the weather held for the Elite races, but it's surprising to see a gravel tire in the mix at the start line. However, that's what it looks like the S-Works Pathfinder 2Bliss Ready tire
is what race winner, France's Victor Koretzky, decided to race on.
While riders have to race on the same bike in the XCC as the XCO, what parts they hang on that frame can be completely changed overnight.
6. Nino Schurter now has 79 World Cup podiums now.
With his second place in Nove Mesto, Nino Schurter secured his 79th World Cup podium. He's won 35 and now has finished second 27 times. During the broadcast, the announcers shared that he has a 61% success rate time of hitting the podium every time he takes to the start line in a World Cup XCO.
7. The favourites who missed round one all finished in the top ten.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Mona Mitterwallner, Puck Pieterse and Tom Pidcock all missed rounds one and two in Brazil for various reasons. Ferrand Prevot was focused on Olympic selection, Pieterse and Pidcock were racing on the road, while Mitterwallner was recovering from illness after Cape Epic.
All racers got back up to speed quickly at the Nove Mesto round with wins for Ferrand Prevot and Pidcock, a fourth place for Pieterse despite a crash in the Short Track, and a 7th place for Mitterwallner.
Other facts:
- We should see two athletes from Great Britain at the Olympics now, with the nation likely moving into the top 8 in the Nation Rankings with both Tom Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge taking lots of points in Nove Mesto with their podiums.
- Gunnar Holmgren had Canada's strongest male performance since 2019.
- Simon Andreassen was riding strong before a DNF. It looked like he had a broken dropper post.
- France's Mathis Azzaro started bib 55th and made his way through the pack to finish 5th and get his first Elite podium.
- Specialized Factory Racing women had an incredible weekend with podiums for Laura Stigger and Haley Batten. The men started off strong with a 1-2 in the XCC, but finished 20th, 29th and 26th in the XCO. Looking at Blevins and Vidaurre's Instagrams, it looks like there may have been illness amongst the team in Europe.