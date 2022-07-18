7 Things We Learned from the Vallnord DH World Cup

Course designers need to listen to the riders
We'll file this one under 'things we hope the race organizers learned.' As early as the track walk, riders had been complaining that the track was too dangerous - not all the way down, but in a few specific spots. As a general rule, if we're learned anything from listening to the riders' feedback from every track ever, raw, natural sections tend to be good and bizarre man-made constructions tend to be less good. It seems to be incredibly tough for course designers to judge just how fast these riders will be riding come race day - after all, they're the fastest in the world so there aren't many who can accurately guinea pig for them - so when the riders do arrive and give feedback, that feedback shouldn't be dismissed.
To the course designers' credit, they did move some course tape and file down some stumps in a fast, rough section up on the hill, but the manmade features were a big problem, awkwardly slowing the riders and incentivizing them to ride sketchy features faster than was safe - especially off the 90-degree turn, drop, and sprint into the finish line.
That unnecessary danger was unfortunately illustrated by junior Remy Meier-Smith's horrific finish line crash
, which ended what likely would have been a podium run. And if that doesn't make the point, consider how close Finn Iles was to doing the exact same thing in his incredible third-place run
, using all the available space with no room for error.
The course was central to this week's discussion of riders unionizing
, a prime example of the riders feeling like their wellbeing wasn't centered. And that's not to mention the 4km commute from the track to the pit zone, which cut into riders' time actually practicing the course, plus likely piled onto the already rampant dehydration and exhaustion from riding in the heat. World Cup downhill is inherently dangerous, but if the riders - who tend not to shy away from risk - say the course is too dangerous, those with the power to make changes need to listen.
Aaron Gwin might be back
Aaron Gwin has had a couple of down years, as the comments section knows very well. This year, however, he's made it clear he isn't backing down and resting on his laurels. When he started to release his latest video series called 'Going for Six' (World Cup overall titles, that is), I'll admit I was skeptical. How could someone who'd only been in the top 20 a handful of times since his winning year of 2017 declare such a lofty goal? That's gotta be intensely vulnerable to put that out there and fall as short as I expected him to fall.
Still, he's Aaron Gwin, he isn't slowing down, and he's well on his way to proving me wrong.
The absolute animal that is Gwin at his best came out swinging once again this race, and despite a pretty nasty bobble, put down a fourth place run on an unpredictable and just plain sketchy course. Sure, some could say he managed it because the former SoCal resident is used to the dry and dusty conditions that are foreign to most World Cup racers, but I think that would be stealing credit from where credit is due. Gwin is very, very fast at the moment, and I bet this taste of a return to pace will keep him hungry for more.
Loris Vergier can handle the pressure
Last fall, when the season culminated in the most dramatic World Cup downhill race any of us had seen in ages, Loris Vergier was at the center of an immense amount of pressure. The leader for the overall following Daprela's crash in practice, all eyes were on him... and then he caved, scraping together a tough run to 54th place. During that race week, all the talk about Vergier's mental game probably didn't help. Some riders can lean into the pressure and absolutely thrive when they're last riders down the mountain. Bruni's known for it. Vergier doesn't seem to share that.
But this week, Vergier showed us all once again just how fast he is. He went fastest in timed training, won the qualifier, and put himself in the commanding position of being the last man down the hill. That's not the same pressure as, say, needing to make it into the top two at the last race of the season to win the overall, but it's pressure nonetheless. Vergier delivered a flawless, bold, precise run, and it was a joy to see.
Jackson Goldstone's run is a talking point... again
Loris Vergier put down a very, very fast run. But, surprisingly, it wasn't the fastest run of the day. That honor would go to Jackson Goldstone, who has been nipping at the heels of the elites ever since he started racing World Cups last year, and this time he managed to put it together to beat all the other riders on the hill. Full stop. All the elites, all the juniors, everyone.
Still, we can't get away without including the caveat that the juniors raced on a different track before the final elite training and race, and before the sun's final few hours of drying and dusting prior to the elite finals. With the elite men lining up in the hottest part of the day, too, it's likely that several were suffering from various forms of exhaustion and dehydration that made it just a bit tougher for them to put down dialed, precise, and fast runs.
Shifting to the second-place junior (and the other favorite for the win) Jordan Williams, his time would have landed him second in the elites as well, so it's clear that these boys are on the up, and the French contingent that usually dominates the downhill podiums should watch their backs once the young Canadian and Brit make the jump to the elites next year.
Moving over to the junior women's field, the future is also looking pretty sparkly. Phoebe Gale took the win, 5.9 seconds ahead of second-place Gracey Hemstreet, with a run that would have put her sixth in the elite women, between regular podium threats Mille Johnset and Eleonora Farina.
It's a tough balancing act between loose and precise
The race this weekend was Exhibit A of how sometimes, it takes a bit of wildness to get on the top step. For the most part, it was the riders who were riding right on the edge and occasionally stepped a tiny bit past that edge that ended up on top: Aaron Gwin nearly lost it but kept it together for his first podium in quite a while and Finn Iles was buck wild several times on his way down but managed to hang on for a stellar result, to name just a couple.
Things didn't work quite so well for some riders favorited for the win: Matt Walker looked great until he lost it in what looked like an awful crash. Thankfully he's okay, but the podium run he surely wanted wasn't in the cards. Myriam Nicole looked on point but she, too, lost it in a crash.
The riders known for their consistency didn't fare quite as well this week. When the top 50 riders fall within 10 seconds (and the top 10 riders within five seconds), there isn't much room for playing it safe, and the riders who rode cleanly but a bit more conservatively suffered for it - Cami Balanche and Greg Minnaar, for example.
In my mind, there were only three riders who were perfectly loosely dialed: Vali Höll, Loic Bruni, and Loris Vergier. Those three seemed to know exactly where to push it, where to take the risks, and where to be extra precise and keep it together. Taking the elite women's win, the elite men's second place, and the elite men's win, respectively, it paid off for them.
Oliver Zwar, Luke Meier-Smith, and Jess Blewitt are the underdogs of the week
Oliver Zwar! Holy shit, hell yeah! The fast Swede was over the moon last fall to place in the top 20 at World Champs, so taking eighth this weekend must be a new high point for him, by far a career-best. Truly excellent riding.
Similarly, Luke Meier-Smith is a young up-and-comer who has started to make a name for himself not only in downhill racing but in the EWS U21s, too. With a few top-20s and now a sixth place, just 0.3 off the podium, he's another one to watch.
The standout racer in the women's field this week was Jess Blewitt. The 20-year-old from New Zealand had a devastating crash last fall at Snowshoe, where she's been on a killer run, and spent the next several months recovering from a broken femur, wrist, ribs, vertebrae, and clavicle. Then, upon returning to the downhill bike, she broke her other clavicle this year in Fort William. After all that adversary and recovery - both physical and no doubt mental - it's incredible to see her ride like she did yesterday and take her first (and very likely not her last) World Cup podium.
Vali Höll is coming into her own and clearly has the pace
Vali Höll - just wow. Speaking of pressure, Höll has faced sky-high expectations ever since she was a junior putting down blistering race times. Since moving up to the elites, she's had a tough time piecing together complete race runs without crashing. When she's on her bike, it's clear that she has almost unmatched pace, attacking the course with so, so much aggression and power. This weekend, she showed us all what she can do, taking her third World Cup win after her first back-to-back victories in Snowshoe last fall.
The young Norwegian-Austrian is clearly coming into her own.
I hope that writing this doesn't further compound the pressure, and I hope she's learning that she doesn't have anything to prove. She's done it. She is already one of the fastest downhill mountain bikers on the planet, and everything she does from here on out is just adding to that legacy.
The old Vallnord track had multiple bridges covered in rubber mats too, but no one complained because they were just pretty straight forward.