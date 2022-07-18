7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup

Loris Vergier put down a very, very fast run. But, surprisingly, it wasn't the fastest run of the day. That honor would go to Jackson Goldstone, who has been nipping at the heels of the elites ever since he started racing World Cups last year, and this time he managed to put it together to beat all the other riders on the hill. Full stop. All the elites, all the juniors, everyone.



Still, we can't get away without including the caveat that the juniors raced on a different track before the final elite training and race, and before the sun's final few hours of drying and dusting prior to the elite finals. With the elite men lining up in the hottest part of the day, too, it's likely that several were suffering from various forms of exhaustion and dehydration that made it just a bit tougher for them to put down dialed, precise, and fast runs.

